IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell leads Porsche 1-2 in second practice

GTP

The 28-year-old Aussie jumped to P1 with just over 32 minutes remaining in the session, toppling Penske team-mate Nick Tandy with a quick lap of 1m15.207s on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit.

Campbell’s quick run of 1m14.085s, which came with clear track in the closing minutes after GTP and GTD Pro were the only cars pounding laps, was the fastest time so far.

Although Tandy was on the top spot at one point, it was actually co-driver Mathieu Jaminet that pushed Campbell to the limit, firing off a stout 1m14.270s flyer to fall 0.185 of a second off the top spot.

After not being relevant during Friday’s opening practice, BMW M Team RLL vaulted with both entries in third and fourth, led by the #24 of Phillip Eng and followed by the #25 of Nick Yelloly.

The #01 Cadillac V-Series.R of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais rounded out the rest of the top five.

LMP2

Prior to the GTP and GTD Pro cars taking to the track 15 minutes into the session, the #52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 driven by Paul-Loup Chatin set the quickest lap at 1m17.386s. However, it would be Mikkel Jensen, driving the #11 TDS Racing entry to ultimately be best in class after a 1m16.758s lap.

Ben Hanley rolled the #04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry to second, trailing by 0.065s at the end of the session.

Dwight Merriman, driving the #18 Era Motorsport entry, spun in Turn 12 in the opening five minutes but was able to continue on. Moments later, Hanley’s co-driver, George Kurtz, went off course in Turn 7 before also being able to continue on. Neither incident brought a halt to the session.

The first red flag came out roughly 30 minutes into practice after the #8 Tower Motorsports entry of Louis Deletraz went off course and beached it in the Turn 1 gravel trap.

LMP3

Matthew Bell put the #13 Duequeine D08 for AWA out front in the LMP3 category with a quick lap of 1m20.840s. The #54 MLT Motorsports Ligier JS P320 driven by Dakota Dickerson was second at an ultra-slim 0.003s behind.

A second red flag came out with just over 15 minutes remaining, which ended the session for GTD, LMP2 and LMP3, after Bell’s co-driver, Orey Fidani, went off in Turn 4 and was stranded in the gravel trap.

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

GTD Pro

Klaus Bachler was fastest in GTD Pro, drawing out a maximum effort of 1m22.905s in the #9 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) for Pfaff Motorsports.

The #79 Mercedes AMG GT3 of Jules Gounon (WeatherTech Racing) was second, 0.263s behind.

GTD

The #78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 for Forte Racing Powered by US RaceTronics ended fastest, with Loris Spinelli putting down a flyer at 1m23.025s.

Mikael Grenier was second in the in the #32 Mercedes AMG GT3 for Korthoff/Preston Motorsports, trailing by 0.459s.