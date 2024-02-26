All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar

Alex Palou paces first day of IndyCar testing at Sebring

Reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou topped the charts in the first day of group testing for the IndyCar Series at Sebring International Raceway.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Alex Palou at Sebring test

Alex Palou at Sebring test

Penske Entertainment

Palou pounded 70 laps around the circuit’s shorter 1.67-mile layout in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, setting the fastest overall pace in the afternoon session at a 52.0883s (115.419 mph).

“Nowadays, we don't get as many tests as we would like,” Palou said.

“We would always want to have a lot of test days, but honestly, it's super important when we are only one week and a half out of St. Pete.

“We want to go through a lot of the engineering list that we've been thinking about all offseason. We won't have enough time. But it's a way to get the rest of the drivers, just all the crew, all the team together and try and get some ideas in person.”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard ended the day second at 0.019s behind, directly ahead of Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, who was 0.041s off the top mark.

Colton Herta (Andretti Global) and Alexander Rossi (Arrow McLaren), who logged the most laps total between the morning and afternoon sessions with 89, rounded out the rest of the remainder of the top five.

"It was a good day," Rossi said. "It's funny; we've been fortunate enough to do a lot of hybrid testing, but this is really only the second day with this package, so it was good to get an understanding of where it's going to be for St. Pete.

"We accomplished everything that we wanted to today, and we feel confident with where we are. I'm excited to get to St. Pete and get to work."

 

Pato O’Ward put his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in sixth, with six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon in seventh for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood led the morning session but was relegated to eighth overall with the outright pace of the afternoon, a session that saw each of the 15 participants set their respective fastest times of the day. Scott McLaughlin’s No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet slotted ninth on the charts, ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay in 10th (0.467s off Palou’s time).

Pietro Fittipaldi (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) finished the day 11th, with Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist scoring 12th and Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino in 13th.

Sting Ray Robb, who joined AJ Foyt Racing over the offseason after spending his rookie campaign in 2023 with Dale Coyne Racing, finished up 14th. Jack Harvey was held out of the morning’s running by Dale Coyne Racing, but still managed to put down 63 laps in the afternoon with a best of 53.0766s.

Tuesday will largely feature a different group of drivers running, with the exception being O’Ward, who subbed for the injured David Malukas today.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article askROI partners with VeeKay for select 2024 races, including Indy 500

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Indy NXT

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

askROI partners with VeeKay for select 2024 races, including Indy 500

askROI partners with VeeKay for select 2024 races, including Indy 500

IndyCar
St. Petersburg

askROI partners with VeeKay for select 2024 races, including Indy 500 askROI partners with VeeKay for select 2024 races, including Indy 500

Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges”

Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges”

IndyCar

Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges” Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges”

Alexander Rossi
More from
Alexander Rossi
Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead

Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead

IndyCar

Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

IndyCar

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
Audi faces "huge" engine challenge for 2026, says Ferrari

Audi faces "huge" engine challenge for 2026, says Ferrari

Formula 1

Audi faces "huge" engine challenge for 2026, says Ferrari Audi faces "huge" engine challenge for 2026, says Ferrari

Chip Ganassi Racing unveils Palou’s DHL livery for 2024 season

Chip Ganassi Racing unveils Palou’s DHL livery for 2024 season

IndyCar

Chip Ganassi Racing unveils Palou’s DHL livery for 2024 season Chip Ganassi Racing unveils Palou’s DHL livery for 2024 season

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Latest news

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"

Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning" Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"

Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team

Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team

How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year

How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year

F1 Formula 1

How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global