McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury

The 37-year-old Briton has been out of racing action since the start of May after sustaining the injury in a practice crash ahead of the Monaco E-Prix.

Bird went into the run-off area at Sainte Devote, leaving his hands on the wheel as the car struck the barrier, which broke a bone in his left hand.

The injury immediately ruled him out of further action that weekend in Monte Carlo, and he was also forced to sit out the last round in Berlin, although he still attended the double-header event with McLaren.

Having travelled back to the UK in the aftermath of Monaco, Bird underwent an operation on the hand, which was also the same one he broke during the London race in 2022 that required an operation and kept him out of the Seoul season finale.

Having undergone simulator work with McLaren last week, the team confirmed on Monday that Bird would be “fighting fit” for the two races in China this weekend.

“We’re very pleased to have Sam back in the car for the Shanghai E-Prix,” said team principal, Ian James.

“Sam has shown an impressive dedication to his recovery and, after a successful operation, he has been able to complete his normal simulator sessions.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“As a result, both Sam and the team are confident he is fighting fit for the race in Shanghai.

"We are looking forward to seeing Sam back on track.”

Bird, who had earlier this season claimed McLaren’s first Formula E win in Sao Paulo, had been replaced for the last three races by Taylor Barnard.

The Briton became the youngest starter in Formula E history when he made his debut in Monaco at the age of 19, having only been told 20 minutes before FP2 that he would be replacing the injured Bird.

Having finished his first race 14th and given more time to prepare ahead of the Berlin E-Prix double-header earlier this month, Barnard scored an impressive double points finish, claiming 10th and then eighth.

Barnard, an Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalist last year, will continue as McLaren’s reserve driver alongside his Formula 2 campaign, which has so far yet to yield points.