FIA F3 / Hungaroring April Testing / Testing report

Armstrong quickest on first day of Hungaroring F3 test

Armstrong quickest on first day of Hungaroring F3 test
By:
55m ago

Ferrari junior driver Marcus Armstrong continued his strong pre-season FIA Formula 3 form by topping the first day of the series’ Hungaroring test for Prema Racing.

Armstrong - recently joining Nicolas Todt’s management stable alongside the likes of Charles Leclerc - went out late in the afternoon session, and despite drops of rain, nailed a lap of 1m31.411s.

It unseated Barcelona test star Leonardo Pulcini with just minutes remaining, the Hitech GP racer beaten by just over a tenth, having set his lap in the morning.

Russian driver Robert Shwartzman was third for Prema Racing, 0.169s adrift of Pulcini, also setting his time in the morning session. He stopped between Turns 11 and 12 late in the afternoon session.

Niko Kari pulled off his best lap of pre-season testing so far to put Trident fourth, ahead of Jehan Daruvala, who went out late with teammate Armstrong in the afternoon and climbed the leaderboard, second fastest in that session and fifth overall.

Pulcini’s teammate Vips hasn’t regularly featured at the top of the timing screens but the highly-rated Red Bull junior took the sixth-fastest time with his morning effort.

MP Motorsport’s Liam Lawson, another Red Bull junior, took seventh overall, giving the team handy mileage after Alex Peroni crashed one of the cars at Turn 11.

Raoul Hyman - driving for the Charouz-run Sauber Junior Team - was eighth, ahead of Artem Petrov, Richard Verschoor and recently-announced Renault junior Yifei Ye.

The series returns for its final day of pre-season testing at the same venue on Thursday.

Session results

Pos. Driver Team AM PM
1 Marcus Armstrong Prema Racing 1:32.241 1:31.411
2 Leonardo Pulcini Hitech Grand Prix 1:31.564 1:32.054
3 Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing 1:31.733 1:34.585
4 Niko Kari Trident 1:31.799 1:32.700
5 Jehan Daruvala Prema Racing 1:32.260 1:31.857
6 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1:31.990 1:32.685
7 Liam Lawson MP Motorsport 1:32.643 1:32.069
8 Raoul Hyman Sauber/Charouz 1:32.132 1:34.547
9 Artem Petrov Jenzer Motorsport 1:32.150 1:32.436
10 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1:32.157 1:32.301
11 Yifei Ye Hitech Grand Prix 1:32.794 1:32.162
12 Sebastian Fernandez Campos Racing 1:32.207 1:32.204
13 Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1:32.245 1:32.365
14 Logan Sargeant Carlin Buzz Racing 1:32.325 1:32.246
15 David Beckmann ART Grand Prix 1:32.294 1:32.268
16 Yuki Tsunoda Jenzer Motorsport 1:32.354 1:32.275
17 Pedro Piquet Trident 1:32.287 1:32.874
18 Max Fewtrell ART Grand Prix 1:32.932 1:32.318
19 Felipe Drugovich Carlin Buzz Racing 1:32.346 1:34.741
20 Simo Laaksonen MP Motorsport 1:32.711 1:32.360
21 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:32.531 1:32.464
22 Fabio Scherer Sauber/Charouz 1:32.471 1:32.700
23 Alex Peroni Campos Racing 1:32.491 1:33.504
24 Devlin DeFrancesco Trident 1:32.654 1:32.975
25 Lirim Zendeli Sauber/Charouz 1:32.661 1:32.883
26 Bent Viscaal HWA Racelab 1:33.060 1:33.626
27 Teppei Natori Carlin Buzz Racing 1:33.606 1:33.250
28 Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport 1:33.449 1:33.648
29 Keyvan Andres HWA Racelab 1:33.852 1:33.569
30 Alessio Deledda Campos Racing 1:33.918 1:34.264
Ferrari protege Armstrong to be managed by Todt

Ferrari protege Armstrong to be managed by Todt
Series FIA F3
Event Hungaroring April Testing
Sub-event Wednesday
Drivers Leonardo Pulcini , Robert Shwartzman , Marcus Armstrong
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon
