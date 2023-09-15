Subscribe
Previous / Cadillac hurt by mid-season IMSA tire switch, says Bourdais Next / Jani relishing Petit Le Mans return after decade-long absence
IMSA / Indianapolis Practice report

IMSA Indianapolis: Porsche leads Acura in opening practice

Porsche Penske Motorsport’s Matt Campbell paced opening practice for the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

By:
#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr

GTP

Campbell, the 28-year-old Aussie, extracted a flying lap of 1m15.184s around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course to put the Porsche 963 alone at the top.

Filipe Albuquerque (Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport) kept it close, trailing by 0.022 of a second in the #10 Acura ARX-06.

Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande came away third in Chip Ganassi Racing’s #01 Cadillac V-Series.R, with the former nailing the best lap that fell 0.216s off the Campbell’s pace-setting lap.

LMP2

Mikkel Jensen provided a jumpstart to the weekend for TDS Racing, pushing his #11 ORECA LMP2 07 to a class-best lap of 1m17.231s.

Ryan Dalziel was a close second in the #18 entry to a narrow 0.055 of a second behind for Era Motorsport. The #04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry was also in the mix in third, with Ben Hanley 0.01 behind second and 0.056s off the top spot.

LMP3

Jr III Racing’s Ligier JS P320 driving by Garett Grist and Nolan Siegel, who was crowned Indy NXT Rookie of the Year last weekend in IndyCar’s season finale in Laguna Seca, led the LMP3.

Grist handled the honors with a flying lap of 1m20.737s, which was 0.062 of a second ahead of second-in-class, Matthew Bell in the AWA Duqueine D08.

GTD Pro

The #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 was fastest in the class (27th overall), with Jack Hawsworth setting the pace with a quick lap of 1m23.636s.

Klaus Bachler was a distant second, 0.585s behind in the Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) for Pfaff Motorsports.

GTD

Patrick Gallagher elevated Turn Motorsport’s #96 BMW M4 GT3 to best in class (and 28th overall) after brewing up a lap at 1m24.019s.

The #78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 was second with Loris Spinelli’s best lap falling 0.123 of a second off Gallagher’s mark.

The only red flags in the session came from competitors in the GT Daytona category. The #77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) for Wright Motorsports went off in Turn 4 and was left stranded in the gravel trap, which brought out the first red flag with 50 minutes remaining in the session.

A second red flag came out with just under 17 minutes left after the slow moving #94 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for Andretti Autosport (Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves) caught on fire and was forced to pull off in Turn 7.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Cadillac hurt by mid-season IMSA tire switch, says Bourdais

Jani relishing Petit Le Mans return after decade-long absence
More from
Joey Barnes
Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers

Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers

IMSA
Indianapolis

Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers

Long Beach reveals place on 2024 IndyCar schedule with ‘Historic’ announcement

Long Beach reveals place on 2024 IndyCar schedule with ‘Historic’ announcement

IndyCar
Long Beach

Long Beach reveals place on 2024 IndyCar schedule with ‘Historic’ announcement Long Beach reveals place on 2024 IndyCar schedule with ‘Historic’ announcement

Armstrong gets first taste of IndyCar ovals in Texas test

Armstrong gets first taste of IndyCar ovals in Texas test

IndyCar

Armstrong gets first taste of IndyCar ovals in Texas test Armstrong gets first taste of IndyCar ovals in Texas test

Latest news

F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change

F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change

F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth

F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth

VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low

VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low

MGP MotoGP

VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low

Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1

Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1 Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe