David Malukas earns Phoenix IndyCar pole as Will Power crashes hard in qualifying

David Malukas delivered a smooth run to capture pole for the Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Chicago native, who is Team Penske’s newest driver in the #12 Chevrolet, ripped around the 1-mile tri-oval with a flat-out two-lap run with an average of 175.383mph to go to the top of the scoring pylon. It’s the first career pole for Malukas.

“Oh, man, finally, I’m just so happy,” Malukas said. “We had so many P2s. The story of all of last season is we wait until the last few guys and then, boom, we get P2. But finally, we got it! I think the track got in our favor a little bit, it looked like it was getting a bit worse, but we got it. Feels so good.”

Nicknamed ‘the oval king’ by the FOX Sports broadcast team, his Penske teammate Josef Newgarden, a two-time Indianapolis 500 champion, was unable to overthrow Malukas in qualifying, managing a respectable run of 174.548mph two-lap average to start second.

RLL and Schumacher shine

Graham Rahal’s #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) Honda got loose at the end of his run, but not before temporarily going to the top after two flying laps with an average of 173.993mph. He’ll start third.

RLL rookie Mick Schumacher was the first driver to go out, running a pair of clean laps for an average of 173.667mph to slot fourth for his oval debut.

“Yeah, pretty quick, pretty short, but not great,” Schumacher said. “Great to have the experience. I think we managed to get a good couple of laps together, so hopefully we'll be right in there in the mix and we can manage to have a good start.”

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin ended up fifth after a two-lap run of 173.448mph.

ECR’s Alexander Rossi was able to log a 173.389mph outing, ending up sixth. Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward’s promising run was shot with a handful of a second lap, nailing a combined run of 173.344mph to snag seventh.

Reigning and four-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, last week’s winner, could only get up to 10th in his qualifying run, hitting an average of 172.980mph in the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon struggled during his qualifying run, hitting a 172.074mph two-lap average for 15th in the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

The #21 ECR Chevrolet of Christian Rasmussen, who won the most recent short oval race at the Milwaukee Mile last year, struggled to get going, only mustering a run at 171.540mph. He’ll roll off 17th in tomorrow’s race.

Another rookie, Dennis Hauger, had a less-than-stellar outing after plowing to a 169.818mph two-lap run in the #19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda. He’ll start 22nd.

Power slams the wall

The trouble continued for Will Power, who was the fourth to go out and was on his second of two laps when the backend of his #26 Andretti Global Honda snapped around and backed into the Turn 3 wall. He’ll have to come from 24th on the grid.

“I'm good,” Power said. “My knee hit the dash when it came up, so just pretty sore but nothing broken or anything.”

When asked if he’d be cleared to drive by FOX Sports reporter Kevin Lee, Power said, “I don't know man. I just don’t know what happened, the car is so much looser than we were this morning. It’s very strange. That was tough. The car had been very comfortable there all day. Man, rough start to the year, for sure. These sort of things happening are not good.”

Felix Rosenqvist, who crashed in opening practice, did not qualify after Meyer Shank Racing was unable to repair his #60 Honda in time and will start 25th (last).

Photos from Phoenix - Friday

Full starting lineup