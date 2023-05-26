Indy 500: Sato fastest in final Carb Day practice at over 227mph
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Takuma Sato set the fastest lap of over 227mph on Carb Day in the final practice session before the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Two-time Indy 500 winner Sato lapped the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in 39.4988s, a speed of 227.855mph.
In the final two hours of running before the Indy 500 race start, the track was filled with the 33 cars right from the green flag – although there were a couple of early yellows for track inspections.
Ahead of his final start in IndyCars, Tony Kaanan set the early pace for Arrow McLaren at 224.811mph straight out of the box, in perfect weather conditions and lighter winds than yesterday.
Alex Palou (Ganassi) produced 225.531mph to briefly snatch P1 before Romain Grosjean went to the top at 226.286mph for Andretti Autosport. Agustin Canapino raised the bar to 226.532mph in his Argentina-liveried Juncos Hollinger Racing, and then Scott Dixon beat that with 227.295mph.
Towards the end of the first hour, Fast Friday pacesetter Takuma Sato unleashed 227.855mph in race trim in the draft.
Dixon stayed second to make it a Ganassi 1-2, while Team Penske’s Will Power was third quickest at 226.953mph. Palou was fourth, ahead of Long Beach GP winner Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti), Canapino, Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta, Grosjean, Josef Newgarden (Penske) and his team-mate Scott McLaughlin.
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
It was an incident-packed session: Herta suffered a huge front-right lockup entering the pits which blew his tire. Marcus Ericsson (CGR) suffered a flapping sidepod that needed fixing, and Ryan Hunter-Reay was black-flagged for leaking gearbox fluid from his Dreyer and Reinbold car.
“It’s better it happened today than on raceday, but we lost an hour of practice,” said Hunter-Reay. “It’s a shame they shut us down.”
Katherine Legge caused a yellow when the left-rear wheelnut came off her Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing just after the halfway point.
AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci caused a stir when he passed Alexander Rossi (McLaren) in the short-chute pitlane as the green flag flew again. Rossi then repassed him into Turn 3 at over 230mph in a tit-for-tat move.
Devlin DeFrancesco then had a scare when the right-front tire of his Andretti-run car blew at Turn 2, and he did a great job to keep it out of the wall.
“I think it was just a cut tire, we were using an old set for pitstop practice,” he explained. “Definitely got my heart rate up! Happy to keep all four wheels on it, relatively.”
Front-row starter Rinus Veekay was slowest in his Ed Carpenter Racing car, and appeared to spend much of the session fuel saving, while Graham Rahal – subbing for the injured Stefan Wilson – was 30th for Cusick Motorsports/D&R.
The Indy 500 starts on Sunday at 12:45pm local time.
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|86
|39.4988
|227.855
|2
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|83
|39.5978
|0.0990
|0.0990
|227.285
|3
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|82
|39.6558
|0.1570
|0.0580
|226.953
|4
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|83
|39.6571
|0.1583
|0.0013
|226.945
|5
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|57
|39.6700
|0.1712
|0.0129
|226.872
|6
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|74
|39.7295
|0.2307
|0.0595
|226.532
|7
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|76
|39.7703
|0.2715
|0.0408
|226.300
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|43
|39.7727
|0.2739
|0.0024
|226.286
|9
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|89
|39.8642
|0.3654
|0.0915
|225.766
|10
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|81
|39.8998
|0.4010
|0.0356
|225.565
|11
|Tony Kanaan
|Arrow McLaren
|59
|39.9219
|0.4231
|0.0221
|225.440
|12
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|77
|39.9329
|0.4341
|0.0110
|225.378
|13
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|58
|39.9555
|0.4567
|0.0226
|225.251
|14
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|71
|39.9586
|0.4598
|0.0031
|225.233
|15
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|84
|39.9797
|0.4809
|0.0211
|225.114
|16
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|89
|39.9967
|0.4979
|0.0170
|225.019
|17
|Benjamin Pedersen
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|82
|40.0169
|0.5181
|0.0202
|224.905
|18
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|87
|40.0443
|0.5455
|0.0274
|224.751
|19
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani
|56
|40.0531
|0.5543
|0.0088
|224.702
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|87
|40.0608
|0.5620
|0.0077
|224.659
|21
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|73
|40.0664
|0.5676
|0.0056
|224.627
|22
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|34
|40.0857
|0.5869
|0.0193
|224.519
|23
|Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|64
|40.1503
|0.6515
|0.0646
|224.158
|24
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|81
|40.1618
|0.6630
|0.0115
|224.094
|25
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|61
|40.1793
|0.6805
|0.0175
|223.996
|26
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|78
|40.2077
|0.7089
|0.0284
|223.838
|27
|R.C. Enerson
|Abel Motorsports
|63
|40.2119
|0.7131
|0.0042
|223.814
|28
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|57
|40.2175
|0.7187
|0.0056
|223.783
|29
|Katherine Legge
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|35
|40.2573
|0.7585
|0.0398
|223.562
|30
|Stefan Wilson
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|77
|40.2701
|0.7713
|0.0128
|223.491
|31
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|73
|40.2786
|0.7798
|0.0085
|223.444
|32
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|66
|40.4922
|0.9934
|0.2136
|222.265
|33
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|89
|40.5102
|1.0114
|0.0180
|222.166
|View full results
Rahal "not allowed to ask anything" to Chevy after Indy 500 switch
McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"
Leclerc handed F1 Monaco GP grid penalty for impeding Norris
Leclerc handed F1 Monaco GP grid penalty for impeding Norris
Verstappen: Alonso performances a reward of self-belief, commitment to F1
Verstappen: Alonso performances a reward of self-belief, commitment to F1
Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole
Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole
Hamilton set-up tweak "made life harder" in Monaco F1 qualifying
Hamilton set-up tweak "made life harder" in Monaco F1 qualifying
Nigel Mansell's greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell's greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar's next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar's next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
