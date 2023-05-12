Subscribe
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Practice report

IndyCar GP Indy: Palou tops second practice, RLL shines again

Chip Ganassi Racing’s 2021 champion Alex Palou led second practice for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis by a stout three-tenths of a second, ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

With the entire field working on setups for primary tires, the times were remarkably close in the first 25mins. Felix Rosenqvist, who has taken two poles on the Indy road course, was top for Arrow McLaren with a 1m10.4167s, until with 17 minutes to go he was deposed by Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing, by 0.0343s, who was using all the curbs and some of the grass.

Again Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars looked strong with both Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey in the top eight. Also running strong were the other Ganassi cars, with Marcus Armstrong, Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson in the top 10.

Pato O’Ward then jumped to the top with 1m10.2604s in the #5 McLaren, and Armstrong improved to go second, but then Lundgaard grabbed P1 by just 0.0024s on a set of fresh primaries.

With five minutes to go, Palou became the first driver to duck under 70 seconds with a 1m09.9383s, an average speed of 125.545mph. 

That was three-tenths faster than Lundgaard, and No one could match that, despite late improvements from Harvey and Team Penske trio Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and Will Power.

Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank Racing lost an engine, pulling off after eight laps with a smoking brand-new Honda.

Qualifying will begin at 4.00pm local (Eastern) time.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Alex Palou

1:09.9383

1:09.9383

19

21

125.545

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

Christian Lundgaard

1:10.2580

0.3197

15

17

124.974

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

3

Pato O'Ward

1:10.2604

0.3221

18

22

124.969

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren

4

Marcus Armstrong

1:10.3022

0.3639

17

20

124.895

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Jack Harvey

1:10.3038

0.3655

14

15

124.892

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

6

Josef Newgarden

1:10.3174

0.3791

18

18

124.868

Chevy

P

Team Penske

7

Scott McLaughlin

1:10.3395

0.4012

23

23

124.829

Chevy

P

Team Penske

8

Will Power

1:10.3999

0.4616

15

17

124.722

Chevy

P

Team Penske

9

Scott Dixon

1:10.4018

0.4635

18

21

124.718

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

Marcus Ericsson

1:10.4026

0.4643

17

20

124.717

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

Alexander Rossi

1:10.4075

0.4692

17

20

124.708

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren

12

Felix Rosenqvist

1:10.4167

0.4784

4

15

124.692

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren

13

Kyle Kirkwood

1:10.4753

0.5370

12

14

124.588

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

14

Graham Rahal

1:10.5187

0.5804

17

19

124.512

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

15

Colton Herta

1:10.6510

0.7127

16

18

124.278

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

16

Simon Pagenaud

1:10.6982

0.7599

12

17

124.196

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

17

Callum Ilott

1:10.7046

0.7663

16

19

124.184

Chevy

P

Juncos Hollinger Racing

18

Rinus VeeKay

1:10.7077

0.7694

10

20

124.179

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

19

Romain Grosjean

1:10.7678

0.8295

17

18

124.073

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

20

Conor Daly

1:10.8026

0.8643

16

16

124.012

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

21

David Malukas

1:10.8835

0.9452

10

20

123.871

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

22

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:10.9534

1.0151

17

17

123.749

Honda

P

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

23

Sting Ray Robb

1:11.0065

1.0682

10

19

123.656

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

24

Agustin Canapino

1:11.0330

1.0947

17

19

123.610

Chevy

P

Juncos Holling Racing

25

Santino Ferrucci

1:11.1361

1.1978

16

16

123.431

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

26

Benjamin Pedersen

1:11.2574

1.3191

18

20

123.221

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

27

Helio Castroneves

1:11.7210

1.7827

4

7

122.424

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

 

