Indy 500: O’Ward quickest at 228.861mph as Ericsson, Lundqvist crash
Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward led day three of practice for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, which featured two wrecks before rain brought an early end to the session.
The 25-year-old Mexican latched on to an early morning tow and hurtled around with a flying lap of 228.861mph to claim the top spot on the leaderboard.
Scott McLaughlin’s No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet, which led Wednesday’s practice, continued to showcase strong pace after a tow lap of 227.316mph put him second overall.
Reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou ended up third-fastest on the day with another tow-supported run at 226.915mph for his No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Colton Herta’s best lap of 226.828mph was good enough for fourth overall. He also claimed the best no-tow lap on the day – which came in the opening hour – as his No. 26 Andretti Global Honda nailed a best of 224.182mph.
Defending race winner Josef Newgarden was fifth on the overall speed charts after his No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet managed a tow-assisted lap of 226.684mph.
The rest of the top 10, all tow-assisted runs, were led by Marco Andretti (Andretti Herta) in sixth, followed by rookie Linus Lundqvist (Chip Ganssi Racing), Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing), 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power (Team Penske) and 2008 Indy 500 champion Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing).
Directly behind Herta on the no-tow list was Andretti Global team-mate Kyle Kirkwood, who was able to run a lap of 223.387mph.
Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves was third among single-car runs, with his No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda unleashing a lap of 222.852mph.
Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) were fourth and fifth, respectively, on the no-tow list.
Linus Lundqvist hits the wall
Two big wrecks
There were multiple incidents on the day, with Lundqvist the first to experience a practice crash this year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Lundqvist ran into trouble just 90 minutes into the session after his No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, which was tailing the Arrow McLaren duo of O’Ward and Rossi, touched the inside curb of Turn 2, which thrust the rear-end of his car into the outside wall.
The momentum carried him down the backstretch, where he fortunately avoided the inside wall before coming to a stop. Lundqvist, one of seven rookies entered in the event, was able to walk away under his own power after being carefully assisted out of the car by IndyCar’s AMR Safety Team.
“I'm alright,” said Lunqvist, who ran 23 laps. “It's my mistake. I know exactly what I did; I touched the curb in (Turn) 2 and I couldn't hold onto it. Something they talk about often around this place. But it's just a mistake in my part and obviously my team has to pay the price for it, so yeah, it sucks.”
The team was able to preserve going to a backup car, instead opting to replace the rear assembly, bodywork and replace the floor.
The other incident involved 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, who crashed with just over two hours remaining.
He was the last driver in a line of four cars when he grazed the curb in Turn 4 before taking a 180-degree spin and slapping the left side of his car into the outside wall. From there, his No. 28 Andretti Global Honda drifted across the track and nosed into the inside wall before making heavy contact with the attenuator at pit entrance.
Ericsson got out gingerly but also walked away under his own power. He logged 79 laps before the incident, with a best of 224.592mph to stand 18th overall.
“I think I brushed the curb a little bit and that's probably enough to send it,” he said. “And then you're a passenger, so yeah. Very disappointed.
“Very sorry for my team. They've done a very good job and they have a lot of work ahead of them now, so that's probably the worst of the whole thing."
Andretti Global COO Rob Edwards, who also calls strategy for Colton Herta, confirmed to Motorsport.com the damage sustained to Ericsson's crash was severe enough that the team has elected to move to a back-up car.
Kyle Larson, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Frustration for Larson
NASCAR star Kyle Larson’s day began in the garage as his No. 17 Arrow McLaren-Rick Hendrick Chevrolet underwent an engine change. His car arrived on pit lane at 11:15am ET, 75 minutes after practice began.
Although Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, managed to get out with several hours remaining to get acclimated, he reported further issues with his car and only logged 29 laps with a best of 222.805mph in the tow to place 22nd overall.
He got back out on track again at the end of the day and recorded a decent no-tow lap of 222.554mph during a qualifying simulation.
Alexander Rossi had a couple of moments in the early portion of the day, beginning with misjudging the entry in Turn 2 and briefly catching the apron. Roughly an hour later, his No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet was squeezed next to the pit wall on the inside of the front straight while attempting a pass on the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Romain Grosjean.
There was a brief spell of green flag running after Ericsson’s crash and the extended caution to repair the attenuator. However, the rain persisted as the caution came out once again with 90 minutes remaining in the session.
It dried sufficiently for running to resume with 25 minutes on the clock, only for Conor Daly to bring out a yellow when he coasted to the pits with a smoking right-front corner on his Dreyer & Reinbold entry.
More rain sprinkles ended the day with 10 minutes to go.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren
|5
|56
|
39.3252
|228.861
|2
|S. McLaughlin Team Penske
|3
|73
|
+0.2673
39.5925
|0.2673
|227.316
|3
|A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|41
|
+0.3372
39.6624
|0.0699
|226.915
|4
|C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|26
|83
|
+0.3524
39.6776
|0.0152
|226.828
|5
|J. Newgarden Team Penske
|2
|71
|
+0.3777
39.7029
|0.0253
|226.684
|6
|M. Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani
|98
|48
|
+0.4005
39.7257
|0.0228
|226.554
|7
|L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|23
|
+0.4519
39.7771
|0.0514
|226.261
|8
|E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing
|20
|55
|
+0.4776
39.8028
|0.0257
|226.115
|9
|W. Power Team Penske
|12
|70
|
+0.5552
39.8804
|0.0776
|225.675
|10
|S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|53
|
+0.5620
39.8872
|0.0068
|225.636
|11
|C. Daly Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
|24
|86
|
+0.5662
39.8914
|0.0042
|225.613
|12
|C. Ilott Arrow McLaren
|6
|59
|
+0.6521
39.9773
|0.0859
|225.128
|13
|H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|06
|81
|
+0.6648
39.9900
|0.0127
|225.056
|14
|R. Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
|23
|40
|
+0.6852
40.0104
|0.0204
|224.942
|15
|M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|67
|
+0.7144
40.0396
|0.0292
|224.777
|16
|R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|77
|
+0.7416
40.0668
|0.0272
|224.625
|17
|A. Rossi Arrow McLaren
|7
|61
|
+0.7424
40.0676
|0.0008
|224.620
|18
|M. Ericsson Andretti Global
|28
|79
|
+0.7475
40.0727
|0.0051
|224.592
|19
|F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing
|60
|84
|
+0.8154
40.1406
|0.0679
|224.212
|20
|K. Kirkwood Andretti Global
|27
|30
|
+0.8210
40.1462
|0.0056
|224.181
|21
|R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing
|21
|44
|
+0.8365
40.1617
|0.0155
|224.094
|22
|S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|49
|
+0.9526
40.2778
|0.1161
|223.448
|23
|T. Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|75
|54
|
+0.9550
40.2802
|0.0024
|223.435
|24
|K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing
|51
|56
|
+0.9608
40.2860
|0.0058
|223.403
|25
|K. Larson Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|17
|29
|
+1.0689
40.3941
|0.1081
|222.805
|26
|A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing
|78
|53
|
+1.0727
40.3979
|0.0038
|222.784
|27
|G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|33
|
+1.0935
40.4187
|0.0208
|222.669
|28
|K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|43
|
+1.1312
40.4564
|0.0377
|222.462
|29
|T. Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing
|66
|85
|
+1.1480
40.4732
|0.0168
|222.369
|30
|C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|45
|42
|
+1.2042
40.5294
|0.0562
|222.061
|31
|P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|30
|44
|
+1.2292
40.5544
|0.0250
|221.924
|32
|
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
|33
|42
|
+1.2405
40.5657
|0.0113
|221.862
|33
|
N. Siegel Dale Coyne Racing
|18
|72
|
+1.4164
40.7416
|0.1759
|220.904
|34
|
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|41
|14
|
+1.5857
40.9109
|0.1693
|219.990
