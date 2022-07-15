Tickets Subscribe
Lime Rock IMSA: Edwards puts BMW on top in FP1
Lime Rock IMSA: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles
IMSA / Lime Rock Practice report

Lime Rock IMSA: Campbell tops FP2 for Porsche by 0.051s

Porsche star Matt Campbell set the fastest time in second practice for the GTD-only IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Lime Rock Park.

Charles Bradley
By:
Lime Rock IMSA: Campbell tops FP2 for Porsche by 0.051s
Listen to this article

Campbell won a fierce battle for the quickest time around the 1.53-mile road course in Lakeville, Connecticut with Corvette Racing’s Jordan Taylor.

Campbell’s teammate Mathieu Jaminet set the early pace with 52.035s in the Pfaff Motorsports-run Porsche 911 GT3R, quickly eclipsed by Antonio Garcia’s 51.919s in the works Corvette. Jaminet took the top spot back with 51.723s then 51.715s.

In the final 15 minutes, and as the non-all-Pro GTD cars parked up, battle was resumed as Taylor roared to 51.686 in the Corvette C8.R, then 51.498s and finally settled on 51.101s. That was Campbell’s cue to respond with 51.309s, then 51.247s and 51.151s, just 0.05s adrift.

Campbell then went for another push in the closing moments and produced 51.050s, which was faster than the ‘Vette by 0.051s.

The returning Jack Hawksworth (VasserSullivan Lexus RC F) was third, two tenths off the pace, but well clear of the FP1 pacesetting RLL BMW M4 of Connor De Phillippi. Ross Gunn was again the slowest of the all-Pro runners in his Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Stevan McAleer

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Stevan McAleer

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Madison Snow set the early pace in the non-all-Pro GTD class in his Paul Miller Racing BMW M4, as the Pro class cars were benched in the first part of the session, with a 52.234s effort. Jan Heylen (Wright Motorsports Porsche) topped that with 52.105s, then Robert Megennis in his CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini Huracan – who starred in FP1 – was quickly into the sub-52s bracket, lapping in 51.934s then 51.744s.

Aiden Read beat that with a 51.734s in his Rick Ware Racing Acura NSX, but he was ultimately pipped for class honors by 0.001s by Stevan McAleer’s Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes.

Megennis was third, a whole 0.011s back, ahead of Frankie Montecalvo in the second Lexus and Jules Gounon’s WeatherTech Racing Mercedes.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 41 51.050     104.226
2 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		Corvette C8.R GTD 52 51.101 0.051 0.051 104.122
3 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Lexus RC F GT3 44 51.263 0.213 0.162 103.793
4 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer 		Mercedes AMG GT3 49 51.733 0.683 0.470 102.850
5 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read 		Acura NSX GT3 57 51.734 0.684 0.001 102.848
6 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 45 51.744 0.694 0.010 102.829
7 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards 		BMW M4 GT3 34 51.793 0.743 0.049 102.731
8 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		Lexus RC F GT3 44 51.807 0.757 0.014 102.704
9 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Jules Gounon 		Mercedes AMG GT3 46 51.816 0.766 0.009 102.686
10 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 48 51.838 0.788 0.022 102.642
11 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen 		BMW M4 GT3 45 51.852 0.802 0.014 102.614
12 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis 		Mercedes AMG GT3 52 51.864 0.814 0.012 102.591
13 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		BMW M4 GT3 54 51.941 0.891 0.077 102.439
14 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 54 51.943 0.893 0.002 102.435
15 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 46 52.281 1.231 0.338 101.772
View full results
Lime Rock IMSA: Edwards puts BMW on top in FP1
Previous article

Lime Rock IMSA: Edwards puts BMW on top in FP1
Next article

Lime Rock IMSA: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles

Lime Rock IMSA: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles
Lime Rock IMSA: Edwards puts BMW on top in FP1 Lime Rock
IMSA

Lime Rock IMSA: Edwards puts BMW on top in FP1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Austrian GP sprint pole Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Austrian GP sprint pole

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

