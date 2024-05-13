Ferrari F1 reserve Shwartzman tops Berlin FE rookie test
Ferrari Formula 1 reserve driver Robert Shwartzman finished fastest after a full day of running in the Formula E Berlin rookie test.
Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
The DS Penske driver posted a 1m01.937s inside the final hour to become the only driver to break the 1m02s barrier during the two three-hour sessions at the Tempelhof Airport circuit in Germany, which played host to the Berlin E-Prix double-header over the weekend.
The AF Corse World Endurance Championship driver completed 82 laps across the day, having also finished fastest in the opening three-hour session with a best lap of 1m02.150s.
Shwartzman’s best time in the afternoon was less than two tenths slower than the fastest time set on either day of the Berlin E-Prix races, with Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara posting a 1m01.741s to claim pole on Saturday.
Mahindra duo Kush Maini and Frederick Vesti enjoyed strong performances as Monday’s running was the first time either had driven a Formula E car.
Vesti, a Mercedes F1 Junior and last year’s F2 runner-up, finished third in the opening session and seventh later in the day, with his morning time of 1m02.227s just marginally quicker than what he could produce in the afternoon.
Maini, an F2 podium finisher as well as a member of Alpine’s F1 young driver programme, finished the day fifth fastest on a 1m02.208s after claiming sixth position earlier.
Dries Vanthoor, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6
Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
The outright second fastest driver from the day was Jak Crawford, who posted a 1m02.110s for Andretti on his Formula E debut which left him 0.173s behind Shwartzman’s best.
Sheldon van der Linde occupied third, the South African having previously driven in last year’s rookie test, while his brother Kelvin competed last weekend for Abt in place of Nico Muller, who had clashing WEC commitments.
Also returning to Formula E action was Felipe Drugovich, the 2022 F2 champion driving for Maserati MSG once again with a 1m02.221s leaving him second in the morning session.
But the Brazilian proved to be the cause of the day’s second red flag as his car came to a halt on the exit of Turn 4 in the first hour of the afternoon session.
After being recovered to the pits, Drugovich was able to rejoin and completed a total of 49 laps in the afternoon before the chequered flag, setting a 1m02.171s in the final 10 minutes to jump into fourth.
The first stoppage, taking place in the second hour of the first session, had more serious consequences as Dries Vanthoor crashed his Envision at Turn 3 in avoidance of another car.
The damage to his car, which was driven by Joel Eriksson over the weekend, meant Vanthoor was unable to complete any more running for the remainder of the day.
The second Envision, driven by Alice Powell, finished the day 21st overall with a fastest lap of 1m03.454s as the Briton focused on development work with 56 laps the most of any driver from the afternoon.
Reigning F1 Academy champion Marta Garcia finished the day 18th and just 1.225s off Shwartzman’s best time for ERT having never driven a Formula E car before.
Morning session results:
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|25
|R.Shwartzman
|DS
|1'02.150
|45
|2
|7
|Felipe Drugovich
|Maserati
|1'02.221
|0.071
|52
|3
|48
|Frederik Vesti
|Mahindra
|1'02.227
|0.077
|52
|4
|37
|S.van der Linde
|Jaguar
|1'02.320
|0.170
|52
|5
|23
|Gabriele Minì
|Nissan
|1'02.437
|0.287
|64
|6
|21
|Kush Maini
|Mahindra
|1'02.472
|0.322
|52
|7
|1
|Zane Maloney
|Porsche
|1'02.512
|0.362
|61
|8
|94
|Dennis Hauger
|Porsche
|1'02.518
|0.368
|41
|9
|22
|Caio Collet
|Nissan
|1'02.534
|0.384
|63
|10
|11
|Tim Tramnitz
|Mahindra
|1'02.572
|0.422
|57
|11
|2
|Jonny Edgar
|DS
|1'02.614
|0.464
|51
|12
|13
|Thomas Preining
|Porsche
|1'02.622
|0.472
|45
|13
|9
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Jaguar
|1'02.685
|0.535
|45
|14
|5
|Grégoire Saucy
|Nissan
|1'02.761
|0.611
|57
|15
|8
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|Nissan
|1'02.871
|0.721
|48
|16
|17
|Jak Crawford
|Porsche
|1'02.949
|0.799
|48
|17
|51
|Ricardo Feller
|Mahindra
|1'03.092
|0.942
|51
|18
|33
|Mikel Azcona
|ERT
|1'03.103
|0.953
|46
|19
|18
|Nico Pino
|Maserati
|1'03.242
|1.092
|47
|20
|4
|Dries Vanthoor
|Jaguar
|1'03.258
|1.108
|35
|21
|3
|Marta Garcia
|ERT
|1'03.362
|1.212
|39
|22
|16
|Alice Powell
|Jaguar
|1'03.869
|1.719
|38
Afternoon session results:
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|25
|R.Shwartzman
|DS
|1'01.937
|49
|2
|17
|Jak Crawford
|Porsche
|1'02.110
|0.173
|52
|3
|37
|S.van der Linde
|Jaguar
|1'02.167
|0.230
|45
|4
|7
|Felipe Drugovich
|Maserati
|1'02.171
|0.234
|49
|5
|21
|Kush Maini
|Mahindra
|1'02.208
|0.271
|44
|6
|9
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Jaguar
|1'02.211
|0.274
|50
|7
|48
|Frederik Vesti
|Mahindra
|1'02.242
|0.305
|47
|8
|1
|Zane Maloney
|Porsche
|1'02.279
|0.342
|39
|9
|23
|Gabriele Minì
|Nissan
|1'02.360
|0.423
|36
|10
|22
|Caio Collet
|Nissan
|1'02.376
|0.439
|37
|11
|13
|Thomas Preining
|Porsche
|1'02.430
|0.493
|39
|12
|94
|Dennis Hauger
|Porsche
|1'02.456
|0.519
|51
|13
|51
|Ricardo Feller
|Mahindra
|1'02.612
|0.675
|47
|14
|2
|Jonny Edgar
|DS
|1'02.619
|0.682
|43
|15
|5
|Grégoire Saucy
|Nissan
|1'02.660
|0.723
|40
|16
|11
|Tim Tramnitz
|Mahindra
|1'02.846
|0.909
|41
|17
|33
|Mikel Azcona
|ERT
|1'02.900
|0.963
|52
|18
|3
|Marta Garcia
|ERT
|1'03.162
|1.225
|49
|19
|18
|Nico Pino
|Maserati
|1'03.220
|1.283
|49
|20
|8
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|Nissan
|1'03.239
|1.302
|49
|21
|16
|Alice Powell
|Jaguar
|1'03.454
|1.517
|56
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ye and Shwartzman to race AF Corse's Ferrari Hypercar in WEC 2024
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Shwartzman has "zero doubt" he is ready for WEC Hypercar move after Ferrari test
Latest news
Indy 500: Schedule and how to watch IndyCar’s biggest race in 2024
The eight key changes Ferrari has made to its F1 car for Imola
Albon: Williams lack of F1 performance a "realisation" of task ahead
BMW hails WEC progress but "too many mistakes" remain
Prime
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments