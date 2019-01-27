Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Alonso hails WTR’s “perfect execution” to win Rolex 24

shares
comments
Alonso hails WTR’s “perfect execution” to win Rolex 24
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
55m ago

Fernando Alonso added the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona to his 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours success, and hailed his Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac team for giving him an “amazing experience”.

Alonso took the lead from fellow ex-F1 racer Felipe Nasr in the final stages of the race, which was curtailed early due to torrential rain. Alonso shared his victory with Kamui Kobayashi, Renger van der Zande and Jordan Taylor.

“It’s amazing,” Alonso told NBCSN. “Just an amazing experience with this team, from the test and now the race – a perfect execution of the race.

“Very different conditions, and we’ve been competitive in everything – dry, wet, night and day. Really happy for the team and all the guys.

“[This win] will rank very high. To win this kind of endurance racing at iconic places like Daytona means a lot. With zero experience and background in endurance before [last year] it’s quite a big thing. I’ve been in the right place at the right moments, so I’m happy for that.”

Team boss Taylor quipped: “I’m disappointed as [son] Jordan has won as many 24s as I have, and I never wanted this day to happen!”

“I can’t even put it into words. Just everything, all has to come together, having these guys – I took nine months to get [Alonso] to agree! I have to say thanks to Zak Brown [McLaren CEO] for making this happen.”

Talking about the torrential weather conditions that ended the race, Taylor added: “Fernando Alonso is one of the most impressive guys I’ve ever seen, when I heard him come on the radio and absolutely talking in fear I suddenly realised… Let’s not race any more!”

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Jordan Taylor , Kamui Kobayashi , Renger van der Zande
Teams Wayne Taylor Racing
Author Charles Bradley

Red zone: trending stories

Rolex 24: WTR wins shortened race as Alonso beats Nasr Daytona 24
IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24: WTR wins shortened race as Alonso beats Nasr

1h ago
Rolex 24, Hour 22: Alonso leads Nasr before red flag Article
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 22: Alonso leads Nasr before red flag

Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this” Article
IMSA

Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this”

Latest videos
Daytona 24: Fernando Alonso vs Hélio Castroneves 01:34
IMSA

Daytona 24: Fernando Alonso vs Hélio Castroneves

8h ago
Daytona 24: Start of the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona 01:02
IMSA

Daytona 24: Start of the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona

9h ago

Shop Our Store
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Shop Now

News in depth
Alonso hails WTR’s “perfect execution” to win Rolex 24
IMSA

Alonso hails WTR’s “perfect execution” to win Rolex 24

Rolex 24: WTR wins shortened race as Alonso beats Nasr
IMSA

Rolex 24: WTR wins shortened race as Alonso beats Nasr

Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this”
IMSA

Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this”

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.