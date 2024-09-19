All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
IndyCar

2022 F2 champ Drugovich testing with Ganassi later this month

The 2022 F2 champion will get his first taste of IndyCar Series machinery later this month

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Felipe Drugovich, Reserve Driver, Aston Martin F1 Team

Felipe Drugovich, Reserve Driver, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Felipe Drugovich will get a chance to drive IndyCar Series machinery as part of a driver evaluation test with Chip Ganassi Racing at Barber Motorsports Park.

The 2022 Formula 2 champion, Drugovich is currently the test and reserve driver for Aston Martin’s Formula 1 team. He has also spent this year competing in the European Le Mans Series, along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of a lineup that included Jack Aitken and Pipo Derani in a Cadillac V-Series.R prepared by Action Express. 

The test outing for the 24-year-old Brazilian will happen at the 2.3-mile, 17-turn natural terrain road course, which will take place on September 30 - the same day Jamie Chadwick will be on track in IndyCar equipment for Andretti Global.

Mike Hull, managing director of Chip Ganassi Racing, confirmed to Motorsport.com that testing Drugovich was down to a variety of factors, including making up for a missed opportunity from last year.

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin F1 Team

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I think because of his Formula 2 experience, first of all,” Hull said. 

“He has an opportunity... That car is 625 horsepower, the tires are similar, power to weight ratio is similar. So, it's a good evaluation of him as a driver. That way you're not spending a lot of time having him learn how to drive an IndyCar. He's basically already driven one for at least two years. That helps a lot. We had actually promised him a test a year ago and we weren't able to do it. And so it's more what we had promised.” 

Chip Ganassi Racing is downsizing from five cars to three for the 2025 season in the IndyCar Series, with six-time champion Scott Dixon and newly-crowned three-time titlist Alex Palou the only drivers confirmed. 

With that, though, Hull made clear this outing is not a determining factor to complete its driver roster for next season.

“There were no strings attached to that one,” Hull said. 

“Certainly, nothing to this one. We saw him first hand at Le Mans in the Cadillac car that Action Express runs, so we got to know him a bit with that. And so those three things combined probably contribute to it. Where is it gonna go? Right now, it doesn't have legs.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Rahal Letterman Lanigan investigated by the FBI: What we know so far

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Rahal Letterman Lanigan investigated by the FBI: What we know so far

Rahal Letterman Lanigan investigated by the FBI: What we know so far

IndyCar
Rahal Letterman Lanigan investigated by the FBI: What we know so far
Marcus Armstrong signs with Meyer Shank Racing for 2025 IndyCar season

Marcus Armstrong signs with Meyer Shank Racing for 2025 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Marcus Armstrong signs with Meyer Shank Racing for 2025 IndyCar season
Ganassi's take on the charters: IndyCar “benefitting” from Penske’s NASCAR experience

Ganassi's take on the charters: IndyCar “benefitting” from Penske’s NASCAR experience

IndyCar
Nashville
Ganassi's take on the charters: IndyCar “benefitting” from Penske’s NASCAR experience

Latest news

Marquez: double Misano win will be a long shot despite closer field

Marquez: double Misano win will be a long shot despite closer field

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Marquez: double Misano win will be a long shot despite closer field
Verstappen faces fresh struggles as 'nothing is working' on his F1 car

Verstappen faces fresh struggles as 'nothing is working' on his F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Verstappen faces fresh struggles as 'nothing is working' on his F1 car
Inside the WRC’s search for its next Michele Mouton

Inside the WRC’s search for its next Michele Mouton

WRC WRC
Inside the WRC’s search for its next Michele Mouton
Hamilton: Mercedes "a little bit lost" with Singapore F1 set-up

Hamilton: Mercedes "a little bit lost" with Singapore F1 set-up

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton: Mercedes "a little bit lost" with Singapore F1 set-up

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global