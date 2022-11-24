Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Roger Penske to receive Autosport Gold Medal in London, England Next / The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
IMSA News

Jarvis has less than 50 per cent chance of 2023 IMSA enduro drive

Oliver Jarvis has pegged his chances of continuing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as an enduro driver in 2023 as less than 50 per cent after losing his full-time seat at Meyer Shank Racing.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Jarvis has less than 50 per cent chance of 2023 IMSA enduro drive
Listen to this article

Jarvis and teammate Tom Blomqvist beat Wayne Taylor Racing duo Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor in an all-Acura battle for the championship this year with victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the season-closing Petit Le Mans.

However, the British driver won’t get a chance to defend his title at the start of IMSA’s GTP era, with his place in the team being taken by 2014 Daytona winner Colin Braun.

It is understood that MSR failed to take up its option on Jarvis’ services by the allotted time, prompting him to sign a fresh deal with United Autosports to remain in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023.

With two date clashes between WEC and IMSA next year, and the United deal taking precedence over any other contract, Jarvis cannot compete in IMSA full-time and is instead looking for a partial programme in the four endurance races at Daytona, Sebring Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta.

Asked how confident he was of securing an enduro-only drive, Jarvis told Motorsport.com, “At the moment I'll say probably less than 50% right now. “[I’m] certainly looking at it but it will need to be the right opportunity and there's not many seats available at the moment. 

“So, I'm going to keep an eye on it. I'm still finalising my programme for next year but I'm happy with where I am at. I think I've got a good programme if everything comes off. 

“But [it] would be nice to do the endurance races, definitely. I love America, I love IMSA. So, if I could add that then it would be the perfect scenario.

“But if it doesn't happen, I'll keep an eye out. Things tend to open up and become available throughout the season or even for next year. It would be definitely nice to add that at some point.”

#60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi: Oliver Jarvis, Tom Blomqvist, Helio Castroneves

#60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi: Oliver Jarvis, Tom Blomqvist, Helio Castroneves

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Former Audi LMP1 and Mazda DPi driver Jarvis has raced in a variety of machinery over the years and even has some experience in grand tourers in GT1 World Championship and IMSA.

The 38-year-old said he has no preference regarding which of the five IMSA classes he would like to race in, stressing that the most important goal for him was to land a competitive seat.

“I'm open to all categories but it will have to be the right car with the right driver line-up,” he explained. “I don't want to go run around at the back. 

“If I go there I want to go there with the chance to win it, whether that's in DPi [GTP], LMP2 or even GTs. I've driven GTs before so that is certainly not out of the window, but it is the right opportunity with the right group of people.”

Jarvis also clarified that getting a full-time seat in 2024 is not of utmost importance while negotiating an enduro-only deal for next season.

“I’m just keeping my options open,” he explained. “If there is endurance driving going, that is certainly something I will look at. It depends.

“Let's focus on 2023 first and '24 will hopefully take care of itself. But a lot of things will change, there are more manufacturers coming in, drivers will move around as well. 

“For now my focus is solely on WEC in 2023 and if I can add a few more races as well that will be fantastic.”

Asked if there were any categories he would be interested in, the Briton said the European Le Mans Series was the only other championship he would be willing to consider.

“I think ELMS works as well. IMSA as we discussed before, the long races,” Jarvis said. “To be honest I haven't looked much beyond that.”

Jarvis and Blomqvist will be reunited in the WEC next year, with the reigning IMSA champions sharing one of United’s two Oreca 07-Gibson cars in the LMP2 class with teenager racer Josh Pierson.

shares
comments

Related video

Roger Penske to receive Autosport Gold Medal in London, England
Previous article

Roger Penske to receive Autosport Gold Medal in London, England
Next article

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Ex-MotoGP rider Petrucci secures WSBK move with Ducati
World Superbike

Ex-MotoGP rider Petrucci secures WSBK move with Ducati

Richard Mille Racing shuts its doors after 2022 WEC season
WEC

Richard Mille Racing shuts its doors after 2022 WEC season

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Oliver Jarvis More from
Oliver Jarvis
Jarvis won't defend IMSA crown in 2023
IMSA

Jarvis won't defend IMSA crown in 2023

Blomqvist reveals key to MSR Acura’s Petit Le Mans win Road Atlanta
IMSA

Blomqvist reveals key to MSR Acura’s Petit Le Mans win

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime
IMSA

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Latest news

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024
WRC WRC

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024

The World Rally Championship is working on delivering a desert rally event in the Middle East in 2024 after plans for next year failed to come to fruition.

The most dominant race win in modern F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The most dominant race win in modern F1

Winning margins in Formula 1 are usually measured in seconds. Occasionally, in a wet race, we get a race won by more than a minute.

McLaren's F1 partnership with Gulf won't be extended
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's F1 partnership with Gulf won't be extended

McLaren's partnership with the iconic Gulf Oil brand is to end this year, with their sponsorship contract not being extended into 2023.

Martins tops Abu Dhabi post-season F2 test for ART
FIA F2 FIA F2

Martins tops Abu Dhabi post-season F2 test for ART

Victor Martins topped the FIA Formula 2 post-season test in Abu Dhabi, driving for ART, the team with whom he won the 2022 Formula 3 title.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
17 h
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.