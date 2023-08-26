IMSA VIR: Hawksworth and Vasser Sullivan Lexus earn pole
The starting lineup has been set for the GT-only IMSA SportsCar Championship event at Virginia International Raceway (VIR).
Halfway through the 15-minute qualifying session, it was Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R at the top of the speed charts.
The GTD Pro driver would better his time to a 1:45.133s, but it would not be enough. Jack Hawksworth in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 was the first driver to dip into the 44s, putting down a 1:44.780s lap.
The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo of Daniel Juncadella also managed to jump Garcia, and then set his eyes on the overall pole.
He had a bit of moment on his final flying lap, but kept his foot in it. It was an improvement, but not quite enough, just under a tenth shy of Hawksworth with a 1:44.876s lap. Garcia and Corvette Racing were third.
"It was hotter than what we had earlier, so the track felt greasy ... but I felt good," said Hawksworth after earning his third pole of the year. "The balance was good. I just put a clean lap together and the guys obviously gave me a rocket ship. Hats off to Vasser and everybody at Lexus. It's been such an amazing season for me and Ben (Barnicoat) and for this whole team. Just gotta keep it rolling into tomorrow."
Hawskworth added that he is most proud of the team's "consistency throughout the year. It's obviously been a long road to get to the point where we are obviously leading the points. There's still a lot of work to do to still win the championship. Consistency over the year has been mega. Proud of everyone and this is a great place to start tomorrow, but we're fully focused on the race. That's where the big points are and we'll put our heads down tomorrow to go get it."
#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Both championship leaders proved why they are atop the standings on Saturday. While the No. 14 Lexus claimed pole in GTD Pro, the non-Pro GTD field was headed by none other than Madison Snow in the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3.
He ended the session with a 1:45.225s lap, denying Lexus a pole sweep. Aaron Telitz in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 was 0.153s adrift of Snow's fast time, clocking in second among the GTD class runners.
Loris Spinelli was third in the Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 entry.
There were a few cars finding their way into the dirt but no major incidents during the qualifying session.
"It's definitely hot out there, so you want to have the easiest job you can set yourself up for tomorrow," said Snow after snagging the GTD pole. "So if we can work our ass off today, maybe tomorrow will be a little bit easier starting on the front row."
He added: "We just keep getting better and better with the car. The team really keeps outdoing themselves. The more time we have with the car, the more we improve."
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Time
|km/h
|1
|JACK HAWKSWORTHBEN BARNICOATVasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'44.780
|112.350
|2
|DANIEL JUNCADELLAJULES GOUNONWeatherTech Racing
|79
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|+0.096
|112.247
|3
|ANTONIO GARCIAJORDAN TAYLORCorvette Racing
|3
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|+0.353
|111.972
|4
|BRYAN SELLERSMADISON SNOWPaul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|+0.445
|111.875
|5
|FRANKIE MONTECALVOAARON TELITZVasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|+0.598
|111.712
|6
|MIKHAIL GOIKHBERGLORIS SPINELLIForte Racing Powered by USRT
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|+0.636
|111.672
|7
|MIKE SKEENMIKAEL GRENIERTeam Korthoff Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|+0.667
|111.639
|8
|PATRICK GALLAGHERROBBY FOLEYTurner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|+1.133
|111.148
|9
|ROMAN DE ANGELISMARCO SORENSENHeart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|+1.138
|111.143
|10
|KLAUS BACHLERPATRICK PILETPfaff Motorsports
|9
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+1.194
|111.084
|11
|ROSS GUNNALEX RIBERASHeart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|+1.197
|111.081
|12
|BRENDAN IRIBEFREDERIK SCHANDORFFInception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|+1.318
|110.954
|13
|RUSSELL WARDPHILIP ELLISWinward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|+1.491
|110.773
|14
|BILL AUBERLENCHANDLER HULLTurner Motorsport
|97
|BMW M4 GT3
|+2.139
|110.102
|15
|
SHEENA MONKKATHERINE LEGGEGradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|+2.724
|109.503
|16
|PJ HYETT
SEB PRIAULXAO Racing
|80
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+2.764
|109.462
|17
|
ALAN METNIKAY VAN BERLOKellymoss with Riley
|91
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+2.855
|109.370
|18
|ALAN BRYNJOLFSSONTRENT HINDMANWright Motorsports
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+3.267
|108.953
|19
|DAVID BRULEALEC UDELLKellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|+4.450
|107.773
