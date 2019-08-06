Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Road America / Breaking news

Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”

shares
comments
Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”
By:
Aug 6, 2019, 4:30 PM

Cadillac’s lack of competitiveness in recent IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship rounds is becoming “hard to explain to the fans”, believes Wayne Taylor Racing’s Renger van der Zande.

WTR pair van der Zande and Jordan Taylor have not won a race since the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, while the last win for a Cadillac DPi-V.R came back in April at Long Beach.

Since then, every race was been won by either Acura Team Penske or Mazda Team Joest, the latter team winning a third race in succession last weekend at Road America despite Balance of Performance changes aimed at slowing down the recently-dominant RT24-Ps.

Read Also:

Van der Zande had been optimistic the BoP changes would help bring Cadillac back into the fight for wins, but the marque’s top finisher, the Action Express car of Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr, finished one minute 16 seconds down on the winning Mazda in fourth.

“Since Mid-Ohio we’ve been off the pace,” van der Zande told Motorsport.com. “If I say it, it’s not very objective, but the fans have been coming to us and saying this is wrong.

“We don’t like to speak about BoP, because it’s hard to explain to the fans, but the fans have been explaining to us that the BoP is wrong. It’s clear that it’s too far off right now. It’s hard to explain [to them] when you’re performing at your best and getting the most out of the car.

“We finished second of the Cadillacs, so we have room to improve, but on the other hand we are within 10 seconds of each other and the others are one and a half minutes in front, and that’s too big of a gap.”

The Road America race was caution-free, giving the Cadillac runners little chance to take the fight to the faster Acuras and Mazdas by using strategy.

“Last year we were also off the pace in a few races, but strategy-wise we were able to move forward,” continued van der Zande. "We got lucky sometimes with them [Acura and Mazda] making mistakes and then us doing a brilliant job on strategy, we still finished high in the races even when we were off the pace.

“Being so far off the pace takes away a lot of strategy calls to make up for the lack of speed on-track. For example in Mosport, we started saving fuel and playing with strategy, but as soon as we go to the pitlane, we’re going a lap down, so the whole strategy is blown away.”

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Van der Zande also pointed out the fact that multiple teams run Cadillacs gives WTR no option to consider sandbagging in order to get a more favorable BoP, unlike its rival brands, although he stopped short of accusing them of doing so.

“Acura and Mazda have two cars running on their own, so they are in a much better position to play the BoP game, if they want to,” he explained.

“We are always flat-out, because if we aren't, we know Action Express or JDC-Miller will be. There’s no chance for us to even think about sandbagging.”

Albuquerque convinced Acura sandbagging

Filipe Albuquerque, who shares the #5 Mustang Sampling-backed Action Express Racing Cadillac with Joao Barbosa, said he was baffled by the Road America BoP changes which included an extra 20kg for the DPi-V.R runners.

"At the moment it’s impossible to win a race with the Cadillac," the Portuguese driver told Motorsport.com. "We got power [for Road America] but the weight, I really don’t understand the reason behind that when we were clearly lacking pace, especially in the last two races.

"For sure something is going wrong in terms of balancing it. We are way further off than they think. We were already a second off in Mosport, more or less, then we got 20 kilos more and a little bit of power which didn’t help enough.

“I'm sure IMSA has realized the problem and with the holidays in August, they have time to make it fair for Laguna Seca [the next round on September 15]."

Albuquerque added he is convinced the Penske-run Acura ARX-05s have not been running flat-out to ensure a favorable BoP for the championship run-in, with Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya holding a narrow lead in the standings.

"They are trying to balance everybody, but it hasn’t worked lately, because you see games being played," he said. "Penske is not going as fast as they can because they don’t want a bad BoP. 

"The Cadillacs, we’re battling between ourselves. There is a great fight between Action Express and the #10 [WTR] car. It’s impossible to play any games with that. 

"I think Acura is quite happy with it. When I’m following them, I’m locking tyres, going over the kerbs, over-driving completely trying to keep up. They look perfect, just because there’s no effort being made there."

#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, DPi: Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron

#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, DPi: Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron

Photo by: Jake Galstad / LAT Images

Next article
Corvette drivers rue misfortunes after brave strategies fail

Previous article

Corvette drivers rue misfortunes after brave strategies fail

Next article

Australian Mustang Supercar to demo at IMSA race at VIR

Australian Mustang Supercar to demo at IMSA race at VIR
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road America
Drivers Filipe Albuquerque , Renger van der Zande
Teams Action Express Racing , Wayne Taylor Racing
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

VIR

VIR

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again”
IMSA

Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again”

Powell to make IMSA debut in MSR Acura
IMSA

Powell to make IMSA debut in MSR Acura

Australian Mustang Supercar to demo at IMSA race at VIR
VASC

Australian Mustang Supercar to demo at IMSA race at VIR

Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”
IMSA

Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”

Corvette drivers rue misfortunes after brave strategies fail
IMSA

Corvette drivers rue misfortunes after brave strategies fail

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.