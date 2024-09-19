Rahal Letterman Lanigan investigated by the FBI: What we know so far

The Federal Bureau of Investigation sent agents to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s race shop, located just outside of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Investigators from the FBI arrived at 8:30 a.m. at the team’s facility, with multiple reports emerging Wednesday afternoon that an operation was underway as staff were asked to step back from computers and other electronic devices. The FBI did not offer a reason for the visit to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s headquarters. The Zionsville, Indiana location houses both RLL's IndyCar Series and IMSA teams. The facility opened ahead of the 2023 season.

The Indy Star received information from John Stehr, Zionsville mayor, who said: “The FBI asked us to assist this morning as they served a warrant at the (Rahal Letterman Lanigan) headquarters building.

“Our officers stayed outside as the FBI agents entered the building."

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing issued a statement that read: "We are cooperating fully with investigators. Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now, but we intend to provide additional information as soon as we can."

The team is owned by 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner and three-time IndyCar Series champion Bobby Rahal, former "Late Night" host David Letterman, and businessman Mike Lanigan.

