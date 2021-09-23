Tickets Subscribe
Esports News

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

By:
Junior Games and Esports Editor, Traxion.GG

The F1 Esports Series Pro Championship grid is now set, with the drivers and calendar revealed for the championship held using the F1 2021 game.

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

During a streamed preview show recently, all 10 real-world F1 teams revealed their three drivers for the upcoming virtual season.

The Pro Championship is the leading F1 gaming championship and features a mix of professional esports and up-and-coming driving talent.

Many familiar names return for another season, while some new talent has advanced through the qualifications, time trials and supplementary F1 Challenges series. A total of 10 new drivers were scouted through May's Pro Exhibition event.

Each team will be trying to grab their piece of the $750,000 purse over the course of the 12-race season as the Algarve International Circuit and Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari join the schedule for the first time in the series' five-year history.

The first event starts on the week of 13th October in Bahrain where Jarno Opmeer will look to start his defence of the title from 2020, this time with a new teamRed Bull Racing Esports will look to do the same with the Teams' championship, fielding a largely unchanged squad. Meanwhile, 2019 champion David Tonizza lines up alongside 2017 and 2018 champion Brendon Leigh at Ferrari.

2021 F1 Esports Series Pro Championship driver lineup

Team No. Driver Nationality
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN F1 Esports 30 Simon Weigang German
  38 Filip Prešnajder Slovakian
  73 Thijmen Schütte Dutch
Scuderia AlphaTauri Esports Team 51 Joni Törmälä Finnish
  13 Sebastian Job British
  28 Dario Iemmulo Italian
Alpine Esports Team 40 Nicolas Longuet French
  8 Fabrizio Donoso Chilean
  80 Patrik Sipos Hungarian
Aston Martin Cognizant Esports Team 88 Lucas Blakely British
  92 Daniele Haddad Italian
  79 Shanaka Clay British
FDA Esports Team 95 David Tonizza Italian
  72 Brendon Leigh British
  29 Domenico Lovece Italian
Uralkali Haas F1 Team Esports 2 Cedric Thomé German
  15 Samuel Libeert French
  48 Matthjs van Erven Dutch
McLaren Shadow 12 Daniel Bereznay Hungarian
  20 Bardia Boroumand Iranian
  52 Josh Idowu British
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team 34 Jarno Opmeer Dutch
  26 Dani Moreno Spanish
  94 Bono Huis Dutch
Red Bull Racing Esports 24 Marcel Kiefer German
  19 Frederik Rasmussen Danish
  59 Liam Parnell German
Williams Esports 21 Álvaro Carretón Spanish
  53 Michael Romanidis Greek
  23 Alessio Di Capua Italian

2021 F1 Esports Series Pro Championship calendar

Event 

Date

Round 

Circuit

Event 1

13-14 October

Round 1

Sakhir, Bahrain

Round 2

Shanghai, China

Round 3

Spielberg, Austria

Event 2

27-28 October

Round 4

Silverstone, Great Britain

Round 5

Monza, Italy

Round 6

Spa, Belgium

Event 3

24-25 November

Round 7

Portimão, Portugal

Round 8

Zandvoort, Netherlands

Round 9

Austin, USA

Event 4

15-16 December

Round 10

Imola, Italy

Round 11

Mexico City, Mexico

Round 12

Interlagos, Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

