Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Iron Lynx to run Lamborghini LMDh programmes in WEC, IMSA from 2024
IMSA News

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA ride

As many as five drivers could be in the running for the seat left vacant by Oliver Jarvis at 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship title winner Meyer Shank Racing.  

Gary Watkins
By:
Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA ride
Listen to this article

Team boss Mike Shank has confirmed that he will choose a teammate for Tom Blomqvist from one of the drivers the Acura team has tested over the past couple of months. 

Shank refused to name the drivers, but it is known that Neel Jani, Colin Braun, Patrick Pilet, Felipe Fraga and Mario Farnbacher have all been given a try-out in either an Acura ARX-05 DPi or the new LMDh ARX-06 that will race in IMSA's GTP class next year. 

“We will choose from the list of guys we’ve tested,” Shank told Motorsport.com. “We hope to announce who will be with Tom shortly, definitely before the end of the month.”

Shank said he was “looking for attitude and aptitude” in the full-season partner for Blomqvist, who is remaining at the team for a second campaign.

“I am being very picky and specific, but I’m looking for the kind of driver who is going to roll around in the dirt for the team and fight for what we need at the end of the race,” he continued.

Meyer Shank Racing wants a driver who will keep the celebrations coming

Meyer Shank Racing wants a driver who will keep the celebrations coming

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

What isn’t clear is which of the five remain in contention at the team that took the final IMSA title of the DPi era at Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta last month.

Braun, a two-time overall race winner in both IMSA and Grand-Am, and Jani, victor at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2016 with Porsche, were the most recent drivers to test for Shank.

That suggests that Shank widened its search after initial testing with former Porsche factory driver Pilet, DTM racer Fraga and Farnbacher, who won the 2019 IMSA GT Daytona title driving a Shank-run Acura NSX GT3 Evo.

Read Also:

Shank refused to be drawn on the reasons for Jarvis’s departure from the team after a season in which he and Blomqvist won the Rolex 24 at Daytona and Petit Le Mans IMSA enduros as well as the title.

His only comment was: “I haven’t actually told Olly 100 percent that he’s not driving for us.”

That backs up information obtained by Motorsport.com that Jarvis opted to commit for a full season with United Autosports in the FIA World Endurance Championship after Shank let the deadline on taking up the option on his services for 2023 pass.

Jarvis’s full-time commitment to United would preclude a defence of his IMSA crown, because there are a pair of date clashes with WEC, not including the two series’ races at Sebring on consecutive days.

Blomqvist will be teamed with Jarvis and Josh Pierson in the WEC in one of United’s Oreca 07 LMP2s, but his contract with Shank takes preference over his WEC deal.

Shank has already announced that its two IndyCar Series drivers, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud, will again join its sportscar squad for the IMSA enduros.

Castroneves will race the ARX-06 at Daytona, Sebring and Petit Le Mans, with Pagenaud coming in as the fourth driver for the season opener.

shares
comments
Iron Lynx to run Lamborghini LMDh programmes in WEC, IMSA from 2024
Previous article

Iron Lynx to run Lamborghini LMDh programmes in WEC, IMSA from 2024
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Prema unlikely to defend ELMS title ahead of WEC switch focus Bahrain
WEC

Prema unlikely to defend ELMS title ahead of WEC switch focus

Toyota rules out all-new Hypercar for 2023 WEC season Bahrain
WEC

Toyota rules out all-new Hypercar for 2023 WEC season

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Meyer Shank Racing More from
Meyer Shank Racing
Castroneves, Pagenaud to remain as MSR’s endurance extras
IMSA

Castroneves, Pagenaud to remain as MSR’s endurance extras

Blomqvist committed to sportscars, eager for more IndyCar chances Sebring October testing
IndyCar

Blomqvist committed to sportscars, eager for more IndyCar chances

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Latest news

F1's Top 10 greatest wet-weather drives
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Top 10 greatest wet-weather drives

Everyone likes the occasional wet race to really test the drivers and create some drama. Some of Formula 1’s greatest performances have come in the rain, so we’ve decided to pick out the best 10.

NASCAR reveals start times and networks for 2023 season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR reveals start times and networks for 2023 season

NASCAR has revealed the start times and TV networks for the 2023 Cup, Xfinity, and Truck seasons.

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough

OPINION: Despite the superiority exhibited by the Ducati in 2022, the context in which Francesco Bagnaia became MotoGP world champion means that both the rider and the Italian marque merit the same recognition that the brand and Casey Stoner received after their 2007 title

Confidence and experience fueled Logano's NASCAR title run
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Confidence and experience fueled Logano's NASCAR title run

In a season known for its uncertainty, Joey Logano’s performance in winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship was perhaps the most predictable.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.