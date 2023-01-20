Rolex 24: Acura beats Porsche in opening Daytona Roar practice

Listen to this article

Braun lapped the 3.56-mile road course, which hosts the 61st Rolex 24 Hours next weekend, in 1m35.635s to top the timesheet in the opening session of the three-day ‘Roar Before The 24’ event in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06.

Three of the four GTP manufacturers headed the times at some point in the thrice-interrupted 90-minute session, and Acura, Porsche and BMW were separated by only 0.173s.

Braun set the early pace at 1m37.694s, quickly topped by Philipp Eng’s #24 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 on 1m37.460s and then 1m36.336s. Nick Yelloly then made it a BMW 1-2 in the sister #25 car, 0.12s down.

Felipe Nasr put the #7 Penske Porsche 963 on top with 1m35.776s, with Ricky Taylor lapping the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 within 0.027s of that for P2. Yelloly improved to 1m35.808s for third, 0.032s off the pace.

Braun reset the P1 bar with 1m35.635s with just over half an hour remaining, 0.141s ahead of Nasr, which stood as the fastest time of the session. Taylor was third, ahead of Yelloly, Matthieu Jaminet (in the #6 Porsche) and Eng.

Cadillac Racing kept its powder dry in this session, with the Chip Ganassi Racing V-LMDh cars over a second off the pace in seventh and eighth, Earl Bamber in the #02 ahead of Sebastien Bourdais in the #01, while the Action Express Racing version only managed four installation laps in Pipo Derani’s hands.

In LMP2, Alex Quinn set the pace in PR1/Mathiasen’s Oreca, 0.184s faster than Oliver Jarvis aboard the Era Motorsport entry. Scott McLaughlin quickly got to grips with Tower’s LMP2, the IndyCar star rising to third, four tenths off the class pace.

Cameron Shields’ Ligier topped the LMP3 class for Performance Tech Motorsports, ahead of Joao Barbosa’s Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier.

There was an early red flag for the #17 AWA Duqueine of Nicolas Varrone, which expired in a cloud of steam on its first attempted flying lap. That was followed by another stoppage when the #74 Riley Ligier of Felipe Fraga ground to a halt at Turn 7.

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin dominates in GTD

Aston Martin set the pace in the GT Daytona ranks, with Andy Lally (Magnus Racing) heading Ross Gunn (Heart of Racing) and Owen Trinkler (TGM/TF Sport).

Jack Hawksworth was the best of the rest in the Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, ahead of the Racers Edge Acura NSX of Kyle Marcelli.

The third red flag of the session was caused by Jordan Taylor’s Corvette C8.R stopping at Turn 8 with a loose wheel.

There are four more practice sessions over the coming two days, before qualifying for the Rolex 24 Hours takes place on Sunday at 13:25 ET. Second practice today starts at 16:15 ET.

Roar Before the Daytona 24 Free Practice 1 results:

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 60 Tom Blomqvist

Colin Braun

H.Castroneves

Simon Pagenaud Acura 1'35.635 23 2 7 Matt Campbell

Felipe Nasr

M.Christensen Porsche 1'35.776 0.141 24 3 10 Ricky Taylor

F.Albuquerque

Louis Delétraz

Brendon Hartley Acura 1'35.803 0.168 28 4 25 C.De Phillippi

Nick Yelloly

S.van der Linde

Colton Herta BMW 1'35.808 0.173 29 5 6 Mathieu Jaminet

Nick Tandy

Dane Cameron Porsche 1'35.907 0.272 20 6 24 Philipp Eng

Augusto Farfus

Marco Wittmann

Colton Herta BMW 1'36.283 0.648 25 7 02 Earl Bamber

Alex Lynn

R.Westbrook Cadillac 1'36.684 1.049 17 8 01 S.Bourdais

R.van der Zande

Scott Dixon Cadillac 1'36.929 1.294 16 9 52 Ben Keating

Paul-Loup Chatin

Alex Quinn

Nicolas Lapierre ORECA/Gibson 1'39.167 3.532 29 10 18 Dwight Merriman

Ryan Dalziel

C.Rasmussen

Oliver Jarvis ORECA/Gibson 1'39.351 3.716 29 11 8 John Farano

Scott McLaughlin

Josef Newgarden

Kyffin Simpson ORECA/Gibson 1'39.594 3.959 31 12 51 Eric Lux

D.Defrancesco

Austin Cindric

P.Fittipaldi ORECA/Gibson 1'40.346 4.711 16 13 55 Fred Poordad

Francesco Pizzi

James Allen

Gianmaria Bruni ORECA/Gibson 1'40.353 4.718 10 14 35 François Heriau

G.van der Garde

Josh Pierson

Job van Uitert ORECA/Gibson 1'40.548 4.913 31 15 20 Dennis Andersen

Ed Jones

Anders Fjordbach

R.Marciello ORECA/Gibson 1'40.720 5.085 33 16 11 Steven Thomas

Mikkel Jensen

Scott Huffaker

R.Van Kalmthout ORECA/Gibson 1'40.814 5.179 33 17 88 François Perrodo

M.Vaxivière

Julien Canal

Nicklas Nielsen ORECA/Gibson 1'40.923 5.288 29 18 04 George Kurtz

Ben Hanley

Matt McMurry

E.Gutiérrez ORECA/Gibson 1'42.449 6.814 30 19 38 John DeAngelis

Chris Allen

Connor Bloum

Cameron Shields Ligier/Nissan 1'43.486 7.851 31 20 33 Lance Willsey

João Barbosa

Nico Pino

Danny Soufi Ligier/Nissan 1'43.811 8.176 31 21 17 Anthony Mantella

Wayne Boyd

Nicolás Varrone

Thomas Merrill Duqueine/Nissan 1'43.853 8.218 16 22 13 Orey Fidani

Matthew Bell

Lars Kern

Moritz Kranz Duqueine/Nissan 1'43.906 8.271 23 23 36 Jarett Andretti

Gabby Chaves

Dakota Dickerson

Rasmus Lindh Ligier/Nissan 1'44.019 8.384 28 24 87 Yu Kanamaru

A.Serravalle

Nick Boulle

James Vance Duqueine/Nissan 1'44.527 8.892 27 25 85 T.Bechtolsheimer

T.van der Helm

Luca Mars

Mason Filippi Duqueine/Nissan 1'45.029 9.394 33 26 44 John Potter

Andy Lally

Spencer Pumpelly

Nicki Thiim Aston Martin 1'47.004 11.369 23 27 23 Ross Gunn

Alex Riberas

David Pittard Aston Martin 1'47.064 11.429 26 28 64 Ted Giovanis

Hugh Plumb

Matt Plumb

Owen Trinkler Aston Martin 1'47.228 11.593 27 29 14 Jack Hawksworth

Ben Barnicoat

Mike Conway Lexus 1'47.308 11.673 31 30 93 Ashton Harrison

Danny Formal

Kyle Marcelli

Ryan Briscoe Acura 1'47.402 11.767 22 31 57 Russell Ward

Philip Ellis

Indy Dontje

Lucas Auer Mercedes 1'47.436 11.801 27 32 75 ?

?

Fabian Schiller

Axcil Jefferies Mercedes 1'47.566 11.931 26 33 12 Aaron Telitz

F.Montecalvo

Kyle Kirkwood

Parker Thompson Lexus 1'47.730 12.095 28 34 32 Mike Skeen

Mikaël Grenier

Kenton Koch

Maximilian Götz Mercedes 1'47.733 12.098 27 35 21 Simon Mann

L.P.-Companc

Miguel Molina

F.Castellacci Ferrari 1'47.788 12.153 27 36 023 Onofrio Triarsi

Charles Scardina

Alessio Rovera

Andrea Bertolini Ferrari 1'47.852 12.217 14 37 3 Antonio García

Jordan Taylor

Tommy Milner Chevrolet 1'47.954 12.319 20 38 19 R.Giammaria

Franck Perera

C.Schiavoni

Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini 1'47.988 12.353 29 39 95 Bill Auberlen

Chandler Hull

Bruno Spengler

J.M.Edwards BMW 1'48.102 12.467 30 40 63 A.Caldarelli

Mirko Bortolotti

Jordan Pepper

Romain Grosjean Lamborghini 1'48.117 12.482 29 41 27 Roman De Angelis

Marco Sørensen

Ian James

Darren Turner Aston Martin 1'48.133 12.498 22 42 78 M.Goikhberg

Loris Spinelli

Benjamín Hites

Marco Mapelli Lamborghini 1'48.387 12.752 26 43 43 S.Álvarez

Alex Vogel

Guilherme Oliveira

Danial Frost Ligier/Nissan 1'48.673 13.038 19 44 66 Sheena Monk

Katherine Legge

Mario Farnbacher

Marc Miller Acura 1'48.905 13.270 10 45 42 Don Yount

Jaden Conwright

Kerong Li

Alessio Deledda Lamborghini 1'48.909 13.274 21 46 70 Brendan Iribe

F.Schandorff

Ollie Millroy

M.Kirchhöfer McLaren 1'48.921 13.286 29 47 1 Bryan Sellers

Madison Snow

Corey Lewis

Maxime Martin BMW 1'48.954 13.319 27 48 9 Klaus Bachler

Patrick Pilet

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 1'49.080 13.445 25 49 96 P.Gallagher

Robby Foley

Michael Dinan

Jens Klingmann BMW 1'49.229 13.594 29 50 74 Gar Robinson

Felipe Fraga

Josh Burdon

Glenn Van Berlo Ligier/Nissan 1'49.285 13.650 3 51 83 Rahel Frey

Sarah Bovy

Michelle Gatting

Doriane Pin Lamborghini 1'49.346 13.711 14 52 92 David Brule Sr.

Alec Udell

Andrew Davis

J.Bleekemolen Porsche 1'49.851 14.216 22 53 53 Mark Kvamme

Trenton Estep

Jan Magnussen

Jason Hart Porsche 1'50.210 14.575 27 54 80 PJ Hyett

Seb Priaulx

Gunnar Jeannette

Harry Tincknell Porsche 1'50.282 14.647 28 55 79 Cooper MacNeil

D.Juncadella

Jules Gounon

Maro Engel Mercedes 1'54.971 19.336 2 56 47 Roberto Lacorte

G.Sernagiotto

Antonio Fuoco

A.Balzan Ferrari 1'55.919 20.284 4 57 91 Alan Metni

Kay van Berlo

Jaxon Evans

Julien Andlauer Porsche 1'59.119 23.484 11 58 16 Ryan Hardwick

Jan Heylen

Z.Robichon

Dennis Olsen Porsche - - 3 59 31 Pipo Derani

Alexander Sims

Jack Aitken Cadillac - - 4 60 62 A.P.Guidi

James Calado

Daniel Serra

Davide Rigon Ferrari - - 4 61 77 A.Brynjolfsson

Trent Hindman

Maxwell Root

Kévin Estre Porsche - - 5