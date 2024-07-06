IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward fastest from Rahal, Herta in FP2
Five different teams in top five spots, as teams get a full-dry session to get to grips with new hybrid engines
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward led the second IndyCar practice session of the weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
The 25-year-old Mexican managed to log 23 laps, with a best of 1m05.9862s around the 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural terrain road course. He was the only driver to run into the under 66s bracket.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal was 0.0577s slower to end up second in the session, with Colton Herta rebounding from an early shunt and put his No. 26 Andretti Global Honda in third (0.1777s behind O’Ward).
David Malukas, making only his second start of the season, slotted fourth in the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon, a six-time winner at Mid-Ohio, was fifth quickest.
Due to the wet conditions that derailed teams from properly using the softer alternates in opening practice on Friday, they were allowed to use their carry-over sets in second practice.
Within five minutes of the start of the session, Palou picked up where he left off and nailed a lap 1m07.1994s to set the benchmark.
Palou was bumped from the top spot by Rinus VeeKay just a few minutes later before he was then knocked down moments later by rookie Linus Lundqvist, Palou’s team-mate, who hit a 1m06.8977s flying lap.
The top spot changed hands with 32 minutes left in the session with another CGR driver, this time Marcus Armstrong, taking down his team-mate after a fast lap of 1m06.7007s.
O’Ward temporarily found the top spot before Marcus Ericsson replaced him with a quick lap of 1m06.5774s, which happened seconds before the red flag came out when Colton Herta went off and into the tire barrier in Turn 12 with just under 26 minutes to go. He was able to return to the pits, albeit without his front wing and nose assembly that was removed by the AMR Safety Team.
A second red flag came out shortly after the session resumed when Kyffin Simpson spun in Turn 11 and stalled, needing assistance to re-fire from the AMR Safety Team after not being able to self-start the new hybrid system.
VeeKay was the first driver to swap to the alternates with 18 minutes to go and was on a quick lap but had to bail out upon finding traffic.
Palou, still on the harder primary compound, managed to climb back to the top of the leaderboard after a quick lap of 1m06.4925s with roughly 12 minutes left.
Shortly after recently-signed Arrow McLaren rookie Nolan Siegel dished out a quick lap on alternates to land fourth on the timing sheets with nine minutes remaining, his team-mate O’Ward put down a quick lap of 1m05.9862s on the softer compound.
The runner-up spot rotated throughout the final few minutes, with Malukas and Herta holding it before settling on Rahal.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren
|5
|23
|
1'05.9862
|123.189
|2
|G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|27
|
+0.0577
1'06.0439
|0.0577
|123.082
|3
|C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|26
|22
|
+0.1777
1'06.1639
|0.1200
|122.859
|4
|D. Malukas Meyer Shank Racing
|66
|24
|
+0.2214
1'06.2076
|0.0437
|122.777
|5
|S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|25
|
+0.2327
1'06.2189
|0.0113
|122.756
|6
|A. Rossi Arrow McLaren
|7
|24
|
+0.2655
1'06.2517
|0.0328
|122.696
|7
|M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|22
|
+0.3191
1'06.3053
|0.0536
|122.597
|8
|S. McLaughlin Team Penske
|3
|27
|
+0.3216
1'06.3078
|0.0025
|122.592
|9
|C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|45
|26
|
+0.3467
1'06.3329
|0.0251
|122.546
|10
|A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|27
|
+0.5063
1'06.4925
|0.1596
|122.251
|11
|L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|22
|
+0.5808
1'06.5670
|0.0745
|122.115
|12
|M. Ericsson Andretti Global
|28
|25
|
+0.5912
1'06.5774
|0.0104
|122.095
|13
|W. Power Team Penske
|12
|26
|
+0.6365
1'06.6227
|0.0453
|122.012
|14
|
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
|6
|19
|
+0.6421
1'06.6283
|0.0056
|122.002
|15
|R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|25
|
+0.6781
1'06.6643
|0.0360
|121.936
|16
|S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|26
|
+0.7155
1'06.7017
|0.0374
|121.868
|17
|K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|17
|
+0.7602
1'06.7464
|0.0447
|121.786
|18
|F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing
|60
|22
|
+0.7853
1'06.7715
|0.0251
|121.741
|19
|J. Newgarden Team Penske
|2
|25
|
+0.7938
1'06.7800
|0.0085
|121.725
|20
|P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|30
|28
|
+0.8515
1'06.8377
|0.0577
|121.620
|21
|R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing
|21
|23
|
+0.9480
1'06.9342
|0.0965
|121.445
|22
|
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
|20
|22
|
+1.0731
1'07.0593
|0.1251
|121.218
|23
|A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing
|78
|24
|
+1.0983
1'07.0845
|0.0252
|121.173
|24
|T. Sowery Dale Coyne Racing
|51
|27
|
+1.1829
1'07.1691
|0.0846
|121.020
|25
|J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing
|18
|27
|
+1.2644
1'07.2506
|0.0815
|120.873
|26
|K. Kirkwood Andretti Global
|27
|21
|
+1.4222
1'07.4084
|0.1578
|120.590
|27
|
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|41
|22
|
+2.1715
1'08.1577
|0.7493
|119.265
|View full results
