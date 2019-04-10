Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Barcelona April testing / Testing report

Pulcini fastest again as Barcelona F3 test wraps up

shares
comments
Pulcini fastest again as Barcelona F3 test wraps up
By:
1h ago

Hitech GP driver Leonardo Pulcini has completed a clean sweep of the second FIA Formula 3 Championship pre-season test at Barcelona.

Quickest by two tenths on the opening day, the GP3 race winner fired in the fastest lap of the two-day test on Wednesday morning, recording a 1m32.222s

Despite numerous red flag interruptions – with problems for Alessio Deledda (Campos), Teppei Natori (Carlin) and Jake Hughes (HWA) among others – laptimes in the morning session were considerably quicker than those recorded on Tuesday.

As many as 13 drivers surpassed Pulcini's existing benchmark, but the 20-year-old Italian's Wednesday gains were enough to leave him 0.147s clear of the pack.

ART-run Renault juniors Christian Lundgaard and Max Fewtrell made up the top three behind him, the former having been quickest in the first pre-season test in Paul Ricard in March.

Campos driver Alex Peroni was fourth despite causing one of the morning session's many red-flag interruptions.

Jehan Daruvala ended the day as the top Prema driver in fifth place, with his Ferrari junior teammates Robert Shwartzman and Marcus Armstrong ninth and 13th respectively.

New Red Bull recruit Liam Lawson headed Campos driver Sebastian Fernandez and ART's David Beckmann in sixth, while Lawson's MP teammate Richard Verschoor made up the top 10 behind Shwartzman.

Much like on Tuesday, the weather was inconsistent throughout the day, with intermittent rain a factor.

German Formula 4 champion Lirim Zendeli topped the afternoon session over Trident pair Pedro Piquet and Niko Kari – the latter causing a stoppage in both the morning and the afternoon sessions – but Zendeli's effort was almost a second and a half slower than what Pulcini had managed earlier.

The final pre-season test will take place at the Hungaroring on April 17-18.

Session results

Pos. Driver Team AM PM
1 Leonardo Pulcini Hitech Grand Prix 1:32.222 1:36.032
2 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:32.369 1:35.135
3 Max Fewtrell ART Grand Prix 1:32.429 1:35.626
4 Alex Peroni Campos Racing 1:32.460 1:34.662
5 Jehan Daruvala Prema Racing 1:32.507 1:35.940
6 Liam Lawson MP Motorsport 1:32.621 1:35.893
7 Sebastian Fernandez Campos Racing 1:32.627 1:34.297
8 David Beckmann ART Grand Prix 1:32.642 1:36.001
9 Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing 1:32.712 1:35.712
10 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1:32.722 1:35.235
11 Simo Laaksonen MP Motorsport 1:32.881 1:35.457
12 Juri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1:32.901 1:35.767
13 Marcus Armstrong Prema Racing 1:32.907 1:35.959
14 Lirim Zendeli Sauber/Charouz 1:33.111 1:33.703
15 Raoul Hyman Sauber/Charouz 1:33.226 1:35.096
16 Yifei Ye Hitech Grand Prix 1:33.255 1:36.231
17 Pedro Piquet Trident 1:33.286 1:33.827
18 Bent Viscaal HWA Racelab 1:33.296 1:34.108
19 Logan Sargeant Carlin Buzz Racing 1:33.319 1:34.114
20 Felipe Drugovich Carlin Buzz Racing 1:33.500 1:34.085
21 Artem Petrov Jenzer Motorsport 1:33.523 1:34.650
22 Niko Kari Trident 1:33.533 1:33.983
23 Yuki Tsunoda Jenzer Motorsport 1:33.692 1:33.985
24 Fabio Scherer Sauber/Charouz 1:33.722 1:34.558
25 Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1:34.732 1:34.106
26 Keyvan Andres HWA Racelab 1:34.211 1:34.756
27 Devlin DeFrancesco Trident 1:34.229 1:34.707
28 Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport 1:34.323 1:35.236
29 Alessio Deledda Campos Racing 1:35.009 1:36.385
30 Teppei Natori Carlin Buzz Racing 1:36.712  
Next article
F3 grid complete as Jenzer firms up 2019 line-up

Previous article

F3 grid complete as Jenzer firms up 2019 line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona April testing
Drivers Max Fewtrell , Leonardo Pulcini , Christian Lundgaard
Teams HitechGP
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Five drivers who show Russell isn't doomed
Formula 1 / Special feature

Five drivers who show Russell isn't doomed

19m ago
Hickman, Dunlop TT preparations disrupted again Article
Road racing

Hickman, Dunlop TT preparations disrupted again

Sainz: Delayed start gives '19 McLaren "a lot of margin" Article
Formula 1

Sainz: Delayed start gives '19 McLaren "a lot of margin"

Latest videos
Pedro Piquet interview, part two: his famous surname and his huge Porsche crash 10:17
FIA F3

Pedro Piquet interview, part two: his famous surname and his huge Porsche crash

Jan 28, 2019
Pedro Piquet interview, part one 02:46
FIA F3

Pedro Piquet interview, part one

Jan 23, 2019

News in depth
Pulcini fastest again as Barcelona F3 test wraps up
FIA F3

Pulcini fastest again as Barcelona F3 test wraps up

F3 grid complete as Jenzer firms up 2019 line-up
FIA F3

F3 grid complete as Jenzer firms up 2019 line-up

Pulcini tops rain-hit first Barcelona F3 test day
FIA F3

Pulcini tops rain-hit first Barcelona F3 test day

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.