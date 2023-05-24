First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game
Following brief snippets and a handful of screenshots, full race footage of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit within the upcoming game has now been released.
The track will debut in its official form within the EA SPORTS F1 23 game, which releases in June, a full five months before the real-world Las Vegas Grand Prix.
In the footage, EA and Codemasters’s Social and Content Manager PJ Tierney uses the generic and customisable player car, starting from 22nd on the grid of a three-lap race.
Held at night – as will the actual race in November – there’s a relatively short sprint into the first corner, a sweeping left-hander. After Turn 4, there’s a high-speed straight leading into a tricky, and tight, Turn 5 to Turn 9 complex abutting the illuminated Sphere venue.
Further around the lap, we head down Las Vegas Boulevard. While the asphalt is mostly a simple straight line with a kink, it’s adorned on either side by large hotels and the Eiffel Tower Restaurant – all faithfully recreated in-game. The average speed for the venue is set to be among the highest on the calendar.
The trackside furniture appears to be the main draw here, as opposed to the layout itself, although we’ll reserve final judgment for when the game ships next month, and perhaps more pertinently, the grand prix later in the year.
Unlike many contemporary rivals, the Formula 1 game does not use laser-scan technology to recreate its circuits. Instead, the Vegas venue has been recreated using reference images and photogrammetry data.
“Our team has designed a wonderful virtual recreation of one of the most exciting and striking cities in the world,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.
“The sheer scale and density of the buildings in Las Vegas has been a fun challenge for the team along with the vibrance and energy of The Strip lit up for the Saturday night race. It took over 1900 days of cumulative development time to deliver that level of authenticity.”
The footage also showcases the Champions Edition limited-time pre-order Las Vegas-themed customisation items: namely a chrome car livery, race suit, gloves and crash helmet.
Of note, Tierney’s team-mate appears to be Pastor Maldonado, the one-time Grand Prix winner presumably part of the My Team icons this season, again part of the Champions Edition.
The footage can be watched on Formula 1’s YouTube channel.
Latest news
What to watch out for in the 2023 Indy 500
What to watch out for in the 2023 Indy 500 What to watch out for in the 2023 Indy 500
Ericsson wants to be “treated as a top driver” in contract talks
Ericsson wants to be “treated as a top driver” in contract talks Ericsson wants to be “treated as a top driver” in contract talks
NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers
Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize
How seriously should Esports be taken?
How seriously should Esports be taken? How seriously should Esports be taken?
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission How Leclerc is embracing his new mission
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.