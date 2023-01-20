Tickets Subscribe
Rolex 24 qualifying to reveal true "ten-tenths" GTP pace for first time
Sportscar racing's new era needs to 'live up to the hype' – Tandy
IMSA / Roar Before The 24 Practice report

Rolex 24: Acura beats Porsche in opening Daytona Roar practice

Colin Braun set the pace for Acura in the opening official practice session of the reborn GTP era of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Daytona.

Charles Bradley
By:
Rolex 24: Acura beats Porsche in opening Daytona Roar practice
Braun lapped the 3.56-mile road course, which hosts the 61st Rolex 24 Hours next weekend, in 1m35.635s to top the timesheet in the opening session of the three-day ‘Roar Before The 24’ event in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06.

Three of the four GTP manufacturers headed the times at some point in the thrice-interrupted 90-minute session, and Acura, Porsche and BMW were separated by only 0.173s.

Braun set the early pace at 1m37.694s, quickly topped by Philipp Eng’s #24 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 on 1m37.460s and then 1m36.336s. Nick Yelloly then made it a BMW 1-2 in the sister #25 car, 0.12s down.

Felipe Nasr put the #7 Penske Porsche 963 on top with 1m35.776s, with Ricky Taylor lapping the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 within 0.027s of that for P2. Yelloly improved to 1m35.808s for third, 0.032s off the pace.

Braun reset the P1 bar with 1m35.635s with just over half an hour remaining, 0.141s ahead of Nasr, which stood as the fastest time of the session. Taylor was third, ahead of Yelloly, Matthieu Jaminet (in the #6 Porsche) and Eng.

Cadillac Racing kept its powder dry in this session, with the Chip Ganassi Racing V-LMDh cars over a second off the pace in seventh and eighth, Earl Bamber in the #02 ahead of Sebastien Bourdais in the #01, while the Action Express Racing version only managed four installation laps in Pipo Derani’s hands.

In LMP2, Alex Quinn set the pace in PR1/Mathiasen’s Oreca, 0.184s faster than Oliver Jarvis aboard the Era Motorsport entry. Scott McLaughlin quickly got to grips with Tower’s LMP2, the IndyCar star rising to third, four tenths off the class pace.

Cameron Shields’ Ligier topped the LMP3 class for Performance Tech Motorsports, ahead of Joao Barbosa’s Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier.

There was an early red flag for the #17 AWA Duqueine of Nicolas Varrone, which expired in a cloud of steam on its first attempted flying lap. That was followed by another stoppage when the #74 Riley Ligier of Felipe Fraga ground to a halt at Turn 7.

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin dominates in GTD

Aston Martin set the pace in the GT Daytona ranks, with Andy Lally (Magnus Racing) heading Ross Gunn (Heart of Racing) and Owen Trinkler (TGM/TF Sport).

Jack Hawksworth was the best of the rest in the Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, ahead of the Racers Edge Acura NSX of Kyle Marcelli.

The third red flag of the session was caused by Jordan Taylor’s Corvette C8.R stopping at Turn 8 with a loose wheel.

There are four more practice sessions over the coming two days, before qualifying for the Rolex 24 Hours takes place on Sunday at 13:25 ET. Second practice today starts at 16:15 ET.

Read Also:

Roar Before the Daytona 24 Free Practice 1 results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
60 Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
H.Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud		 Acura 1'35.635   23
7 Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
M.Christensen		 Porsche 1'35.776 0.141 24
10 Ricky Taylor
F.Albuquerque
Louis Delétraz
Brendon Hartley		 Acura 1'35.803 0.168 28
25 C.De Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
S.van der Linde
Colton Herta		 BMW 1'35.808 0.173 29
6 Mathieu Jaminet
Nick Tandy
Dane Cameron		 Porsche 1'35.907 0.272 20
24 Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
Colton Herta		 BMW 1'36.283 0.648 25
02 Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
R.Westbrook		 Cadillac 1'36.684 1.049 17
01 S.Bourdais
R.van der Zande
Scott Dixon		 Cadillac 1'36.929 1.294 16
52 Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
Nicolas Lapierre		 ORECA/Gibson 1'39.167 3.532 29
10  18 Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
C.Rasmussen
Oliver Jarvis		 ORECA/Gibson 1'39.351 3.716 29
11  8 John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson		 ORECA/Gibson 1'39.594 3.959 31
12  51 Eric Lux
D.Defrancesco
Austin Cindric
P.Fittipaldi		 ORECA/Gibson 1'40.346 4.711 16
13  55 Fred Poordad
Francesco Pizzi
James Allen
Gianmaria Bruni		 ORECA/Gibson 1'40.353 4.718 10
14  35 François Heriau
G.van der Garde
Josh Pierson
Job van Uitert		 ORECA/Gibson 1'40.548 4.913 31
15  20 Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
R.Marciello		 ORECA/Gibson 1'40.720 5.085 33
16  11 Steven Thomas
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
R.Van Kalmthout		 ORECA/Gibson 1'40.814 5.179 33
17  88 François Perrodo
M.Vaxivière
Julien Canal
Nicklas Nielsen		 ORECA/Gibson 1'40.923 5.288 29
18  04 George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Matt McMurry
E.Gutiérrez		 ORECA/Gibson 1'42.449 6.814 30
19  38 John DeAngelis
Chris Allen
Connor Bloum
Cameron Shields		 Ligier/Nissan 1'43.486 7.851 31
20  33 Lance Willsey
João Barbosa
Nico Pino
Danny Soufi		 Ligier/Nissan 1'43.811 8.176 31
21  17 Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nicolás Varrone
Thomas Merrill		 Duqueine/Nissan 1'43.853 8.218 16
22  13 Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
Moritz Kranz		 Duqueine/Nissan 1'43.906 8.271 23
23  36 Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Dakota Dickerson
Rasmus Lindh		 Ligier/Nissan 1'44.019 8.384 28
24  87 Yu Kanamaru
A.Serravalle
Nick Boulle
James Vance		 Duqueine/Nissan 1'44.527 8.892 27
25  85 T.Bechtolsheimer
T.van der Helm
Luca Mars
Mason Filippi		 Duqueine/Nissan 1'45.029 9.394 33
26  44 John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Nicki Thiim		 Aston Martin 1'47.004 11.369 23
27  23 Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard		 Aston Martin 1'47.064 11.429 26
28  64 Ted Giovanis
Hugh Plumb
Matt Plumb
Owen Trinkler		 Aston Martin 1'47.228 11.593 27
29  14 Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Mike Conway		 Lexus 1'47.308 11.673 31
30  93 Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
Ryan Briscoe		 Acura 1'47.402 11.767 22
31  57 Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
Lucas Auer		 Mercedes 1'47.436 11.801 27
32  75 ?
?
Fabian Schiller
Axcil Jefferies		 Mercedes 1'47.566 11.931 26
33  12 Aaron Telitz
F.Montecalvo
Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson		 Lexus 1'47.730 12.095 28
34  32 Mike Skeen
Mikaël Grenier
Kenton Koch
Maximilian Götz		 Mercedes 1'47.733 12.098 27
35  21 Simon Mann
L.P.-Companc
Miguel Molina
F.Castellacci		 Ferrari 1'47.788 12.153 27
36  023 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
Andrea Bertolini		 Ferrari 1'47.852 12.217 14
37  3 Antonio García
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner		 Chevrolet 1'47.954 12.319 20
38  19 R.Giammaria
Franck Perera
C.Schiavoni
Rolf Ineichen		 Lamborghini 1'47.988 12.353 29
39  95 Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Bruno Spengler
J.M.Edwards		 BMW 1'48.102 12.467 30
40  63 A.Caldarelli
Mirko Bortolotti
Jordan Pepper
Romain Grosjean		 Lamborghini 1'48.117 12.482 29
41  27 Roman De Angelis
Marco Sørensen
Ian James
Darren Turner		 Aston Martin 1'48.133 12.498 22
42  78 M.Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benjamín Hites
Marco Mapelli		 Lamborghini 1'48.387 12.752 26
43  43 S.Álvarez
Alex Vogel
Guilherme Oliveira
Danial Frost		 Ligier/Nissan 1'48.673 13.038 19
44  66 Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher
Marc Miller		 Acura 1'48.905 13.270 10
45  42 Don Yount
Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda		 Lamborghini 1'48.909 13.274 21
46  70 Brendan Iribe
F.Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
M.Kirchhöfer		 McLaren 1'48.921 13.286 29
47  1 Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
Maxime Martin		 BMW 1'48.954 13.319 27
48  9 Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 1'49.080 13.445 25
49  96 P.Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Jens Klingmann		 BMW 1'49.229 13.594 29
50  74 Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Josh Burdon
Glenn Van Berlo		 Ligier/Nissan 1'49.285 13.650 3
51  83 Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin		 Lamborghini 1'49.346 13.711 14
52  92 David Brule Sr.
Alec Udell
Andrew Davis
J.Bleekemolen		 Porsche 1'49.851 14.216 22
53  53 Mark Kvamme
Trenton Estep
Jan Magnussen
Jason Hart		 Porsche 1'50.210 14.575 27
54  80 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
Harry Tincknell		 Porsche 1'50.282 14.647 28
55  79 Cooper MacNeil
D.Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel		 Mercedes 1'54.971 19.336 2
56  47 Roberto Lacorte
G.Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
A.Balzan		 Ferrari 1'55.919 20.284 4
57  91 Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer		 Porsche 1'59.119 23.484 11
58  16 Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Z.Robichon
Dennis Olsen		 Porsche - - 3
59  31 Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken		 Cadillac - - 4
60  62 A.P.Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon		 Ferrari - - 4
61  77 A.Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Maxwell Root
Kévin Estre		 Porsche - - 5
Rolex 24 qualifying to reveal true “ten-tenths” GTP pace for first time
Rolex 24 qualifying to reveal true “ten-tenths” GTP pace for first time

Sportscar racing’s new era needs to ‘live up to the hype’ – Tandy

Sportscar racing’s new era needs to ‘live up to the hype’ – Tandy
Charles Bradley
