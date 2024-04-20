All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar Long Beach

IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood’s late surge paces second practice

Kyle Kirkwood made a late flyer to overthrow Andretti Global team-mate Colton Herta from the top spot in second practice on the Streets of Long Beach.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

The defending race winner, Kirkwood delivered a flying lap of 1m06.4731s (106.581 mph) in the final seconds to lead the session on a chilly morning at the 11-turn, 1.968-mile temporary street circuit.

Herta, who led the majority of the second half of the session, ended up trailing by 0.0155s behind Kirkwood.

Christian Lundgaard also took advantage of a late run and jumped to third, 0.1100s off the top mark.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist and Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin came away fourth and fifth, respectively.

The opening 15 minutes saw the top spot rotate between Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward before McLaughlin extracted a quick lap of 1m07.2463s.

While McLaughlin and Newgarden were at the top, their Team Penske team-mate Will Power hit trouble after tapping the wall in Turn 8 led to bent suspension on his left-rear corner.

After Chevrolet appeared to own the leaderboard for at the beginning of the session, Honda then took its turn with Andretti Global’s Colton Herta nailing a quick lap of 1m06.4886s to vault to first with roughly 25 minutes to go.

Kirkwood shook off the electrical issues that plagued him in opening practice and jumped to second just 0.1393s behind team-mate Herta.

Reigning and two-time champion Alex Palou elevated his No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to third, 0.2779s off the time set by Herta.

 

Theo Pourchaire, making his IndyCar debut this weekend in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet substituting for the injured David Malukas, was already ahead of his opening practice pace out of the gate.

The reigning Formula 2 champion established the improvement with an early run of 1m07.3934s but did go over the limit after tapping the wall in Turn 4 and hit left-rear and then left-front before continuing on with 23 minutes to go. He finished up 19th overall, 1.0203s off the pace.

McLaughlin was able to break up the Honda trifecta at the top with 12 minutes to go, jumping to third and pushing Palou down a spot with a run that was 0.2473s off the top time.

Power was able to return to practice but found trouble in Turn 8 once more to bring out the red flag with less than nine minutes to go. After receiving assistance from the AMR IndyCar Safety Team, the Aussie was able to refire and continue on and return to the pits. Prior to the incident, Power was able to put down a lap 1m06.8099s to run sixth on the timesheets.

The contact with the wall led to Power getting out of the car to put an early end to his session. He would end up eighth overall when the checkered flag fell.

 

After the session restarted, traffic became a maze for drivers eager to find the maximum pace as everyone stacked up near Turn 11.

However, Lundgaard was able to fire off a quick lap of 1m06.5831s to jump his No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda to second in the final minute.

Kirkwood propelled to the top spot in the final seconds, pushing down Herta to second and Lundgaard to third at the conclusion of practice.

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Gap   Laps 
27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 1'06.4731   24
26 Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 1'06.4886 0.0155 25
45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'06.5831 0.1100 21
60 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.6518 0.1787 22
3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.7359 0.2628 23
10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 1'06.7665 0.2934 26
77 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.7988 0.3257 22
12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.8099 0.3368 11
78 Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.9552 0.4821 22
10  7 Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.0128 0.5397 24
11  11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'07.0451 0.5720 23
12  9 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 1'07.0713 0.5982 27
13  2 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.1578 0.6847 22
14  15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'07.1617 0.6886 25
15  21 R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.1635 0.6904 20
16  20 C.Rasmussen Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.1792 0.7061 23
17  28 Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 1'07.2638 0.7907 25
18  66 Tom Blomqvist Dallara/Honda 1'07.4126 0.9395 22
19  6 Théo Pourchaire Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.4934 1.0203 23
20  30 P.Fittipaldi Dallara/Honda 1'07.5035 1.0304 22
21  5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.5127 1.0396 31
22  8 Linus Lundqvist Dallara/Honda 1'07.5232 1.0501 27
23  51 Nolan Siegel Dallara/Honda 1'07.9285 1.4554 24
24  18 Jack Harvey Dallara/Honda 1'07.9481 1.4750 23
25  4 Kyffin Simpson Dallara/Honda 1'08.2015 1.7284 25
26  41 Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.7330 2.2599 21
27  14 Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 1'09.0933 2.6202 6
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article IndyCar Long Beach: O’Ward leads Power in opening practice
Next article IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Bourdais: No tires strategy “only way” to win Long Beach

Bourdais: No tires strategy “only way” to win Long Beach

IMSA
Long Beach
Bourdais: No tires strategy “only way” to win Long Beach
Shank ecstatic with “epically big” maiden IndyCar pole

Shank ecstatic with “epically big” maiden IndyCar pole

IndyCar
Long Beach
Shank ecstatic with “epically big” maiden IndyCar pole
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
Will Power
More from
Will Power
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Prime
Prime
General
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31
Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test

Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test
Andretti F1 team formally opens new Silverstone facility

Andretti F1 team formally opens new Silverstone facility

Formula 1
Andretti F1 team formally opens new Silverstone facility
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Latest news

Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement

Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ricciardo hit with Miami F1 grid penalty for safety car infringement
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Hamilton "never had so much understeer in my life" in China F1 GP

Hamilton "never had so much understeer in my life" in China F1 GP

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Hamilton "never had so much understeer in my life" in China F1 GP
Leclerc: “Strange” Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

Leclerc: “Strange” Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Leclerc: “Strange” Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global