F3 Bahrain: Williams junior Browning takes maiden win in feature race

Browning got his F3 season off to the best of starts, leading from start to finish to take the full 25 points after absorbing pressure from Christian Mansell throughout.

Beganovic's miserable start to the season continued as his Prema-run car failed to launch from pole position and dropped him to the back of the field, adding to the pain of a scoreless sprint due to a lap one puncture.

As the Swedish driver lost ground, Browning could head into the first corner with an unchallenged lead. Making the most of this, the Hitech driver quickly pulled clear of DRS range as the chasing pack engaged in a fierce battle.

Beganovic eventually recovered to P13 but left Bahrain without a point to his name.

Another driver who endured a difficult start was Campos driver Mari Boya, who suffered a puncture in an incident involving team-mate ART driver Laurens van Hoepen. Compounding this misery, the Spaniard was then handed a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

The early beneficiaries of these problems were Sami Meguetounif (Trident) and Christian Mansell (ART), with the drivers who had started fourth and fifth respectively climbing to second and third.

These positions switched in Mansell's favour on lap five, as both drivers locked up into Turn 10 and the Australian quite literally slid down the inside.

As drivers settled into the race, Browning saw his lead erode and by lap 10, he led a DRS train of 11 cars, with his margin to Mansell just half a second.

Lap 17 saw gaps begin to appear with the top four pulling two seconds clear of the chasing pack. This came after concern from Browning after his engine tone changed significantly, something which was initially feared to be a lost engine cylinder.

However, it transpired that a broken piece of heat shielding was to blame for the change, and not anything more sinister.

With five laps of the 22 remaining, Browning began to push once again but he was unable to shake Mansell from his gearbox. This push split the lead group into two packs, with Meguetounif and Tim Tramnitz (MP Motorsport) dropping back.

Keen to fire fresh life into his own push for the race win, Tramnitz dove to the inside at Turn 1, taking the final podium position from his Trident rival.

But there was no grandstand finale, as Browning cruised to the chequered flag from Mansell and Tramnitz.

Main Information Additional Data Additional Data Driver Info 1 - 4 Main Information Additional Data 1 - 2 Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus 1 L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight 14 22 - 2 C. Mansell ART Grand Prix 23 22 +1.200 1.2 1.200 3 T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport 7 22 +2.400 2.4 1.200 4 S. Meguetounif Trident 5 22 +5.600 5.6 3.200 5 S. Ramos Trident 6 22 +6.900 6.9 1.300 6 G. Minì Prema Powerteam 2 22 +8.200 8.2 1.300 7 L. Fornaroli Trident 4 22 +8.800 8.8 0.600 8 A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam 3 22 +9.500 9.5 0.700 9 A. Dunne MP Motorsport 9 22 +16.600 16.6 7.100 10 O. Goethe Campos Racing 10 22 +17.000 17.0 0.400 11 N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix 25 22 +18.000 18.0 1.000 12 N. León Van Amersfoort Racing 20 22 +19.400 19.4 1.400 13 D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam 1 22 +20.000 20.0 0.600 14 M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight 15 22 +21.700 21.7 1.700 15 L. Van ART Grand Prix 24 22 +22.600 22.6 0.900 16 C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport 17 22 +23.100 23.1 0.500 17 S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 22 +23.600 23.6 0.500 18 N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing 27 22 +29.900 29.9 6.300 19 M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport 19 22 +30.800 30.8 0.900 20 T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing 26 22 +34.400 34.4 3.600 21 C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport 29 22 +35.800 35.8 1.400 22 T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing 22 22 +37.400 37.4 1.600 23 J. Loake Rodin Motorsport 31 22 +41.100 41.1 3.700 24 M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport 18 22 +42.300 42.3 1.200 25 P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport 30 22 +52.300 52.3 10.000 26 C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 22 +53.900 53.9 1.600 27 J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing 28 22 +59.900 59.9 6.000 28 K. Sztuka MP Motorsport 8 22 +1'03.800 1'03.8 3.900 29 M. Boya Campos Racing 12 22 +1'28.200 1'28.2 24.400 dnf S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 21 1 lap Retirement

Sprint race winner Arvid Lindblad added further points to his early haul, finishing eighth.