Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
General / Race of Champions / Breaking news

Vettel: Schumacher would be proud to watch Mick

shares
comments
Vettel: Schumacher would be proud to watch Mick
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
29m ago

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher would be proud to witness his son Mick’s performances in person, says Sebastian Vettel. 

Mick Schumacher and Vettel joined forces to drive for Team Germany in the Nations Cup element of last weekend’s Race of Champions, and made it to the final before losing to Team Nordic’s Tom Kristensen and Johan Kristoffersson

Schumacher won the 2018 European Formula 3 title and has been confirmed as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy for 2019, making him an F1 junior of the team his father won five world titles with. 

Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering a severe head injury in a late-2013 skiing accident.

Vettel said it was “very special” to be partnered with Mick, having won the Nations Cup with Michael six years in a row from 2007 to 2012.   

“I remember my first appearance and looking up to Michael, and now I’m a little bit older and teaming up with Mick,” said Vettel at the 2019 RoC in Mexico, before he was knocked out of the individual contest in the heat stage.

“We all know it would be more special to have Michael here [at the events] to witness the performance of Mick today. We still miss him. But I’m sure he would be proud of his son.”

Schumacher was a two-time RoC finalist in 2007 and 2009, losing to Mattias Ekstrom both times, between his first F1 career and his three-year spell with Mercedes before retiring for good. 

After following in his father’s footsteps by making his RoC debut and representing Germany last weekend, Mick Schumacher will now be formally affiliated with Ferrari – the team his father took 72 of his 91 F1 wins for. 

Alongside his rookie Formula 2 campaign with Prema, Schumacher’s new FDA role could facilitate his maiden F1 test with Ferrari or one of its customer teams. 

“I’m hugely proud to be able to work with Ferrari, such a great team and huge amount of history, especially combined with my dad,” Schumacher told Motorsport.tv in Mexico last weekend. 

“I’m really proud to be able to be part of it. All our hearts are very red.”

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher

Photo by: Race of Champions

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Event Race of Champions
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Mick Schumacher
Teams Toyota Racing
Author Scott Mitchell

Red zone: trending stories

Why longer wheelbase cars could be the F1 trend in 2019
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why longer wheelbase cars could be the F1 trend in 2019

2h ago
The true cost of F1: 2019 entry fees revealed in full Article
Formula 1

The true cost of F1: 2019 entry fees revealed in full

Vettel: Schumacher would be proud to watch Mick Article
General

Vettel: Schumacher would be proud to watch Mick

Latest videos
ROC finale, Schumacher talks recent FDA confirmation 03:58
General

ROC finale, Schumacher talks recent FDA confirmation

10h ago
Esteban Gutierrez on 0.1s miss at ROC and 2019 plans 01:34
General

Esteban Gutierrez on 0.1s miss at ROC and 2019 plans

10h ago

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now

News in depth
Vettel: Schumacher would be proud to watch Mick
General

Vettel: Schumacher would be proud to watch Mick

Race of Champions: Home hero Guerra takes shock victory
General

Race of Champions: Home hero Guerra takes shock victory

ROC Nations Cup: Team Nordic beats Vettel and Schumacher
General

ROC Nations Cup: Team Nordic beats Vettel and Schumacher

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.