Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Bourdais, Kellett to share #14 Foyt car with Kanaan

Bourdais, Kellett to share #14 Foyt car with Kanaan
By:
Feb 4, 2020, 6:39 PM

Four-time Champ Car Series champion Sebastien Bourdais and IndyCar rookie Dalton Kellett have been confirmed as sharing the #14 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet in 2020 with veteran Tony Kanaan.

Followng 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan’s announcement last week that the NTT IndyCar Series’ five oval races in 2020 will comprise his final multi-race season in U.S. open-wheel racing, the legendary Foyt squad today revealed the line-up for the remaining events.

Bourdais, a 37-time winner at this level, will race at St. Petersburg, Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach and Portland. The remaining eight races will see Foyt’s iconic #14 seat ride occupied by Kellett, who has finished seventh in each of the last two seasons of Indy Lights, and the Canadian will drive a third Foyt entry in the Indy 500.

All three drivers will partner with Charlie Kimball, who two weeks ago was confirmed as a full-time driver of the #4 car.

Bourdais, who suddenly lost his ride with Dale Coyne Racing last November but landed a full-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar seat in JDC-Miller Motorsports’ Cadillac DPi-V.R, said: “I am such a lucky man, starting my Indy car career driving for Paul Newman and Carl Haas, and now I get to drive for A.J. Foyt! I am both honored and thankful for the opportunity Larry and his team have provided me with. Staying in the NTT IndyCar Series seemed like a long shot back in November.

“My teammates and I will be working very hard to deliver the results this organization deserves, and I can't wait for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to come."

Kellett, who will test along with Bourdais and Kimball at Circuit of The Americas next week, will make his IndyCar race debut at COTA on April 26. He will also compete in the Indianapolis Grand Prix, the Indy 500 (in an extra Foyt entry), both races in Detroit, Road America, Toronto, Mid-Ohio and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Kellett, 26, took pole for the Freedom 100 Indy Lights race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year.

He said: "I am honored to compete in the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series with AJ Foyt Racing. This opportunity is truly a dream come true for me, dating back to my days looking up to the drivers in IndyCar back as a young go-karter.

“The pedigree and achievements of AJ Foyt Racing are historic in our sport, and I can’t wait to contribute to their ongoing success. This season, there will be plenty to learn including the exciting challenge of adapting to an all new car for me.

“Luckily, I am fortunate to be partnered with three series veterans in Kanaan, Kimball, and Bourdais. I’m looking forward to working with them and learning from their combined experience to grow as a driver.

“Thank you to the team and my partners for this opportunity. It will be an honor to represent K-Line Insulators USA at this level of the sport."

Team president Larry Foyt commented: “There will be many familiar faces in the Foyt garages this season, but there will be some new faces as well. Coming off a season we were disappointed with, changes were inevitable.

“I believe adding a multi-time champion like Sebastien Bourdais to our team will help us as we regroup and work to regain a competitive position. Being able to retain Indy 500 champion Tony Kanaan is another source of excitement and will serve to push our oval program to a place where we can fight for victories.

“Dalton Kellett is a young driver who is intelligent and motivated, and with the experience around him, we feel he has the potential to show great things. Altogether, the #14 car has an intriguing lineup, and I'm excited to see how it plays out.” 

 

Schmidt: Fans deserve to see Alonso in the Indy 500 again

Schmidt: Fans deserve to see Alonso in the Indy 500 again
Series IndyCar
Drivers Tony Kanaan , Sébastien Bourdais , Dalton Kellett
Teams A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Author David Malsher-Lopez

