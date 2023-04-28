IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice
Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin led the opening practice for this Sunday’s Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, but it was punctuated by three red flags and a couple of wild moments.
Inevitably, after a warm-up lap at the start of the session, the veterans parked and let the rookies use their extra set of primary tires to clean the track and add grip to the surface already baptized with Firestone rubber thanks to the Indy NXT cars on track earlier in the afternoon.
Despite a lurid moment at Turn 9 in his #11 Chip Ganassi Racing entry, Marcus Armstrong was the first to lap the course at an average of over 122mph on his sixth lap out, producing a 1m07.7542s around the 17-turn 2.3-mile course.
Christian Lundgard was the first series non-rookie to lay down a fast one, and within three flyers he was top dog with a 1m07.4060s, a couple of tenths ahead of Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean.
Then Helio Castroneves took too big a bite out of the extended curbing at Turn 8, went airborne and his Meyer Shank Racing car ended up in the gravel trap on the outside of Turn 9, but without reaching the tire wall.
Armstrong’s Ganassi teammates were next to show their mettle, Alex Palou – 2021 winner here – going top, with Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson clocking third.
Then out came the second red, as Grosjean’s right-side exhausts started smoking heavily and he was advised to stop on track.
When the action resumed, Scott McLaughlin, who topped the test here at Barber in mid-March, jumped his Team Penske cart up to third on his sixth lap, ahead of Alexander Rossi’s Arrow McLaren. Meanwhile, Palou had delivered a 123mph lap to set a 1m07.2709s, but he was soon eclipsed by teammate Scott Dixon who has scored nine podiums in 12 starts at Barber but is still seeking his first win here, while Ericsson made it a Ganassi 1-2-3.
David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing was the first driver to put on a set of the alternate Firestones and moved into fifth, but Simon Pagenaud also using the softer rubber was able to shade him to grab P4, then went top with a 1m07.1071s
Pato O’Ward had a lurid moment over the blind crest approaching Turn 16, oversteering off the track and mowing down two advertising boards, but keeping the car undamaged. Two-time Barber winner Will Power wasn’t so lucky, running slightly wide at Turn 1 on his first attempt on alternates, and then rolling across the gravel trap at Turn 2, knocking the front wing of the #12 Team Penske car into the tire wall and requiring rescuing.
In the final five minutes, Lundgaard laid down a 1m07.0200s on alternates, but Ericsson cracked the 67sec barrier with a 1m06.9994. He was rapidly deposed by McLaughlin’s 124mph effort, a 1m06.6610s, with Colton Herta second for Andretti Autosport.
Power was the last driver to squeeze in a lap and despite slightly worse-for-wear tires, he wound up third, just ahead of old foe Dixon, fastest of the Ganassi drivers.
Second practice will begin at 11.00am on Saturday, with qualifying starting at 2.00pm.
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
1:06.6610
|
1:06.6610
|
16
|
16
|
124.211
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
2
|
Colton Herta
|
1:06.8193
|
0.1583
|
17
|
17
|
123.916
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
3
|
Will Power
|
1:06.8985
|
0.2375
|
21
|
21
|
123.770
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
4
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:06.9345
|
0.2735
|
17
|
17
|
123.703
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
5
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
1:06.9994
|
0.3384
|
17
|
19
|
123.583
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
6
|
1:07.0200
|
0.3590
|
20
|
22
|
123.545
|
Honda
|
A
|
7
|
1:07.0579
|
0.3969
|
15
|
17
|
123.475
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
8
|
1:07.0771
|
0.4161
|
15
|
15
|
123.440
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
9
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
1:07.1071
|
0.4461
|
14
|
19
|
123.385
|
Honda
|
A
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
10
|
Alex Palou
|
1:07.1678
|
0.5068
|
21
|
22
|
123.273
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
11
|
Alexander Rossi
|
1:07.2483
|
0.5873
|
18
|
21
|
123.126
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
12
|
1:07.3181
|
0.6571
|
18
|
19
|
122.998
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
13
|
1:07.3990
|
0.7380
|
16
|
18
|
122.850
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
14
|
1:07.4038
|
0.7428
|
19
|
21
|
122.842
|
Chevy
|
A
|
15
|
David Malukas
|
1:07.4101
|
0.7491
|
14
|
19
|
122.830
|
Honda
|
A
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
16
|
1:07.4765
|
0.8155
|
16
|
17
|
122.709
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
17
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
1:07.4770
|
0.8160
|
30
|
30
|
122.708
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
18
|
1:07.5920
|
0.9310
|
19
|
20
|
122.500
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
19
|
Romain Grosjean
|
1:07.6038
|
0.9428
|
4
|
9
|
122.478
|
Honda
|
P
|
Andretti Autosport
|
20
|
1:07.7399
|
1.0789
|
17
|
18
|
122.232
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
21
|
1:07.7901
|
1.1291
|
12
|
23
|
122.142
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
22
|
1:07.8077
|
1.1467
|
6
|
20
|
122.110
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
23
|
Helio Castroneves
|
1:07.9041
|
1.2431
|
19
|
19
|
121.937
|
Honda
|
A
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
24
|
1:07.9130
|
1.2520
|
24
|
26
|
121.921
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
25
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
1:07.9557
|
1.2947
|
6
|
30
|
121.844
|
Honda
|
P
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|
26
|
1:08.0966
|
1.4356
|
16
|
16
|
121.592
|
Chevy
|
A
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
27
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
1:08.3643
|
1.7033
|
25
|
27
|
121.116
|
Chevy
|
A
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
1963 Indy 500: When Jones beat Clark and paused a revolution
McLaughlin: Barber in IndyCar demands same commitment as Bathurst
Latest news
Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour
Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour
IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year
IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year
Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover
Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover
Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement
Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.