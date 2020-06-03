Top events
Esports
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT / Breaking news

Hulkenberg tests Lamborghini GT3 car at the Nurburgring

shares
comments
Hulkenberg tests Lamborghini GT3 car at the Nurburgring
By:
Co-author: Heiko Stritzke
Jun 3, 2020, 2:07 PM

Ex-Formula 1 racer Nico Hulkenberg took part in a private test at the Nurburgring at the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 last weekend, Motorsport.com has learned.

Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) squad mcchip-dkr used the recently-reopened circuit to test two cars, the Lamborghini and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, as part of preparations for Mike Hansch's campaign in the DTM-supporting GTC Race series.

With Hansch splitting his time between the two cars, it afforded Hulkenberg the chance to drive the Lamborghini on the Nurburgring's Grand Prix layout, as he had been invited to do by team boss Danny Kubasik.

"He was immediately as fast as you get with a GT3 on this track," Kubasik told Motorsport.com. "He also gave us good feedback. I think he'd be right up there."

Track day with Nico Hülkenberg

Track day with Nico Hülkenberg

Photo by: mcchip-dkr

Hulkenberg also had chance to sample the full Nurburgring Nordschleife in the 911 GT2, his third taste of the full circuit after outings in 2010 and '17, both also in Porsches.

Originally Kubasik had challenged Hulkenberg to a 'duel' that would have involved each driver completing five laps of the GP circuit, but because of the testing opportunities lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt it inappropriate to take away driving time from Hansch.

"I can't have myself in the cockpit for an hour, that's just not right," said Kubasik. "We are a customer team."

Hulkenberg has no confirmed racing plans for the 2020 season after having lost his F1 seat at Renault to Esteban Ocon.

Read Also:

The German driver had been linked to a BMW seat in the DTM, and was also known to have held talks with Ed Carpenter Racing about a drive in IndyCar.

However, it's understood Hulkenberg does not have any intentions to contest this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours with Kubasik's team.

Track day with Nico Hülkenberg

Track day with Nico Hülkenberg

Photo by: mcchip-dkr

Next article
Ratel: Electric and customer racing will be the future

Previous article

Ratel: Electric and customer racing will be the future
Load comments

About this article

Series GT
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it rejected reverse grid plan

36m
2
Formula 1

How secret private jet chat led to Raikkonen's Sauber return

3
Formula 1

FIA didn't believe Mercedes could make DAS work, says Allison

3h
4
GT

Hulkenberg tests Lamborghini GT3 car at the Nurburgring

1h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton “overcome with rage“ by events in USA

Latest videos

Macau GP - GT World Cup: race highlights 01:49
GT

Macau GP - GT World Cup: race highlights

Macau GP - GT World Cup: Kevin Estre crash 01:01
GT

Macau GP - GT World Cup: Kevin Estre crash

FIA World Touring Car Cup - Macau GP: Tricky turn 00:42
GT

FIA World Touring Car Cup - Macau GP: Tricky turn

Macau GP - FIA GT: Engel vs.Mortara 00:43
GT

Macau GP - FIA GT: Engel vs.Mortara

Macau GP - FIA GT: Puncture at the start! 00:49
GT

Macau GP - FIA GT: Puncture at the start!

Latest news

Hulkenberg tests Lamborghini GT3 car at the Nurburgring
GT

Hulkenberg tests Lamborghini GT3 car at the Nurburgring

Ratel: Electric and customer racing will be the future
GT

Ratel: Electric and customer racing will be the future

How to overcome mental burnout after your F1 dream has died
GT

How to overcome mental burnout after your F1 dream has died

Behind the scenes of a young driver shootout
GT

Behind the scenes of a young driver shootout

GT champion Ide returns home after five months in coma
GT

GT champion Ide returns home after five months in coma

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.