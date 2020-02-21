New IndyCar team set to debut at GP of Indianapolis

Citrone/Buhl Autosport is a partnership between Robert and Nick Citrone, and Tom and former IndyCar driver Robbie Buhl.

Robert Citrone is founder of Discovery Capital Management and the largest minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his son Nick is a data analytics coordinator for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tom and Robbie own Buhl Sport Detroit, a motorsports marketing company that operates rallycross team, Racing4Detroit, and an advanced driver training program called Teen Street Skills.

Robbie Buhl entered 78 IndyCar races between 1993 and 2004, including eight Indy 500 starts. He won the 1997 IRL race at Loudon for Team Menard and the 2000 race at Walt Disney World Raceway for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing [DRR].

Buhl was also a minority owner and a team principal of DRR, along with Dennis Reinbold.

Citrone and Buhl, who have been friends since meeting 20 years ago at the Indy 500, teamed up in 2019 with plans for entering this year’s Memorial Day Weekend classic, and seeking more opportunities. The team now aims to make its race debut on the IMS road course two weeks earlier.

Details – such as engine supplier and driver – remain sketchy, but the team's press release states, “the Citrones and Buhls see this as the start of a continued racing endeavor with aspiration of more entries at more races in the future.”