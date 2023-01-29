Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Rolex 24, Hour 18: Cadillac in command, Porsche in spin drama Next / Stunning Porsche Rolex 24 comeback halted by technical gremlin at Daytona
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours Race report

Rolex 24, Hour 21: MSR Acura back in front with three hours left

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura was back in front in the battle for Rolex 24 at Daytona honors with three hours remaining in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar season-opener.

Jamie Klein
By:
Rolex 24, Hour 21: MSR Acura back in front with three hours left
Listen to this article

After a 5hr45min green-flag stretch was brought to an end by a shunt for the High Class Racing LMP2 car of Anders Fjordbach in the 21st hour, the two Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDhs and the MSR Acura ARX-05 were bunched together by the ninth full-course caution of the race.

Prior to that, Scott Dixon aboard the #01 Cadillac had been some 50 seconds clear of Simon Pagenaud in the Acura, which was still losing time in the pitstops having to top up its oil following the car's earlier dramas.

The #02 Cadillac of Alex Lynn was clinging on to the lead lap, but the yellow bunched the leading three cars together for the restart.

Pagenaud immediately went on the attack against countryman Bourdais, the pair going side-by-side into Turn 1 before the Acura nosed in front exiting the International Horseshoe.

Richard Westbrook, who took over from Lynn during stops under yellow, almost cleared Bourdais but couldn't quite get the move done and settled into third place as his teammate pursued Pagenaud.

The yellow allowed the delayed #6 Porsche 963 driven by Nick Tandy to get back on terms with the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura in the battle for fourth, with Tandy making the move on Louis Deletraz. Both cars however were circulating two laps off the lead.

BMW's top runner, the #24 M Hybrid V8, was sixth and a further three laps back in the hands of Colton Herta, while Jack Aitken was a distant seventh in the AXR Cadillac following that car's earlier gearbox dramas.

Leading the LMP2 class was the #04 Crowdstrike by APR car of Esteban Gutierrez, who was running less than two seconds clear of factory Ferrari driver Nicklas Nielsen in the #88 AF Corse car.

The #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports car of Paul-Loup Chatin was third, having managed to get back on the lead lap after its earlier dramas, while the #35 TDS Racing car of Giedo van der Garde slipped to fourth after opting to not stop under caution and then pitting under green.

Drama struck the long-time leading car in the LMP3 class, the #33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier, which lost 35 minutes in the pits due to a gearbox problem.

That left the #17 AWA Duqueine wheeled by Nico Varrone in front to the tune of 13 laps ahead of the #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier.

In GT Daytona Pro, the Corvette Racing C8.R had edged out a 10-second margin over the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 prior to the full-course yellow, with the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 the only other car on the lead lap.

All three cars were bunched together for the restart, allowing Jules Gounon in the Mercedes to pass Tommy Milner in the Corvette, with Lexus man Jack Hawksworth keeping a watching brief on the pair in third place.

The full-course yellow fell at a bad time for the GTD class-leading #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3, which now leads by only three seconds over the #57 Winward Mercedes in the hands of Roman De Angelis.

Behind Indy Dontje in the Winward car was another Aston, the Magnus Racing example of Andy Lally, the final car on the lead lap.

shares
comments
Rolex 24, Hour 18: Cadillac in command, Porsche in spin drama
Previous article

Rolex 24, Hour 18: Cadillac in command, Porsche in spin drama
Next article

Stunning Porsche Rolex 24 comeback halted by technical gremlin at Daytona

Stunning Porsche Rolex 24 comeback halted by technical gremlin at Daytona
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
HPD boss "amazed" by GTP reliability in Rolex 24 at Daytona Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

HPD boss "amazed" by GTP reliability in Rolex 24 at Daytona

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Rolex 24 showdown Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Rolex 24 showdown

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

“Proper send-off” for MacNeil after Rolex 24 win in GTD Pro
IMSA IMSA

“Proper send-off” for MacNeil after Rolex 24 win in GTD Pro

Jules Gounon says that winning at Daytona was an appropriate way for co-driver Cooper MacNeil to retire from racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

HPD boss "amazed" by GTP reliability in Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

HPD boss "amazed" by GTP reliability in Rolex 24 at Daytona

The boss of Honda Performance Developments has expressed his amazement at the high levels of reliability demonstrated by the all-new GTP prototypes in last weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era Prime
IMSA IMSA

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

After much anticipation, the new dawn for sportscar racing got underway with a result that mirrored the pattern of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's previous DPi era. Here's how Acura once again took top honours in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a 1-2 led by Meyer Shank Racing.

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Rolex 24 showdown
IMSA IMSA

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Rolex 24 showdown

Wayne Taylor Racing's Filipe Albuquerque admits that he knew it would be a tall order to beat the sister Acura of Meyer Shank Racing in the closing stages of last weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era Prime

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

After much anticipation, the new dawn for sportscar racing got underway with a result that mirrored the pattern of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's previous DPi era. Here's how Acura once again took top honours in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a 1-2 led by Meyer Shank Racing.

IMSA
4 h
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Prime

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A programme focused on IMSA for now will expand to the WEC and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism.

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.