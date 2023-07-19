Subscribe
Previous / Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out Next / A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers
IndyCar / Iowa I News

IndyCar, Dallara produce wheel hub update after Indy 500 flying wheel incident

IndyCar and its technical partner Dallara have provided an update to improve the overall strength and retention of wheel hubs following Kyle Kirkwood’s flying wheel incident at the Indianapolis 500.

Charles Bradley
By:
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

The updated rear-wheel bearing retaining nut is being distributed to all IndyCar entrants from this weekend’s double-header oval event at Iowa Speedway, where its use will be mandatory. The strength of the part has increased by 60 percent over the previous design.

Revisions to the component came after a “meticulous review” of the Indy 500 incident, where the left-rear wheel assembly of Kirkwood’s Andretti Autosport detached from his car – after he clipped Felix Rosenqvist’s spinning Arrow McLaren car at high speed – and flew over the debris fencing.

Fortunately, it didn’t hit anyone, but the wheel did inflict serious damage to a road car that it landed upon in a lot positioned between the grandstands on the outside of Turn 2. Indianapolis Motor Speedway subsequently gifted the owner of the damaged car, Robin Matthews, a brand-new Chevrolet Equinox following the incident.

“Dallara continues to be a tremendous partner of the NTT IndyCar Series,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye. “Their thorough review process of the incident between the #6 and the #27 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway began immediately and included an extensive recreation at their headquarters in Italy.

“IndyCar takes safety very seriously. This update is an important step in making sure an incident like this does not happen again.”

Rear-wheel bearing retaining nut

Rear-wheel bearing retaining nut

Photo by: IndyCar

It was determined that the wheel tether system, using high-performance Zylon material, did not fail in the 28 May incident, which occurred with 14 laps remaining. IndyCar was the first sanctioning body in the United States to require its use.

“It is Dallara's mission, along with IndyCar and all of the racing series we work with, to maintain and continuously improve safety based upon the highest standards,” said Dallara CEO Stefano dePonti. “After completing a detailed analysis of the accident during this year's Indy 500, together with IndyCar we have reached the conclusion that the outcome was the consequence of an unusual and never experienced set of circumstances.

“Nevertheless, we have developed and produced new components that will increase the strength of the corner in case the unlikely sequence of events repeats itself.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list

IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list

IndyCar
Iowa I

IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list

Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot

Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot

IndyCar
Toronto

Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Michelin outlines conditions for future GT500 return

Michelin outlines conditions for future GT500 return

SGT Super GT

Michelin outlines conditions for future GT500 return Michelin outlines conditions for future GT500 return

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

NAS NASCAR Cup
Inidianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Kyle Busch spells out his NASCAR retirement "dream"

Kyle Busch spells out his NASCAR retirement "dream"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Kyle Busch spells out his NASCAR retirement "dream" Kyle Busch spells out his NASCAR retirement "dream"

IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list

IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list

Indy IndyCar
Iowa I

IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe