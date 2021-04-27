Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour
GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car

By:

Broc Feeney is set to replace Shane van Gisbergen in the Triple Eight Mercedes for the GT World Challenge Australia round at The Bend.

Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car

GT will make its first appearance on the Supercars undercard at The Bend early next month, which will rule both Shane van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert out of their respective GT drives.

Triple Eight is unable to call on either of its Bathurst co-drivers to partner Prince Jefri Ibrahim in its Mercedes, with Garth Tander locked in to an Audi deal with Yasser Shahin and Craig Lowndes closely aligned with Porsche.

As a result Super2 regular Feeney is set to make his GT World Challenge Australia debut alongside Prince Ibrahim.

Feeney is closely aligned to Triple Eight not only through its Super2 programme, but a sensational wildcard deal with Russell Ingall for the Bathurst 1000.

The 18-year-old is also considered as one of the front-runners to replace Jamie Whincup in the squad's #88 main series entry next season.

Meanwhile, TCR regular Dylan O'Keeffe will fill in for Mostert alongside Tony Bates in the #24 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi.

“It’s always fun teaming up with Tony, and I’m really happy to reunite with him again this year," said O'Keeffe.

"We’ve got a great rapport and a relationship that goes way back to when I was in Carrera Cup where we were teammates.

“The Audi R8 is vastly different to the TCR car I’ve been driving this year which really excites me. There’s a lot of power and grip available to you and, overall, it’s just a really fast car that I’m looking forward to racing again.

“The Bend is a track that suits GT machinery very well too, which only makes it more enticing. Tony is in contention for the title, so I’ll do everything I can to help his championship and net a positive result for the team."

The Bend SuperSprint will take place on May 8-9.

shares
comments
Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour

Previous article

Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , GT World Challenge Australia
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen , Broc Feeney
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Aston Martin is fighting back from its low-rake deficit

46min
2
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground"

14h
3
Formula 1

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

12h
4
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike

21h
5
Formula 1

Formula 1's sprint qualifying trials plan approved

17h
Latest news
Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car
GT World Challenge Australia

Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car

35m
Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour
Endu

Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour

Mar 29, 2021
Lockdown casts doubt over Bathurst 6 Hour
Endu

Lockdown casts doubt over Bathurst 6 Hour

Mar 29, 2021
Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut
GT World Challenge Australia

Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut

Mar 9, 2021
New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
TCRA

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

Feb 16, 2021
Latest videos
GT World Challenge Australia: Bathurst - Race 2 Highlights 01:40
GT World Challenge Australia
Apr 4, 2021

GT World Challenge Australia: Bathurst - Race 2 Highlights

GT World Challenge Australia: Bathurst - Race 1 Highlights 01:47
GT World Challenge Australia
Apr 3, 2021

GT World Challenge Australia: Bathurst - Race 1 Highlights

Live: Bathurst - Race 2 01:00:00
GT World Challenge Australia
Apr 1, 2021

Live: Bathurst - Race 2

Live: Bathurst - Race 1 01:00:00
GT World Challenge Australia
Apr 1, 2021

Live: Bathurst - Race 1

GT World Challenge Australia: Phillip Island - Race 1 Start Highlights 00:53
GT World Challenge Australia
Mar 13, 2021

GT World Challenge Australia: Phillip Island - Race 1 Start Highlights

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Erebus unveils latest soldier recruits
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus unveils latest soldier recruits

Governing body will investigate Australian rally deaths
Other rally / News

Governing body will investigate Australian rally deaths

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Van Gisbergen responds to Supercars parity claims Symmons Plains
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen responds to Supercars parity claims

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes seventh straight win Symmons Plains
Supercars / Race report

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes seventh straight win

Van Gisbergen off painkillers since Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen off painkillers since Sandown

More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Ingall wary of stern fitness test at Bathurst

Teenager's "surreal" Triple Eight Bathurst shot
Supercars / Breaking news

Teenager's "surreal" Triple Eight Bathurst shot

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Trending Today

How Aston Martin is fighting back from its low-rake deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Aston Martin is fighting back from its low-rake deficit

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground"

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike

Formula 1's sprint qualifying trials plan approved
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1's sprint qualifying trials plan approved

Erebus unveils latest soldier recruits
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus unveils latest soldier recruits

Moto3 star Acosta’s “old-school” style “not normal” for a rookie
Moto3 Moto3 / News

Moto3 star Acosta’s “old-school” style “not normal” for a rookie

Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car

Latest news

Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car

Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour

Lockdown casts doubt over Bathurst 6 Hour
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Lockdown casts doubt over Bathurst 6 Hour

Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.