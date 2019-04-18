Sign in
FIA F3 / Hungaroring April Testing / Testing report

Ferrari's Shwartzman ends F3 pre-season testing on top

By:
53m ago

Ferrari junior Robert Shwartzman recorded the fastest time on the final day of pre-season FIA Formula 3 testing at the Hungaroring.

Shwartzman's benchmark, a 1m30.746s, left him as the pace-setter of the two-day test, as it was almost seven tenths quicker than the lap managed by his Prema teammate and fellow Scuderia protege Marcus Armstrong on Wednesday.

SMP-backed Russian racer Shwartzman pipped Renault junior Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) to the top spot by two tenths of a second in the final hour of the morning session.

Another Prema driver Jehan Daruvala completed the top three, just under a tenth off Lundgaard's pace.

Marcus Armstrong made it three Prema entrants in the top four, and was one of 12 drivers to go below his Wednesday benchmark in the Thursday morning session.

New Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda was fifth for Jenzer, ahead of the second ART car of David Beckmann and Jake Hughes, the fastest HWA Racelab entrant.

Raoul Hyman, representing the Charouz-run Sauber Junior Team, was 0.006s slower than Hughes in eighth.

Tsunoda's fellow Red Bull juniors Liam Lawson (MP Motorsport) and Juri Vips (Hitech GP) were ninth and 11th respectively, split by Renault protege Max Fewtrell (ART Grand Prix).

Vips caused one of the day's several red-flag interruptions by stopping on-track in the final hour of running.

The best laptimes of the afternoon session were over a second slower, with Tsunoda leading the way from Carlin's Felipe Drugovich and Shwartzman.

Shwartzman's test-topping time means that three different teams have gone quickest in F3's three pre-season tests, after Lundgaard paced the Paul Ricard test for ART and Hitech's Leonardo Pulcini – a spot behind teammate Vips in 12th on Thursday – led the way in Barcelona.

The series' 2019 season will kick off in Barcelona on May 11-12, in support of Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix.

Session results

Pos. Driver Team AM PM
1 Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing 1:30.746 1:32.464
2 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:30.940 1:34.424
3 Jehan Daruvala Prema Racing 1:31.021 1:33.006
4 Marcus Armstrong Prema Racing 1:31.122 1:33.123
5 Yuki Tsunoda Jenzer Motorsport 1:31.146 1:32.177
6 David Beckmann ART Grand Prix 1:31.184 1:33.950
7 Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1:31.207 1:32.547
8 Raoul Hyman Sauber/Charouz 1:31.213 1:32.800
9 Liam Lawson MP Motorsport 1:31.273 1:33.114
10 Max Fewtrell ART Grand Prix 1:31.291 1:34.085
11 Juri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1:31.347 1:32.733
12 Leonardo Pulcini Hitech Grand Prix 1:31.384 1:34.227
13 Fabio Scherer Sauber/Charouz 1:31.442 1:34.299
14 Sebastian Fernandez Campos Racing 1:31.442 1:33.983
15 Niko Kari Trident 1:31.467 1:32.905
16 Lirim Zendeli Sauber/Charouz 1:31.501 1:33.849
17 Pedro Piquet Trident 1:31.503 1:32.733
18 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1:31.508 1:33.827
19 Alex Peroni Campos Racing 1:31.530 1:33.212
20 Simo Laaksonen MP Motorsport 1:31.604 1:33.195
21 Yifei Ye Hitech Grand Prix 1:31.670 1:33.990
22 Artem Petrov Jenzer Motorsport 1:31.692 1:32.520
23 Felipe Drugovich Carlin Buzz Racing 1:31.704 1:32.382
24 Logan Sargeant Carlin Buzz Racing 1:31.785 1:34.193
25 Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport 1:31.964 1:32.939
26 Devlin Defrancesco Trident 1:32.106 1:33.925
27 Bent Viscaal HWA Racelab 1:32.146 1:32.880
28 Teppei Natori Carlin Buzz Racing 1:32.415 1:33.455
29 Keyvan Andres HWA Racelab 1:32.549 1:33.017
30 Alessio Deledda Campos Racing 1:33.320 1:34.311
