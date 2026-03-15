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IndyCar Streets of Arlington

Official race results: 2026 IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington

Kirkwood won the race and moved into the championship lead after a stellar showing in Texas

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington delivered a surprisingly clean, but exciting battle for 70 laps, ending with a showdown between Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood.

Kirkwood passed Palou via an aggressive dive with 15 laps to go, and never looked back. Palou finished second, and Will Power earned his first podium finish with Andretti in third. Marcus Ericsson and Pato O'Ward filled out the rest of the top five.

For Kirkwood, this is his sixth career win and his fourth on a street course. Caio Collet led the way among the rookie class, earning a career-best finish of 13th, improving on his previous high result of 17th.

The race didn't feature a single full-course yellow until the final four laps of the race, and while it did get restarted for a one-lap shootout, the race ultimately ended under caution due to a crash in the back.

2026 Grand Prix of Arlington race results

cla # driver team laps time gap pits retirement
1 27 USA Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 70     3  
2 10 ESP Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 70 0.3140   3  
3 26 AUS Will Power Andretti Global 70 3.5855   2  
4 28 SWE Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 70 4.9128   3  
5 5 MEX Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 70 5.9336   3  
6 60 SWE Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 70 6.6046   3  
7 12 USA David Malukas Team Penske 70 7.4478   3  
8 7 DEN Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 70 8.7501   3  
9 9 NZL Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 70 9.8315   4  
10 20 USA Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 70 10.7076   3  
11 66 AUS Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 70 12.4888   4  
12 3 NZL Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 70 13.8893   3  
13 4 BRA Caio Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 70 14.7435   3  
14 45 GBR Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 16.2034   3  
15 76 HOL Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing 70 16.8679   3  
16 2 USA Josef Newgarden Team Penske 70 18.7540   3  
17 19 NOR Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 70 21.2934   3  
18 14 USA Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 70 22.2893   3  
19 15 USA Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 24.7337   4  
20 8 CAY Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 70 27.6294   6  
21 77 USA Ray Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing 69 1 lap   3  
22 47 GER Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 69 3.1241   5  
23 18 FRA Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 68 1 lap   3 Collision
24 6 USA Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 68 1 lap   4 Collision
25 21 DEN Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 66 3 laps   3 Accident

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