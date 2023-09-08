Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar track records set to tumble at “badass” repaved Laguna Seca
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Practice report

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta tops crash-filled opening practice

Colton Herta led opening IndyCar Series practice that was punctuated by multiple red flags at Laguna Seca.

By:
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

The 23-year-old Californian set the tone early with a flying lap of 1m07.5382s around the 11-turn, 2.238-mile natural terrain road course.

His fastest time was achieved on a set of the harder primary tire compound.

Behind the Andretti Autosport pacesetter and two-time Laguna Seca race winner was Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who trailed by 0.0529s, and was ahead of team-mate Alexander Rossi in third. O’Ward logged 33 laps, the most in the session.

Marcus Ericsson’s final race weekend with Chip Ganassi Racing saw him fourth on the leaderboard, 0.2531s off the top spot. Andretti’s Kyle Kirkwood finished up fifth.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing was represented in sixth and seventh, led by rookie Juri Vips ahead of team-mate Graham Rahal. Juncos Hollinger Racing was represented in the top 10 with Callum Ilott in eighth.

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon came away ninth, with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus Veekay rounding out the rest of the top 10.

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Although the opening 30 minutes were uninterrupted, the rest of the 1h15m practice was plagued by stoppages with no less than five red flags.

It began with Romain Grosjean backing his Andretti Autosport machine into the tire barrier in Turn 4. The damage was significant as he was forced to climb out as his Honda was towed back to the paddock.

After a red flag that lasted just over 10 minutes, it took just another 180 seconds before Vips received an urgent radio message to stop the car due to an apparent engine issue. The Estonian stopped on the Rahal straight and was assisted by the safety crew, which towed him to the top of the Corkscrew, allowing him to coast back to pit lane on the downhill run in neutral.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin brought out another stoppage following the next restart, losing the rear entering Turn 1 and ending up stuck in the gravel.

Another restart came and went briefly when Juncos Hollinger Racing rookie Agustin Canapino’s off course excursion that left him stalled in Turn 6.

The theme continued with Will Power, who led testing on Thursday, closing out practice with a fifth red flag after heavy contact with the barrier in Turn 4 and he stopped on course in Turn 5. The Aussie ended 13th on the timesheets. “I damaged the floor, man,” called Power over the radio.

Ahead of practice, IndyCar Officials slapped Canapino with a six-position starting grid penalty for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Monterey due to an unapproved engine change following the last round at Portland International Raceway.

Read Also:
Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
26 Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 1'07.5382   15
5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.5911 0.0529 33
7 Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.6336 0.0954 28
8 Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 1'07.7913 0.2531 18
27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 1'07.8502 0.3120 20
30 Jüri Vips Dallara/Honda 1'07.9175 0.3793 23
15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'07.9515 0.4133 26
77 Callum Ilott Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.9552 0.4170 25
9 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 1'07.9676 0.4294 16
10  21 R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.0553 0.5171 22
11  60 Tom Blomqvist Dallara/Honda 1'08.0666 0.5284 26
12  10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 1'08.0687 0.5305 16
13  12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.1056 0.5674 19
14  20 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.1431 0.6049 22
15  18 David Malukas Dallara/Honda 1'08.1797 0.6415 26
16  3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.1919 0.6537 16
17  14 Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.2098 0.6716 21
18  28 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Honda 1'08.2391 0.7009 13
19  6 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.2470 0.7088 25
20  2 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.3103 0.7721 23
21  11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'08.3180 0.7798 21
22  55 B.Pedersen Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.3607 0.8225 29
23  29 D.Defrancesco Dallara/Honda 1'08.4537 0.9155 24
24  06 H.Castroneves Dallara/Honda 1'08.5527 1.0145 22
25  45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'08.5958 1.0576 27
26  78 Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.7977 1.2595 19
27  51 Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Honda 1'09.0907 1.5525 21
shares
comments

Related video

IndyCar track records set to tumble at “badass” repaved Laguna Seca
More from
Joey Barnes
How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren

How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren

Lundgaard “hurts” over error that cost Laguna IndyCar pole shot

Lundgaard “hurts” over error that cost Laguna IndyCar pole shot

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Lundgaard “hurts” over error that cost Laguna IndyCar pole shot Lundgaard “hurts” over error that cost Laguna IndyCar pole shot

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Rosenqvist takes pole by 0.01s in final McLaren race

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Rosenqvist takes pole by 0.01s in final McLaren race

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Rosenqvist takes pole by 0.01s in final McLaren race IndyCar Laguna Seca: Rosenqvist takes pole by 0.01s in final McLaren race

Romain Grosjean More from
Romain Grosjean
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

IndyCar

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

IndyCar
Portland

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Bryan and Colton Herta IndyCar ride swap at Laguna Seca "off the charts"

Bryan and Colton Herta IndyCar ride swap at Laguna Seca "off the charts"

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Bryan and Colton Herta IndyCar ride swap at Laguna Seca "off the charts" Bryan and Colton Herta IndyCar ride swap at Laguna Seca "off the charts"

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

IndyCar

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren

How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren

Lundgaard “hurts” over error that cost Laguna IndyCar pole shot

Lundgaard “hurts” over error that cost Laguna IndyCar pole shot

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Lundgaard “hurts” over error that cost Laguna IndyCar pole shot Lundgaard “hurts” over error that cost Laguna IndyCar pole shot

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Kansas

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

NASCAR Xfinity Kansas: Nemechek takes sixth win, Kligerman makes playoffs

NASCAR Xfinity Kansas: Nemechek takes sixth win, Kligerman makes playoffs

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Kansas

NASCAR Xfinity Kansas: Nemechek takes sixth win, Kligerman makes playoffs NASCAR Xfinity Kansas: Nemechek takes sixth win, Kligerman makes playoffs

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe