All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
Practice report
IMSA Road America

IMSA Road America: BMW pips Acura by 0.009s in second practice

De Phillippi sets the pace as sister BMW hits trouble; Keating suffers huge LMP2 crash; Lexus leads the GTD Pro pack

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

BMW’s Connor De Phillippi topped second practice session for this weekend’s IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Road America.

De Phillippi beat the Acuras of Filipe Albuquerque and Jordan Taylor in the 90-minute session ahead of Sunday’s 2h40m race around the four-mile track that’s the self-proclaimed ‘America’s National Park of Speed’ and features a 47-car entry.

The premier class GTP hybrids are back in action after taking a break at Mosport last month.

Mathieu Jaminet set the benchmark at 1m52.559s in the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 before the Cadillacs took over at the top, Sebastien Bourdais outpacing Jack Aitken for Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express respectively.

BMW joined the chat after 10 minutes, with Jesse Krohn’s No. 25 M Hybrid V8 pipping team-mate Connor De Phillippi in the No. 24 sister car for P1, before it was snatched by Jordan Taylor’s No. 40 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06.

De Phillippi wrested back the advantage with 1m50.335s, which would prove the fastest time of the session, pipping Krohn by seven tenths before they dived into the pits holding a BMW 1-2. Taylor then suffered a clash at Turn 5 with Daniel Goldburg in the No. 22 United Autosports Oreca that set the pace in LMP2 yesterday.

The No.24 car missed the second half of the session as it required a new transmission installing, after suffering a grassy off at the Kink.

Taylor split the two BMWs at the top of the times with 25 minutes of the session remaining, his 1m50.620s getting within 0.285s of De Phillippi. Then it was Albuquerque’s No.10 WTR Acura that grabbed P2, just 0.009s off the quickest BMW.

Both BMW and Acura have tested recently at Road America, while in Balance of Performance news, the BMW has gained 1 kW of power and the Acura ARX-06 is 5kg heavier.

Behind Krohn, Gianmaria Bruni was the fastest Porsche in Proton’s customer No. 5 963, ahead of the No. 7 Penske-run version.

A red flag was required just after the halfway point to retrieve the No. 34 Conquest Ferrari GTD car of Albert Costa from Turn 8, which broke a driveshaft.

The second red flag was for Ben Keating in United Autosports’ No. 2 LMP2 Oreca, which suffered a big crash in the middle of the Carousel.

#2 United Autosports ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Ben Keating, Ben Hanley

#2 United Autosports ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Ben Keating, Ben Hanley

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

United Autosports quickest in LMP2

Overall Mosport winner Tom Dillmann set a cracking early pace for Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen, lapping in 1m53.532s.

But Ben Hanley in United Autosports’ No. 2 car pipped Dillmann for P1 by 0.053s with 1m53.479s. However, when Keating was in the car later, he crashed at the Carousel and smashed into a concrete wall – wrecking the front and rear of the car as it span around.

That leaves the team with a huge rebuild before qualifying later.

Paul di Resta was third quickest in the No. 22 United Autosports Oreca.

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Lexus fastest in GTD Pro

In GTD, Jack Hawksworth set the pace almost from the start in his No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F at 2m03.475s.

Alexander Sims jumped up to second place in the No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R just before the halfway point, 0.14s in arrears of Hawksworth.

The No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW of Madison Snow was third fastest, ahead of the GTD pro-am class leading Lamborghini of Misha Goikhberg and Loris Spinelli.

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 32

1'50.335

   132.078
2 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 31

+0.009

1'50.344

 0.009 132.067
3 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 27

+0.285

1'50.620

 0.276 131.737
4 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 8

+0.701

1'51.036

 0.416 131.244
5 Italy G. Bruni Netherlands B. Viscaal Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 37

+0.874

1'51.209

 0.173 131.040
6 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 28

+0.913

1'51.248

 0.039 130.994
7 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 36

+0.942

1'51.277

 0.029 130.960
8 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 32

+1.002

1'51.337

 0.060 130.889
9 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 31

+1.022

1'51.357

 0.020 130.866
10 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 32

+1.703

1'52.038

 0.681 130.070
11 United States B. Keating United Kingdom B. Hanley United Autosports USA 2 ORECA 07 31

+3.144

1'53.479

 1.441 128.418
12 United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 34

+3.197

1'53.532

 0.053 128.359
13 D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta United Autosports USA 22 ORECA 07 32

+3.240

1'53.575

 0.043 128.310
14
G. Kraut
Australia S. Andrews JDC/Miller Motorsports 		79 ORECA 07 30

+3.549

1'53.884

 0.309 127.962
15 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA 07 34

+3.746

1'54.081

 0.197 127.741
16 Canada J. Farano Ireland C. Eastwood Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA 07 34

+3.855

1'54.190

 0.109 127.619
17 United States S. Thomas Denmark M. Jensen TDS Racing 11 ORECA 07 35

+3.899

1'54.234

 0.044 127.570
18 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Riley 74 ORECA 07 24

+4.094

1'54.429

 0.195 127.352
19 United States P. Hyett France P. Chatin AO Racing 99 ORECA 07 34

+4.143

1'54.478

 0.049 127.298
20
S. Wiltshire
United Kingdom R. Dalziel Era Motorsport 		18 ORECA 07 35

+4.192

1'54.527

 0.049 127.243
21 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas MDK by High Class Racing
 20 ORECA 07 35

+5.206

1'55.541

 1.014 126.127
22 Portugal J. Barbosa T. Kasemets Sean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P217 25

+7.291

1'57.626

 2.085 123.891
23 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 27

+13.140

2'03.475

 5.849 118.022
24 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 32

+13.280

2'03.615

 0.140 117.889
25 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 27

+13.313

2'03.648

 0.033 117.857
26 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 29

+13.469

2'03.804

 0.156 117.709
27 O. Triarsi Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 023 Ferrari 296 GT3 29

+13.718

2'04.053

 0.249 117.472
28 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 29

+13.752

2'04.087

 0.034 117.440
29 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 34

+13.759

2'04.094

 0.007 117.434
30 Germany L. Heinrich France J. Andlauer AO Racing 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 28

+13.861

2'04.196

 0.102 117.337
31 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 26

+13.861

2'04.196

 0.000 117.337
32 Canada M. Grenier United States K. Koch Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 26

+13.974

2'04.309

 0.113 117.230
33 Canada R. De Angelis Canada Z. Robichon Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 25

+14.032

2'04.367

 0.058 117.176
34 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 28

+14.104

2'04.439

 0.072 117.108
35 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 30

+14.206

2'04.541

 0.102 117.012
36 Brazil D. Serra Italy G. Altoè Conquest Racing 35 Ferrari 296 GT3 21

+14.254

2'04.589

 0.048 116.967
37 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 30

+14.278

2'04.613

 0.024 116.944
38
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 32

+14.371

2'04.706

 0.093 116.857
39
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 32

+14.383

2'04.718

 0.012 116.846
40 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 29

+14.394

2'04.729

 0.011 116.836
41 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 27

+14.508

2'04.843

 0.114 116.729
42 United Kingdom S. Mitchell Costa Rica D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 28

+14.519

2'04.854

 0.011 116.719
43
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 31

+14.532

2'04.867

 0.013 116.707
44
M. Franco
A. Costa Conquest Racing
 34 Ferrari 296 GT3 18

+14.687

2'05.022

 0.155 116.562
45 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 27

+14.920

2'05.255

 0.233 116.345
46
S. Monk
United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 28

+15.073

2'05.408

 0.153 116.203
47 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 27

+15.844

2'06.179

 0.771 115.493
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article IMSA Road America: Acura fastest from BMW in first practice

Top Comments

Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
IMSA Road America: Porsche 1-2 as Acura strategy falls short in wild race

IMSA Road America: Porsche 1-2 as Acura strategy falls short in wild race

IMSA
Road America
IMSA Road America: Porsche 1-2 as Acura strategy falls short in wild race
IMSA Road America: Acura sweeps front row, Corvette locks out GTD Pro

IMSA Road America: Acura sweeps front row, Corvette locks out GTD Pro

IMSA
Road America
IMSA Road America: Acura sweeps front row, Corvette locks out GTD Pro
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

IndyCar
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1
Rahal opens up on impact of John Force’s injury on their family

Rahal opens up on impact of John Force’s injury on their family

IndyCar
Rahal opens up on impact of John Force’s injury on their family
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Latest news

IMSA Road America: Porsche 1-2 as Acura strategy falls short in wild race

IMSA Road America: Porsche 1-2 as Acura strategy falls short in wild race

IMSA IMSA
Road America
IMSA Road America: Porsche 1-2 as Acura strategy falls short in wild race
Daniel Suarez enjoys "aggressive, but fun" weekend racing at Interlagos

Daniel Suarez enjoys "aggressive, but fun" weekend racing at Interlagos

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daniel Suarez enjoys "aggressive, but fun" weekend racing at Interlagos
Espargaro: Ducati makes "big difference" on Sundays after British GP top-five lockout

Espargaro: Ducati makes "big difference" on Sundays after British GP top-five lockout

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Espargaro: Ducati makes "big difference" on Sundays after British GP top-five lockout
Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash

Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Evans’ WRC title hopes “difficult” after Finland crash

Prime

Discover prime content
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA
By Charles Bradley
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Charles Bradley
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global