All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
General

FIA Prize Gala in Rwanda set to go ahead despite Marburg virus outbreak

The FIA is monitoring an outbreak of Marburg virus in Rwanda, where its annual Prize Gala event will take place in December

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
All FIA Champions

All FIA Champions

Photo by: FIA

The FIA still plans to go ahead with its annual Prize Gala in Rwanda in December, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) advising against travel to the country because of a Marburg virus outbreak.

Motor racing’s governing body is hosting its annual celebratory extravaganza in Kigali on 13 December to hand out this year’s FIA awards as well as celebrate its own 120th anniversary.

The event sees FIA championship winners officially given their trophies, and an appearance each year is mandatory for Formula 1’s victors.

Lewis Hamilton was famously fined for missing the 2021 event in the wake of the Abu Dhabi season finale controversy.

Article 6.9 of F1’s Sporting Regulations states: “A representative of the competitor finishing first in the championship for constructors and the drivers finishing first, second and third in the championship for drivers must be present at the annual FIA Prize Giving ceremony.”

FIA flag

FIA flag

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

But the FIA’s organisation of this year’s Prize Gala, which attracts delegates and guests from all around the world, could face some logistical challenges with Rwanda now at the centre of a virus outbreak.

Late last month, the Rwanda Ministry of Health declared the nation’s first confirmed cases of the Marburg virus disease (MVD).

The latest figures published by Rwanda’s Ministry of Health on 8 October show there are now 58 confirmed cases in the country with 13 deaths. This is one of the biggest ever confirmed outbreaks of the disease.

The government of Rwanda is working with the WHO to co-ordinate a response.

An WHO statement last updated on 30 September stated: “WHO assesses the risk of this outbreak as very high at the national level, high at the regional level, and low at the global level. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the outbreak and this risk assessment will be updated as more information is received.”

While measures are being put in place in Rwanda to limit the spread of the disease, it added: “Based on the current risk assessment, WHO advises against any travel and trade restrictions with Rwanda.”

The WHO has however drawn short of a total travel ban, with the UK Foreign Office advice at present simply urging travellers to avoid close contact with symptomatic people. Rwanda's main tourist attractions are operating as normal.

The FIA is now also in contact with government agencies to keep an eye on developments, but says that plans for the Gala are not impacted at the moment.

An FIA spokesman said: “We are monitoring the situation closely in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Rwanda. At present, we are proceeding as planned.”

Max Verstappen, FIA Formula One World Champion, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President

Max Verstappen, FIA Formula One World Champion, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President

Photo by: FIA

Marburg virus, which is clinically similar to Ebola, can cause fatal haemorrhagic fever, and has a fatality rate as high as 88 percent. There is currently no available treatment, but healthcare workers are being given a trial vaccine.

People are initially infected after coming into contact with the Rousettus bat, but it spreads between humans through direct contact - including blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with contaminated surfaces and materials, such as bedding and clothing.

To prevent the disease being spread internationally, passengers departing Rwanda have now been asked to fill out a screening questionnaire to report any symptoms. Anyone who has been in contact with a confirmed case is required to be quarantined for at least 21 days and until they are symptom-free.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article FIA makes two leadership appointments

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
The one thing McLaren must leave behind for the title run-in

The one thing McLaren must leave behind for the title run-in

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The one thing McLaren must leave behind for the title run-in
The McLaren vs Red Bull Miami mystery: An update shake-up, conspiracy or FIA intervention?

The McLaren vs Red Bull Miami mystery: An update shake-up, conspiracy or FIA intervention?

Formula 1
The McLaren vs Red Bull Miami mystery: An update shake-up, conspiracy or FIA intervention?
FIA makes two leadership appointments

FIA makes two leadership appointments

Formula 1
FIA makes two leadership appointments

Latest news

Chase Elliott on the bubble as four drivers face Roval elimination

Chase Elliott on the bubble as four drivers face Roval elimination

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Chase Elliott on the bubble as four drivers face Roval elimination
Andretti F1 plans unchanged after ownership switch

Andretti F1 plans unchanged after ownership switch

F1 Formula 1
Andretti F1 plans unchanged after ownership switch
Supercars Finals switch-up a hit or miss? Our writers have their say

Supercars Finals switch-up a hit or miss? Our writers have their say

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst 1000
Supercars Finals switch-up a hit or miss? Our writers have their say
Verstappen: "Red Bull can't force people to stay"

Verstappen: "Red Bull can't force people to stay"

F1 Formula 1
Verstappen: "Red Bull can't force people to stay"

Prime

Discover prime content
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme

When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme

Prime
Prime
General
By Gary Watkins
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Prime
Prime
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global