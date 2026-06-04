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IndyCar Madison

Romain Grosjean confirms surgery on right hand after Detroit GP

The ex-F1 driver had the medical procedure done on Monday in Indianapolis, before this weekend's IndyCar Bommarito 500

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Romain Grosjean confirmed on social media he underwent a medical procedure following last weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. 

The 40-year-old Swiss-born Frenchman 20th at the tight and bumpy 1.645-mile, nine-turn temporary street course, finishing 91 laps after his #18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda was punted by ECR’s Alexander Rossi entering Turn 3. It is unclear if that incident is when the contact occurred. 

All that was revealed by Grosjean in an update via Instagram on Thursday, with an x-ray showing a screw on the pinky side of his right hand, among several other images, including simulator work with Arrow McLaren Team Principal Tony Kanaan. Grosjean also confirmed in the message he has been cleared to drive for this weekend’s Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, with the race set for Sunday night at 9pm ET. 

The caption read, “My week in a few pictures. Detroit wasn’t kind to my right hand. Surgery on Monday in Indianapolis, recovery, simulator at @tkanaan [Tony Kanaan] and cleared for St. Louis race. The whole medical team has been amazing. Onto @wwtraceway.” 

 

Grosjean currently sits 21st in the IndyCar Series championship standings through eight of 18 rounds, with two top 10 finishes this season. He has a best finish of 12th in four previous starts at the 1.25-mile oval formerly known at Gateway, which came in 2024 during his second season with Andretti Global.

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