Jon Wilde named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport

New York, April 30, 2024 — Jon Wilde has been named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport, it was announced today by Mike Spinelli, Head of Content, Motorsport Network. His appointment is effective immediately. Motorsport is the home of racing news and culture for fans worldwide.

Wilde joins Motorsport with 20 years of editorial experience, most recently SVP of editorial at Bustle Digital Group across multiple brands, including Nylon, Inverse, and Mic. Previously, he was at GQ for ten years, with two years as global digital director. At GQ he helped build the brand’s editorial strategy and voice across the site, social, video, events, and more. Additionally, he worked with the editorial leads at 11 international GQ editions to unify the brand's editorial presence across digital spaces.

“We’re excited to have Jon’s storytelling expertise, creativity, and vision to help us connect fans to a wider scope of motorsport coverage,” says Spinelli.

“I couldn't be more excited to usher Motorsport into its next evolution," Wilde said. "We'll be diving deeper into where culture and motorsports meet, and taking big swings that put the brand everywhere race fans live, listen, and watch. I can't wait to get started."

Motorsport combines news-making reporting with racing-driven culture coverage to reach an audience of millions. From lifestyle to innovation to competition, Motorsport chronicles the most compelling personalities, moments, storylines, and events in the racing, from Formula 1 to MotoGP to NASCAR, IndyCar, and beyond. The exponential growth of Formula 1 in the U.S. reinforces Motorsport’s position as the go-to source for all levels of fandom everywhere.

With 40 million-plus monthly unique users and an active social media community of more than 15 million followers, Motorsport Network is the world’s largest independent motorsport and automotive media platform. The nearly 50 flagship digital properties include prominent automotive industry brands as well as leading racing properties such as Motorsport, Autosport, InsideEVs, RideApart, and GPOne. Acquired by GMF Capital in June 2023, Motorsport Network partners with brands for industry-defining sponsorships, advertising, and events.

