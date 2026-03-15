Official race results: 2026 IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington

The inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington delivered a surprisingly clean, but exciting battle for 70 laps, ending with a showdown between Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood.

Kirkwood passed Palou via an aggressive dive with 15 laps to go, and never looked back. Palou finished second, and Will Power earned his first podium finish with Andretti in third. Marcus Ericsson and Pato O'Ward filled out the rest of the top five.

For Kirkwood, this is his sixth career win and his fourth on a street course. Caio Collet led the way among the rookie class, earning a career-best finish of 13th, improving on his previous high result of 17th.

The race didn't feature a single full-course yellow until the final four laps of the race, and while it did get restarted for a one-lap shootout, the race ultimately ended under caution due to a crash in the back.

2026 Grand Prix of Arlington race results