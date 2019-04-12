Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Ferrari protege Armstrong to be managed by Todt

shares
comments
Ferrari protege Armstrong to be managed by Todt
By:
1h ago

Ferrari junior Marcus Armstrong has joined the All Road Management stable run by Nicolas Todt.

The 18-year-old New Zealander, who will compete this season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Prema Racing, therefore joins a group that is spearheaded by Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc.

Armstrong spent much of 2018 vying for the F3 European Championship crown with Prema, only to be one of those overshadowed in the latter stages of the season by eventual champion Mick Schumacher, who himself was tipped for an All Road tie-up earlier in the year.

Other ARM recruits include F1 veteran-turned-Formula E rookie Felipe Massa, Toro Rosso F1 returnee Daniil Kvyat, Ferrari World Endurance star James Calado, three-time World Touring Car champion Jose Maria Lopez, and reigning French Formula 4 champion and Renault F1 junior Caio Collet.

“I’m very excited to start working with Marcus, who is an extremely intelligent and talented driver,” said Todt. “I have been already watching him very closely [since] he was racing in F4.

“He has the great opportunity to be a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy [which Armstrong has been part of since 2017, when he won the Italian F4 crown], and I will try to help him as much as I can to ensure that he ticks all the boxes to achieve his dream to become a Formula 1 driver.”

“Some of my heroes have come up through ARM,” said Armstrong.

“I already feel very integrated in the family and I hope it’s the start of a successful relationship.”

Marcus Armstrong, PREMA Racing

Marcus Armstrong, PREMA Racing

Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Next article
Renault adds second Chinese driver to F1 junior ranks

Previous article

Renault adds second Chinese driver to F1 junior ranks
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Marcus Armstrong
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Prema Powerteam
Author Marcus Simmons
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Chinese GP: Bottas outpaces Vettel by 0.027s to top FP2 Chinese GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Chinese GP: Bottas outpaces Vettel by 0.027s to top FP2

3h ago
Hamilton "struggling" with car handling in China Article
Formula 1

Hamilton "struggling" with car handling in China

Supercars Camaro needs '50 to 80 millimetre' roll hoop adjustment Article
Supercars

Supercars Camaro needs '50 to 80 millimetre' roll hoop adjustment

Latest videos
Pedro Piquet interview, part two: his famous surname and his huge Porsche crash 10:17
FIA F3

Pedro Piquet interview, part two: his famous surname and his huge Porsche crash

Jan 28, 2019
Pedro Piquet interview, part one 02:46
FIA F3

Pedro Piquet interview, part one

Jan 23, 2019

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Ferrari protege Armstrong to be managed by Todt
FIA F3

Ferrari protege Armstrong to be managed by Todt

Renault adds second Chinese driver to F1 junior ranks
Formula 1

Renault adds second Chinese driver to F1 junior ranks

Pulcini fastest again as Barcelona F3 test wraps up
FIA F3

Pulcini fastest again as Barcelona F3 test wraps up

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.