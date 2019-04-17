Armstrong quickest on first day of Hungaroring F3 test

Armstrong - recently joining Nicolas Todt’s management stable alongside the likes of Charles Leclerc - went out late in the afternoon session, and despite drops of rain, nailed a lap of 1m31.411s.

It unseated Barcelona test star Leonardo Pulcini with just minutes remaining, the Hitech GP racer beaten by just over a tenth, having set his lap in the morning.

Russian driver Robert Shwartzman was third for Prema Racing, 0.169s adrift of Pulcini, also setting his time in the morning session. He stopped between Turns 11 and 12 late in the afternoon session.

Niko Kari pulled off his best lap of pre-season testing so far to put Trident fourth, ahead of Jehan Daruvala, who went out late with teammate Armstrong in the afternoon and climbed the leaderboard, second fastest in that session and fifth overall.

Pulcini’s teammate Vips hasn’t regularly featured at the top of the timing screens but the highly-rated Red Bull junior took the sixth-fastest time with his morning effort.

MP Motorsport’s Liam Lawson, another Red Bull junior, took seventh overall, giving the team handy mileage after Alex Peroni crashed one of the cars at Turn 11.

Raoul Hyman - driving for the Charouz-run Sauber Junior Team - was eighth, ahead of Artem Petrov, Richard Verschoor and recently-announced Renault junior Yifei Ye.

The series returns for its final day of pre-season testing at the same venue on Thursday.

Session results