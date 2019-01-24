Porsche unveils Brumos-inspired Rolex 24 livery

The legendary Brumos IMSA squad, which was founded in 1971, won the Daytona 24 Hours four times, first with the Porsche Carrera RSR in 1973 and '75, then with the Porsche 935 in '78 and finally with a Porsche-powered Riley Mk. XI as recently as 2009.

It also scored 15 IMSA titles and a total of 48 race wins before it folded in 2013.

Brumos' successes made its distinctive white, red and blue livery famous, and now the factory Porsches will use the scheme for the first two rounds of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The livery also pays tribute to the famous No. 59 used by Brumos co-owner Peter Gregg, who scored 41 IMSA race wins using the number. Five-time Daytona 24 Hours winner Hurley Haywood (pictured below, middle), who shared the cockpit with Gregg for Brumos' 1973 and '75 triumphs, also scored four IMSA titles using No. 59.

Porsche's latest retro-inspired livery follows its decision to revive the famous 'Pink Pig' and Rothmans color schemes for last year's Le Mans 24 Hours. It also threw back to the 1998 Le Mans-winning Porsche 911 GT1 with a special livery for the Petit Le Mans IMSA season-closer last year.

The Weissach marque is not the only GTLM team going retro for this weekend's Rolex 24, as Ford is also running its pair of GTs in throwback schemes that were revealed earlier this month.