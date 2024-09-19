2022 F2 champ Drugovich testing with Ganassi later this month

Felipe Drugovich will get a chance to drive IndyCar Series machinery as part of a driver evaluation test with Chip Ganassi Racing at Barber Motorsports Park.

The 2022 Formula 2 champion, Drugovich is currently the test and reserve driver for Aston Martin’s Formula 1 team. He has also spent this year competing in the European Le Mans Series, along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of a lineup that included Jack Aitken and Pipo Derani in a Cadillac V-Series.R prepared by Action Express.

The test outing for the 24-year-old Brazilian will happen at the 2.3-mile, 17-turn natural terrain road course, which will take place on September 30 - the same day Jamie Chadwick will be on track in IndyCar equipment for Andretti Global.

Mike Hull, managing director of Chip Ganassi Racing, confirmed to Motorsport.com that testing Drugovich was down to a variety of factors, including making up for a missed opportunity from last year.

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I think because of his Formula 2 experience, first of all,” Hull said.

“He has an opportunity... That car is 625 horsepower, the tires are similar, power to weight ratio is similar. So, it's a good evaluation of him as a driver. That way you're not spending a lot of time having him learn how to drive an IndyCar. He's basically already driven one for at least two years. That helps a lot. We had actually promised him a test a year ago and we weren't able to do it. And so it's more what we had promised.”

Chip Ganassi Racing is downsizing from five cars to three for the 2025 season in the IndyCar Series, with six-time champion Scott Dixon and newly-crowned three-time titlist Alex Palou the only drivers confirmed.

With that, though, Hull made clear this outing is not a determining factor to complete its driver roster for next season.

“There were no strings attached to that one,” Hull said.

“Certainly, nothing to this one. We saw him first hand at Le Mans in the Cadillac car that Action Express runs, so we got to know him a bit with that. And so those three things combined probably contribute to it. Where is it gonna go? Right now, it doesn't have legs.”