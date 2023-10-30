Subscribe
IMSA Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
News

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden says Porsche’s 963 “demands a bit more respect” than his regular IndyCar ride because it’s easier to overstep the limit in a GTP sportscar.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
#7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Josef Newgarden

Team Penske’s two-time IndyCar champion made his top-class debut in IMSA SportsCar Championship competition at Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, partnering Matt Campbell and Felipe Nasr in the factory Porsche entry which finished fourth.

When asked to explain how driving the 963 compared to an IndyCar, he replied: “It’s all pretty challenging compared to where I’ve come from. The IndyCar is very mechanical in that there’s not many systems that you’re changing on the fly, whereas this car is very technologically advanced.

“It’s an impressive race car that demands a lot of the driver, so learning all of the systems and potential requests that the team has at any given time, that’s the challenge I’ve had to go through.

“In this car, you have to respect the limit more than an IndyCar. An IndyCar allows you to attack constantly at 100 percent, with minimal loss. If I overdrive a corner [in IndyCar] I can maybe lose a tenth. In this car, I can lose half a second.

“It demands a bit more respect. There’s a high level of capability but you can overstep it easier. It’s hard to find that point initially. I can still attack in this car, but you do so with a little more discretion. Finding that balance was the most difficult part at the beginning.

“Then there’s small things like [the potential for a] red light at pit exit, we don’t get that in IndyCar. That’s just one example, but the procedural differences you have to get right, and that’s where my mind has been focused too.”

#7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Josef Newgarden, #24 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, #74 Riley Ligier JS P320: Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga, Josh Burdon

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

#7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Josef Newgarden, #24 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann, #74 Riley Ligier JS P320: Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga, Josh Burdon

Newgarden made his top flight IMSA series debut in the season-opening Daytona 24 Hours in a Tower Motorsports LMP2 car, and says he enjoys the multi-class racing aspect of sportscar competition.

“It’s fun, it’s totally different from what I’m used to,” he added. “You’ve got to be very heads up because there’s so much going on.

“In IndyCar, everyone runs a very similar pace but here, [the speed differences] can be very drastic. Especially on this track [Road Atlanta], I think it’s the most concentration [of cars] you’ll see with over 50 cars on a two and half mile track.

“It’s a different style of racing, a different demand, but I think that’s what I’m enjoying the most. It’s entertaining.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Deletraz "totally deserved" full-time IMSA Acura drive - Albuquerque
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

2023 F1 Mexico GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole

2023 F1 Mexico GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole 2023 F1 Mexico GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Josef Newgarden
More from
Josef Newgarden
Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future

Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future

Le Mans

Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023

IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

Blaney advances into title race with Martinsville Cup win

Blaney advances into title race with Martinsville Cup win

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

Blaney advances into title race with Martinsville Cup win Blaney advances into title race with Martinsville Cup win

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott departs F1 team

The five moments that defined Rovanpera's second WRC title

The five moments that defined Rovanpera's second WRC title

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

The five moments that defined Rovanpera's second WRC title The five moments that defined Rovanpera's second WRC title

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash

Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe