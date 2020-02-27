IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Citrone/Buhl confirms RLL partnership, Pigot as driver

shares
comments
Citrone/Buhl confirms RLL partnership, Pigot as driver
By:
Feb 27, 2020, 4:51 PM

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has announced a partnership with Citrone/Buhl Autosport that will see Spencer Pigot enter the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Citrone/Buhl Autosport was announced last Friday, a partnership formed by former Indy car driver Robbie Buhl and his brother and business partner Tom, and Robert Citrone, founder of Discovery Capital Management and the largest minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his son Nick, a Data Analytics Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL team.

CBA will now partner with the team owned by Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Mike Lanigan, allowing Pigot to rejoin the squad that gave him his IndyCar break in 2016. Pigot’s Road To Indy scholarship for winning the 2015 Indy Lights title earned him three rides with RLL-Honda in 2016, and he impressed enough to earn a ride with Ed Carpenter Racing.

That’s where the Orlando, FL native remained until the end of last season, when Carpenter replaced him with 2019 Indy Lights runner-up Rinus VeeKay. Pigot’s best result in his three complete seasons with ECR was a runner-up finish at Iowa Speedway in 2018, while his best qualifying performance was a front-row start for last year’s Indy 500.

“I’m very excited to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl Autosport for this year’s GMR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500,” said Pigot. “I ran my first IndyCar Series race and Indy 500 with RLL in 2016 so it will be nice to return to a team with some familiar faces.

“I can’t thank everyone at RLL and Citrone/Buhl Autosport enough for their efforts in putting this deal together and the opportunity to compete in another Indy 500. I can’t wait for May!”

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl Autosport entry will make its track debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 8 in practice for the GMR Grand Prix.

 

Related video

Next article
Aeroscreen prompts updated IndyCar pitstop, equipment regs

Previous article

Aeroscreen prompts updated IndyCar pitstop, equipment regs
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Spencer Pigot
Teams Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2
Formula 1

Hamilton problem adds to Mercedes engine dramas

1h
3
Formula 1

Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

1h
4
Formula 1

Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking

5
Formula 1

Vettel tops second morning of testing despite spin

Latest videos

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alexander Rossi at COTA 00:24
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alexander Rossi at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Will Power at COTA 01:21
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Will Power at COTA

Latest news

Citrone/Buhl confirms RLL partnership, Pigot as driver
Indy

Citrone/Buhl confirms RLL partnership, Pigot as driver

Aeroscreen prompts updated IndyCar pitstop, equipment regs
Indy

Aeroscreen prompts updated IndyCar pitstop, equipment regs

Alonso open to other IndyCar races besides Indy 500
Indy

Alonso open to other IndyCar races besides Indy 500

Brown: New Alonso Indy deal a result of failed Andretti talks
Indy

Brown: New Alonso Indy deal a result of failed Andretti talks

Alonso joins Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet for Indy 500
Indy

Alonso joins Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet for Indy 500

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.