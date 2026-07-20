David Malukas “never driven so hard in my life” going last to third in Nashville
Malukas was in the hospital Saturday, but stood on the podium come Monday
David Malukas, Team Penske
Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images
Starting dead last on an injured knee, David Malukas sliced through the field and led 59 laps en route to an improbable third-place finish in Monday's postponed Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix.
The 24-year-old Chicago native overcame a hospital visit, a grid penalty, and an ill-timed caution at Nashville Superspeedway to claim his fifth podium of the season.
Malukas entered the weekend facing a nine-place grid penalty due to an unapproved engine change. Matters worsened during opening practice when he crashed heavily, requiring transport to a local hospital for evaluation. Diagnosed with a bruised knee, he missed qualifying entirely. Combined with his engine penalty, the driver of the #12 Team Penske Chevrolet was relegated to starting 25th in the 225-lap contest.
David Malukas, Team Penske
Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images
Despite starting at the back, Malukas and his pit crew mounted an aggressive recovery. Staying out during the race's first caution period yielded vital track position, placing him second for the Lap 31 restart. Just two laps later, he took over the race lead from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Louis Foster - also on the same strategy - before sailing away from fellow Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin, who was on fresh tires.
Malukas pulled away to build a comfortable gap, but his strong run hit a snag on Lap 123 when a yellow flag flew moments after he pitted, trapping him back in traffic. Undeterred, he methodically carved his way through the field to reclaim third place before the checkered flag.
"Oh my goodness, that was a team effort," Malukas said after the grueling race. "I’ve never driven so hard in my life. I feel like I needed to do a proper recovery after that incident I made on myself. Big thank you to John, my physio guy. Anytime I’m not in the car, he’s massaging me, making all my muscles start working after they cramped. Big thank you to John, to Sam, the local hospital here in Lebanon, and the AMR Safety Team. What a result; we needed that for the championship. That was the hardest race of my life."
The remarkable comeback performance officially moved Malukas back into second place in the championship standings, now sitting 83 points behind leader Alex Palou (457 points).
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