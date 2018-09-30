Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
GP3 / Sochi / Race report

Sochi GP3: Beckmann steals win from Mawson with last-lap move

shares
comments
Sochi GP3: Beckmann steals win from Mawson with last-lap move
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 30, 2018, 7:52 AM

Trident's David Beckmann denied Joey Mawson a maiden GP3 win with a last-lap overtake in the Sochi sprint race as local hero Nikita Mazepin crashed.

Mawson looked set to take a lights-to-flag win, having held off Beckmann in the middle of the race and then building a lead of over a second.

But a late virtual safety car stint ended with him losing all of his lead as both Beckmann and Richard Verschoor ended up right behind the race leader.

Mawson kept them at bay for most of the lap but couldn't defend from Beckmann's DRS attack on the back straight, which meant he was forced to settle for second.

It is Beckmann's third victory in as many rounds since he joined Trident.

Mawson still secured his best result of the season and second podium finish during his rookie campaign.

Title rivals Mazepin and Anthoine Hubert spent most of the race fourth and fifth, the latter tapping Simo Laaksonen into a spin on the second lap but escaping a penalty.

However, Mazepin dramatically hit the wall with just two laps remaining, handing Hubert fourth place, and a 31-point lead.

Juan Manuel Correa made a forceful move on Gabriel Aubry for fifth, while the former's teammate Tatiana Calderon took seventh.

Saturday winner Leonardo Pulcini took the final point-scoring position in eighth followed by Jannes Fittje and Ryan Tveter.

Both Jake Hughes and Giuliano Alesi pitted with damage after making contact, for which the latter was penalised later on.

Callum Ilott also endured a torrid race, which he spent on the outside of the top 10 before he pitted with a suspected mechanical problem, the Ferrari junior losing his mathematical chance to take the crown.

Race results

Cla Driver Team Time
1 David Beckmann  Italy Trident -
2 Australia Joey Mawson  United Kingdom Arden International 0.6
3 Richard Verschoor  MP Motorsport 1.0
4 France Anthoine Hubert  France ART Grand Prix 4.5
5 United States Juan Manuel Correa  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 5.7
6 France Gabriel Aubry  United Kingdom Arden International 10.4
7 Colombia Tatiana Calderon  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 11.2
8 Italy Leonardo Pulcini  Spain Campos Racing 11.8
9 United States Ryan Tveter  Italy Trident 13.2
10 Germany Jannes Fittje  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14.7
11 Brazil Pedro Piquet  Italy Trident 15.1
12 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco  MP Motorsport 20.8
13 Sacha Fenestraz  United Kingdom Arden International 25.3
14 Finland Simo Laaksonen  Spain Campos Racing 25.9
15 Mexico Diego Menchaca  Spain Campos Racing 26.4
16 United Kingdom Jake Hughes  France ART Grand Prix 57.4
17 France Giuliano Alesi  Italy Trident 100.3
18 United Kingdom Callum Ilott  France ART Grand Prix 1 lap
  Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin  France ART Grand Prix 3 laps
Next GP3 article
Sochi GP3: Pulcini wins as Mazepin beats Hubert

Previous article

Sochi GP3: Pulcini wins as Mazepin beats Hubert
Load comments

About this article

Series GP3
Event Sochi
Sub-event Sunday race
Drivers David Beckmann
Teams Trident
Author David Gruz
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
A rapid Russian on the way to F1 05:49
GP3

A rapid Russian on the way to F1

News in depth
Sochi GP3: Beckmann steals win from Mawson with last-lap move
GP3

Sochi GP3: Beckmann steals win from Mawson with last-lap move

Sochi GP3: Pulcini wins as Mazepin beats Hubert
GP3

Sochi GP3: Pulcini wins as Mazepin beats Hubert

Sochi GP3: Mazepin beats Pulcini to grab pole
GP3

Sochi GP3: Mazepin beats Pulcini to grab pole

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.