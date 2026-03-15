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IndyCar Streets of Arlington

Complete IndyCar championship standings after Arlington

With an impressive win on the streets of Arlington, Kirkwood is now sitting atop the points standings

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Three races into the 2026 IndyCar season, and there have been three different points leaders: Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden, and now Kyle Kirkwood -- all three winners early in the new year.

Kirkwood passed Palou with 15 laps to go in the Grand Prix of Arlington and never looked back, earning his sixth career win. He now leads the four-time and defending IndyCar champion by 26 points in the standings, putting Andretti on top.

Newgarden, who entered this race with the lead, has fallen to third in the standings, 33 points back. He is tied with Pato O'Ward, who opened the year with a trio of top five finishes.

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2026 IndyCar points after Arlington (Race 3 of 18)

Pos. Driver Points
1 Kyle Kirkwood 126
2 Alex Palou 100
3 Josef Newgarden 93
4 Pato O'Ward 93
5 Scott McLaughlin 85
6 David Malukas 84
7 Christian Lundgaard 80
8 Marcus Ericsson 77
9 Marcus Armstrong 70
10 Alexander Rossi 64
11 Will Power 59
12 Scott Dixon 59
13 Dennis Hauger (R)  50
14 Felix Rosenqvist 47
15 Rinus VeeKay 46
16 Graham Rahal 46
17 Kyffin Simpson 46
18 Caio Collet (R) 42
19 Louis Foster 41
20 Santino Ferrucci  38
21 Romain Grosjean 36
22 Christian Rasmussen 33
23 Sting Ray Robb 27
24 Nolan Siegel 26
25 Mick Schumacher  25

 

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