Armstrong quickest on first day of Hungaroring F3 test
Ferrari junior driver Marcus Armstrong continued his strong pre-season FIA Formula 3 form by topping the first day of the series’ Hungaroring test for Prema Racing.
Armstrong - recently joining Nicolas Todt’s management stable alongside the likes of Charles Leclerc - went out late in the afternoon session, and despite drops of rain, nailed a lap of 1m31.411s.
It unseated Barcelona test star Leonardo Pulcini with just minutes remaining, the Hitech GP racer beaten by just over a tenth, having set his lap in the morning.
Russian driver Robert Shwartzman was third for Prema Racing, 0.169s adrift of Pulcini, also setting his time in the morning session. He stopped between Turns 11 and 12 late in the afternoon session.
Niko Kari pulled off his best lap of pre-season testing so far to put Trident fourth, ahead of Jehan Daruvala, who went out late with teammate Armstrong in the afternoon and climbed the leaderboard, second fastest in that session and fifth overall.
Pulcini’s teammate Vips hasn’t regularly featured at the top of the timing screens but the highly-rated Red Bull junior took the sixth-fastest time with his morning effort.
MP Motorsport’s Liam Lawson, another Red Bull junior, took seventh overall, giving the team handy mileage after Alex Peroni crashed one of the cars at Turn 11.
Raoul Hyman - driving for the Charouz-run Sauber Junior Team - was eighth, ahead of Artem Petrov, Richard Verschoor and recently-announced Renault junior Yifei Ye.
The series returns for its final day of pre-season testing at the same venue on Thursday.
Session results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|AM
|PM
|1
|Marcus Armstrong
|Prema Racing
|1:32.241
|1:31.411
|2
|Leonardo Pulcini
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:31.564
|1:32.054
|3
|Robert Shwartzman
|Prema Racing
|1:31.733
|1:34.585
|4
|Niko Kari
|Trident
|1:31.799
|1:32.700
|5
|Jehan Daruvala
|Prema Racing
|1:32.260
|1:31.857
|6
|Jüri Vips
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:31.990
|1:32.685
|7
|Liam Lawson
|MP Motorsport
|1:32.643
|1:32.069
|8
|Raoul Hyman
|Sauber/Charouz
|1:32.132
|1:34.547
|9
|Artem Petrov
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:32.150
|1:32.436
|10
|Richard Verschoor
|MP Motorsport
|1:32.157
|1:32.301
|11
|Yifei Ye
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:32.794
|1:32.162
|12
|Sebastian Fernandez
|Campos Racing
|1:32.207
|1:32.204
|13
|Jake Hughes
|HWA Racelab
|1:32.245
|1:32.365
|14
|Logan Sargeant
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1:32.325
|1:32.246
|15
|David Beckmann
|ART Grand Prix
|1:32.294
|1:32.268
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:32.354
|1:32.275
|17
|Pedro Piquet
|Trident
|1:32.287
|1:32.874
|18
|Max Fewtrell
|ART Grand Prix
|1:32.932
|1:32.318
|19
|Felipe Drugovich
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1:32.346
|1:34.741
|20
|Simo Laaksonen
|MP Motorsport
|1:32.711
|1:32.360
|21
|Christian Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|1:32.531
|1:32.464
|22
|Fabio Scherer
|Sauber/Charouz
|1:32.471
|1:32.700
|23
|Alex Peroni
|Campos Racing
|1:32.491
|1:33.504
|24
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Trident
|1:32.654
|1:32.975
|25
|Lirim Zendeli
|Sauber/Charouz
|1:32.661
|1:32.883
|26
|Bent Viscaal
|HWA Racelab
|1:33.060
|1:33.626
|27
|Teppei Natori
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1:33.606
|1:33.250
|28
|Andreas Estner
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:33.449
|1:33.648
|29
|Keyvan Andres
|HWA Racelab
|1:33.852
|1:33.569
|30
|Alessio Deledda
|Campos Racing
|1:33.918
|1:34.264
About this article
|Series
|FIA F3
|Event
|Hungaroring April Testing
|Sub-event
|Wednesday
|Drivers
|Leonardo Pulcini , Robert Shwartzman , Marcus Armstrong
|Teams
|Prema Powerteam
|Author
|Jack Benyon
breaking news