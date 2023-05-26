Subscribe
Indy 500: Sato fastest in final Carb Day practice at over 227mph

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Takuma Sato set the fastest lap of over 227mph on Carb Day in the final practice session before the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Two-time Indy 500 winner Sato lapped the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in 39.4988s, a speed of 227.855mph.

In the final two hours of running before the Indy 500 race start, the track was filled with the 33 cars right from the green flag – although there were a couple of early yellows for track inspections.

Ahead of his final start in IndyCars, Tony Kaanan set the early pace for Arrow McLaren at 224.811mph straight out of the box, in perfect weather conditions and lighter winds than yesterday.

Alex Palou (Ganassi) produced 225.531mph to briefly snatch P1 before Romain Grosjean went to the top at 226.286mph for Andretti Autosport. Agustin Canapino raised the bar to 226.532mph in his Argentina-liveried Juncos Hollinger Racing, and then Scott Dixon beat that with 227.295mph.

Towards the end of the first hour, Fast Friday pacesetter Takuma Sato unleashed 227.855mph in race trim in the draft.

Dixon stayed second to make it a Ganassi 1-2, while Team Penske’s Will Power was third quickest at 226.953mph. Palou was fourth, ahead of Long Beach GP winner Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti), Canapino, Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta, Grosjean, Josef Newgarden (Penske) and his team-mate Scott McLaughlin.

It was an incident-packed session: Herta suffered a huge front-right lockup entering the pits which blew his tire. Marcus Ericsson (CGR) suffered a flapping sidepod that needed fixing, and Ryan Hunter-Reay was black-flagged for leaking gearbox fluid from his Dreyer and Reinbold car.

“It’s better it happened today than on raceday, but we lost an hour of practice,” said Hunter-Reay. “It’s a shame they shut us down.”

Katherine Legge caused a yellow when the left-rear wheelnut came off her Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing just after the halfway point.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci caused a stir when he passed Alexander Rossi (McLaren) in the short-chute pitlane as the green flag flew again. Rossi then repassed him into Turn 3 at over 230mph in a tit-for-tat move.

Devlin DeFrancesco then had a scare when the right-front tire of his Andretti-run car blew at Turn 2, and he did a great job to keep it out of the wall.

“I think it was just a cut tire, we were using an old set for pitstop practice,” he explained. “Definitely got my heart rate up! Happy to keep all four wheels on it, relatively.”

Front-row starter Rinus Veekay was slowest in his Ed Carpenter Racing car, and appeared to spend much of the session fuel saving, while Graham Rahal – subbing for the injured Stefan Wilson – was 30th for Cusick Motorsports/D&R.

The Indy 500 starts on Sunday at 12:45pm local time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Japan Takuma Sato United States Chip Ganassi Racing 86 39.4988     227.855
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 83 39.5978 0.0990 0.0990 227.285
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 82 39.6558 0.1570 0.0580 226.953
4 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 83 39.6571 0.1583 0.0013 226.945
5 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States Andretti Autosport 57 39.6700 0.1712 0.0129 226.872
6 Argentina Agustin Canapino United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 74 39.7295 0.2307 0.0595 226.532
7 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 76 39.7703 0.2715 0.0408 226.300
8 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 43 39.7727 0.2739 0.0024 226.286
9 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 89 39.8642 0.3654 0.0915 225.766
10 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 81 39.8998 0.4010 0.0356 225.565
11 Brazil Tony Kanaan Arrow McLaren 59 39.9219 0.4231 0.0221 225.440
12 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 77 39.9329 0.4341 0.0110 225.378
13 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 58 39.9555 0.4567 0.0226 225.251
14 United States Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 71 39.9586 0.4598 0.0031 225.233
15 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 84 39.9797 0.4809 0.0211 225.114
16 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 89 39.9967 0.4979 0.0170 225.019
17 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 82 40.0169 0.5181 0.0202 224.905
18 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 87 40.0443 0.5455 0.0274 224.751
19 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 56 40.0531 0.5543 0.0088 224.702
20 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 87 40.0608 0.5620 0.0077 224.659
21 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 73 40.0664 0.5676 0.0056 224.627
22 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 34 40.0857 0.5869 0.0193 224.519
23 Ray Robb United States Dale Coyne Racing 64 40.1503 0.6515 0.0646 224.158
24 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 81 40.1618 0.6630 0.0115 224.094
25 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 61 40.1793 0.6805 0.0175 223.996
26 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 78 40.2077 0.7089 0.0284 223.838
27 United States R.C. Enerson Abel Motorsports 63 40.2119 0.7131 0.0042 223.814
28 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 57 40.2175 0.7187 0.0056 223.783
29 United Kingdom Katherine Legge United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 35 40.2573 0.7585 0.0398 223.562
30 United Kingdom Stefan Wilson United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 77 40.2701 0.7713 0.0128 223.491
31 United States Santino Ferrucci United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 73 40.2786 0.7798 0.0085 223.444
32 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 66 40.4922 0.9934 0.2136 222.265
33 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 89 40.5102 1.0114 0.0180 222.166
