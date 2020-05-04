Norris to make Supercars Eseries wildcard start

The McLaren Formula star, and prolific online racer, will drive an additional Walkinshaw Andretti United entry during this Wednesday's three races at Spa-Francorchamps.

His connection to WAU comes through McLaren boss Zak Brown, who is one of the Holden squad's part-owners.

The Supercars wildcard appearance comes as part of a packed online racing schedule for Norris, including a controversial cameo in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge over the weekend.

He's the second wildcard starter confirmed for the Spa races, along with Red Bull junior Jack Doohan, and the second active F1 driver to race in the virtual Supercars series following Max Verstappen's cameo at the Silverstone/Barcelona round last month.

“I’m super excited to announce I’ll be joining the Supercars grid in Spa this week," said Norris.

“There’s a lot of fast drivers in it. It’s going to be very tough, very competitive, but I’ve watched pretty much all of the races so far in the championship and it looks a lot of fun."

This Wednesday's fifth round of the Supercars Eseries was originally scheduled to take in both the Spa and Nürburgring circuits, before being streamlined into a three-race affair on the legendary Belgian GP track.

All three races can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv from 7pm AEST onwards.