Rosenqvist eager to change being “one of the highest DNF scorers” in 2024

The Swede made the switch to Meyer Shank Racing for 2024, which will mark his sixth year in North America’s premier open wheel championship as he teams alongside rookie Tom Blomqvist.

Rosenqvist spent the past three seasons with Arrow McLaren, earning four poles and three podiums over that stretch but also suffered early retirements due to various incidents on 11 occasions – including five last year.

Looking ahead, that is something the 32-year-old is aiming to resolve.

“I think maximizing myself, the car, the team, the whole package over a season is something I want to accomplish,” said Rosenqvist, the 2019 IndyCar Rookie of the Year.

“I think I didn't do that last year, and there's always obviously things -- reasons and things to blame and all that stuff.

“I think finishing races has always kind of been a topic for me. I think I'm probably one of the highest DNF scorers in the field, if you look back to the last two, three years, and that's something I want to change. I think it's probably both down to driver and reliability.

“But that's something I want to see this year. If you can take a P12, you take a P12. You don't have to risk everything to get one more spot. And there will be times where you have chances for big results, and I think you always have to go for it.

“But it's more about not improving the peaks but improving the valleys, so to speak. That's my plan.”

When asked by Motorsport.com on why MSR is the right fit for him at this point in his career compared his time at Arrow McLaren or Chip Ganassi Racing (2019-2020), Rosenqvist noted the encouraging performance put forth by rookie and fellow countryman Linus Lundqvist while subbing for the injured Simon Pagenaud.

Lundqvist, qualified 11th in his IndyCar debut at Nashville, following it up by starting and finishing 12th at the IMS Road Course during the Brickyard weekend and then qualified 12th at Gateway.

“When I looked at the options I had, I think this was probably the most underrated team in the field last year,” said Rosenqvist, who has one IndyCar win (Road America, 2020 – Race 2)

“I think Linus proved that when he jumped in for Nashville, St. Louis and Indy GP. He did really well. He was straight up in the top 10 on speed in qualifying. “I thought that was an opportunity. Also looking at Meyer Shank Racing and their commitment to the future, the partners' commitment, I think that's something you want to be part of. Like they're not here to just participate.

“Speaking about Mike (Shank, co owner) before, he's not a guy who just does this because it's fun. He wants to be there. He wants to be up there with Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, and all those guys. He wants to put his name there. It’s going to take some time, but we have the opportunity to be there eventually and to start building that up from the point we are now. It's a very interesting thing. It's something I think I'm capable of helping with, and I want to be part of that journey.

“I think it was the right fit for me and the right timing to be in that position for me in my career.”