Hulkenberg to make racing return in ADAC GT Masters

The former Le Mans winner will drive a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo for the mcchip-dkr team. He drove the car at the same venue in a private test in May, and is planning two more outings before the race.

Hulkenberg, who was dropped by Renault in favour of Esteban Ocon for 2020, stressed that his appearance doesn’t mean that he is planning a bigger commitment to GT racing.

“The ADAC GT Masters is an exciting series with cool cars,” he said. “And after a break of almost eight months, I'm really keen to get behind the wheel again and feel the adrenalin flow. With Formula 1 at last having got underway, my fingers are twitching.

“To all rumour merchants out there, I'd like to make it quite clear that this guest start is to be interpreted as no more than a minor venture into GT sport.

“I'm really looking forward to the challenge, but I also know that we'll have to stretch ourselves quite a bit to be competitive.”

Hulkenberg will share the car with mcchip-dkr managing director Danny Kubasik, who competes under the name Dieter Schmidtmann.

“Because we are used to competing at a lower level of motorsport, the guest appearance in the ADAC GT Masters is a new chapter for us and a good opportunity to develop professionally as a team,” said Kubasik. “Entry in one of the world's most prestigious GT3 racing series makes us very proud.”

Hulkenberg follows fellow F1 drivers Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Karl Wendlinger, Jan Lammers, Mika Salo and Jaime Alguersuari into the ADAC GT Masters series.